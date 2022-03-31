Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Dog owners urged to be vigilant as more pufferfish wash up along False Bay coast

31 March 2022 4:24 PM
by Qama Qukula

31 March 2022 4:24 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
False Bay coast
pufferfish
toxic pufferfish

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to the City of Cape Town's coastal manager Gregg Oelofse.
  • Another 240 pufferfish washed ashore at various beaches along the False Bay coastline, including Muizenberg
  • This comes after over 80 pufferfish first washed up at Long Beach in Simon’s Town on Wednesday
  • The City of Cape Town's coastal manager Gregg Oelofse says tissue tests are being conducted to identify the cause of the wash-up
  • The City says it will keep on monitoring the beaches in the Far South and has urged dog owners to be careful
An aerial view of Muizenberg Beach in Cape Town. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.

Coastal management teams collected over 200 pufferfish along the False Bay coastline on Thursday.

Over 80 pufferfish washed ashore at Long Beach in Simon’s Town on Wednesday and they were bagged for proper disposal by Penguin rangers from Seaforth.

The City of Cape Town's coastal manager, Gregg Oelofse, says the wash-up has since spread to other beaches along the False Bay coastline, including Glencairn, St James, and Muizenberg.

RELATED: Locals warned to keep away from toxic pufferfish in Simon’s Town

The cause of the wash-up remains a mystery.

According to Oelofse, coastal management teams are working closley with officials from the Fisheries Department to get to the bottom of the situation.

He says tissue analysis is being conducted on the dead fish to determine the causative factors.

"We've given them a total of about 120 fish so far which they will do detailed testing on", he tells CapeTalk.

Oelofse says the wash-up isn't a cause for concern, but he has warned Cape Town residents to keep an eye on their dogs when walking on beaches as the fish can be toxic to pets when consumed.

"It's a problem for your pets so we really ask that people watch their dogs closely on the beach at the moment. We are patrolling every day to remove them as they come up, and hopefully, the washout will end soon".

We were alerted yesterday that there were pufferfish washing up on Simon's Town Long Beach... since then we put poeple out to patrol in the morning across all of the beaches to see what's going on.

Gregg Oelofse, Manager of Coastal Management - City of Cape Town

We've subsequently removed about another 240 today... all the way through to Muizenberg now.

Gregg Oelofse, Manager of Coastal Management - City of Cape Town

Again they are coming up on our shoreline and we are just asking people to be particular cautious with their dogs... if they are walking on the beach... these are particular toxic to pets.

Gregg Oelofse, Manager of Coastal Management - City of Cape Town

12 months ago we had a similar wash-up of pufferfish on the coastline between Sunrise Beach and Strandfontein... It's happening again in a slightly different area.

Gregg Oelofse, Manager of Coastal Management - City of Cape Town



