Debt counsellors NOT mandated to contact consumers on behalf of credit regulator
Wendy Knowler delved into the practice of companies duping consumers into debt review on The Money Show two weeks ago.
And the consumer complaints haven't stopped coming says the consumer journalist.
What these outfits do is con people by selling what is actually debt counselling, as a means to reduce their monthly instalments.
One man was contacted by a company called “Infinite Debt Solutions” which made the following claim:
"We are registered with the National Credit Regulator (NCR) and as a result of the pandemic, we are currently mandated to contact all consumers who are paying more than two thousand rand per month towards all of their loans and accounts.”
This appears to be yet another attempt to convey to consumers that a debt collecting firm has a special mandate from the NCR, says Knowler.
She reports that the Regulator made it quite clear to her that it has NOT mandated any registered debt counsellor to contact consumers, and also has no legal authority to do so.
The NCR also emphasized that debt review is not a saving mechanism, but a debt restructuring mechanism.
As I said to the NCR, I find it deeply troubling that so many companies appear to be targeting consumers framing debt counselling/review as a means to save a few bucks on their monthly repayments. It’s a complete abuse of the process and suckers people into losing control of their accounts.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
In November last year, the National Consumer Tribunal found Summit Financial Partners' Clark Gardner guilty of misleading advertising practices like these.
Contraventions included 'failing to make determinations on whether consumers were over-indebted' and 'failing to inform consumers of the consequences of applying for debt review'.
The quickest way a person can exit the process is to to to the High Court on the back Section 72 (1) (d) - that section makes it clear that the consumer must be compensated for the funds it requires to repair their credit record and person who unlawfully reported to the credit bureaux that they were over indebted is responsible for payment.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
For more detail on this abhorrent trend, listen to the conversation below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/macrovector/macrovector1312/macrovector131200172/24353170-business-shark-isolated-illustration.jpg
