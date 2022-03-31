New public-private partnership opportunities opening up in national parks





Image of Cape Point by Jean van der Meulen on Pixabay

South African National Parks (SANParks) concluded its second-ever Tourism Investment Summit on Thursday.

Since adopting its Commercialisation Strategy in 