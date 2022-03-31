Debt counsellors NOT mandated to contact consumers on behalf of credit regulator

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 05:10
Reaction: Announcement of emergency fuel price intervention
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Visvin Reddy - National Convenor at People Against Petrol and Paraffin Price Increases ( PAPPI)
Today at 06:10
President announces new police commissioner: General Fannie Masemola
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ziyanda Stuurman - policing and security expert
Today at 06:25
When does Ramadan 2022 begin in South Africa?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Moulana Abdul Khaliq Allie
Today at 06:40
City Fave - Mzansi Ten Tenors
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mkhanyiseli Dyantyi
Today at 07:07
The LEAD: The New Fuel Plan
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Reggie Sibiya - CEO at Fuel Retailers Association of South Africa
Today at 07:20
What we can learn from Austria's earlier relaxation of Covid-19 regulations
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Eva Schernhammer
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matt Green - Binge Buddy
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:45
Sports Showdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carl Lewis - Head of Content at bet.co.za
Today at 09:15
Peace Walk 2022: Siyanda Dlamini
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Siyanda Dlamini
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:05
DW Berlin explores news & views inside Europe
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chelsey Delaney
Today at 10:15
Plant-based foods goes mainstream
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chanel Grantham - founder at Herbivore
Davey Du Plessis - Explorer/Adventurer at ...
Today at 10:30
Martin Bailey
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Martin Bailey Bailey
No Items to show
Latest Local
2-month fuel levy relief likely to be followed by price cap on 93 octane petrol The Money Show interviews Treasury's Ismail Momoniat and gets reaction from the AA's Layton Beard and analyst George Glynos. 31 March 2022 7:12 PM
Godongwana announces temporary reduction in fuel levy for 2 months Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana has announced a temporary reduction in the general fuel levy for two months. 31 March 2022 4:33 PM
Godongwana announces temporary reduction in fuel levy for 2 months Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana has announced a temporary reduction in the general fuel levy for two months. 31 March 2022 4:33 PM
View all Local
UIF forced to use surplus as payouts exceed contributions- 'We're R1BN short' Africa Melane interviews Teboho Maruping, Commissioner of the Unemployment Insurance Fund, on The Money Show. 31 March 2022 8:23 PM
Fannie Masemola replaces Khehla Sithole as SA's new police commissioner President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced Lieutenant-General Fannie Masemola announced the new National Commissioner of Police. 31 March 2022 5:44 PM
'President Cyril Ramaphosa is unable to move in the ANC' Refilwe Moloto interviews Democratic Alliance (DA) spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube. 31 March 2022 9:24 AM
View all Politics
Debt counsellors NOT mandated to contact consumers on behalf of credit regulator Debt review companies are using the National Credit Regulator as a calling card to ensnare you - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show 31 March 2022 8:46 PM
TransUnion hack: 'Change passwords. Look for unusual activity on bank accounts' Lester Kiewit interviews Advocate Pansy Tlakula, Chairperson of the Information Regulator of South Africa. 31 March 2022 12:41 PM
ANC's R102M tax bill: Sars squeezing 'little' people, why did this take so long? Bruce Whitfield interviews Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee about the latest developments around the ruling party's unpaid taxes. 30 March 2022 9:51 PM
View all Business
Period Panties: Getting your knickers in a twist is a thing of the past, at last More and more, women are turning on to "free-bleeding" using menstrual cups or period panties that offer a massively prolonged lif... 31 March 2022 12:16 PM
[WATCH] Savanna's spicy collab with Nando's - the perfect combo? Savanna Cider's co-branding exercise with Nando's is brave and innovative says advertising expert Andy Rice - on The Money Show 30 March 2022 8:35 PM
'Eat more plants': Steers owner invests in plant-based restaurant chain Famous Brands has acquired 51% of Lexi's Healthy Eatery. Bruce Whitifield interviews Lexi's co-owner Lexi Monzeglio. 30 March 2022 7:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
Elgar: Proteas can't afford to start slow against Bangladesh South Africa will be without a number of their regular stars such as Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Rassie van der Dussen, who a... 31 March 2022 8:13 AM
[WATCH] Cape Town freediver breaks own world record for under-ice swimming Pippa Hudson chats to Amber Fillary after she sets another under-ice female freediving world record. 25 March 2022 4:09 PM
Nic Dlamini: '8-day Cape Epic just as demanding as a month on Tour de France' Bruce Whitfield catches up with 2 Absa Cape Epic first-timers - SA cyclist Nicholas Dlamini and Absa's Amelia Dieperink. 24 March 2022 9:02 PM
View all Sport
Bruce Willis losing ability to speak and understand – announces his retirement Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 31 March 2022 10:11 AM
Pfizer co-sponsors Oscars – the internet puts on its tin foil hat Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 30 March 2022 10:47 AM
Sorry, not sorry? Has Chris Rock apologised for Jada 'joke' or not? Reps for comedian Chris Rock have refuted claims he has apologised to Will and Jada Smith for his 'GI Jane' joke on Sunday night. 29 March 2022 1:06 PM
View all Entertainment
Microplastic pollution from tyre wear is a growing global problem, says expert Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Pieter Jan Kole from the Open University of The Netherlands. 31 March 2022 4:58 PM
Putin's ratings are going up and up and up - Prof Irina Filatova (Moscow) Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Irina Filatova of the Higher School of Economics in Moscow. 31 March 2022 2:58 PM
4 million Ukrainians (half of which are kids) have fled since Russia attacked Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 31 March 2022 2:18 PM
View all World
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
'It's an absolute war out here' - botanist on Northern Cape succulent smuggling Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Pieter van Wyk from SANParks. 25 March 2022 11:38 AM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
View all Africa
Debt counsellors NOT mandated to contact consumers on behalf of credit regulator Debt review companies are using the National Credit Regulator as a calling card to ensnare you - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show 31 March 2022 8:46 PM
Putin's ratings are going up and up and up - Prof Irina Filatova (Moscow) Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Irina Filatova of the Higher School of Economics in Moscow. 31 March 2022 2:58 PM
'President Cyril Ramaphosa is unable to move in the ANC' Refilwe Moloto interviews Democratic Alliance (DA) spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube. 31 March 2022 9:24 AM
View all Opinion
Debt counsellors NOT mandated to contact consumers on behalf of credit regulator

31 March 2022 8:46 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Debt
National credit regulator
Credit bureau
Debt review
National Consumer Tribunal
NCR
Wendy Knowler
Debt counselling
credit record
consumer issues
unsolicited calls
Infinite Debt Solutions
monthly instalments
Clark Gardner

Debt review companies are using the National Credit Regulator as a calling card to ensnare you - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show
© macrovector/123rf.com

Wendy Knowler delved into the practice of companies duping consumers into debt review on The Money Show two weeks ago.

And the consumer complaints haven't stopped coming says the consumer journalist.

What these outfits do is con people by selling what is actually debt counselling, as a means to reduce their monthly instalments.

© vadymvdrobot/123rf.com

One man was contacted by a company called “Infinite Debt Solutions” which made the following claim:

"We are registered with the National Credit Regulator (NCR) and as a result of the pandemic, we are currently mandated to contact all consumers who are paying more than two thousand rand per month towards all of their loans and accounts.”

This appears to be yet another attempt to convey to consumers that a debt collecting firm has a special mandate from the NCR, says Knowler.

RELATED: Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments

She reports that the Regulator made it quite clear to her that it has NOT mandated any registered debt counsellor to contact consumers, and also has no legal authority to do so.

The NCR also emphasized that debt review is not a saving mechanism, but a debt restructuring mechanism.

As I said to the NCR, I find it deeply troubling that so many companies appear to be targeting consumers framing debt counselling/review as a means to save a few bucks on their monthly repayments. It’s a complete abuse of the process and suckers people into losing control of their accounts.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

In November last year, the National Consumer Tribunal found Summit Financial Partners' Clark Gardner guilty of misleading advertising practices like these.

Contraventions included 'failing to make determinations on whether consumers were over-indebted' and 'failing to inform consumers of the consequences of applying for debt review'.

The quickest way a person can exit the process is to to to the High Court on the back Section 72 (1) (d) - that section makes it clear that the consumer must be compensated for the funds it requires to repair their credit record and person who unlawfully reported to the credit bureaux that they were over indebted is responsible for payment.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

For more detail on this abhorrent trend, listen to the conversation below:




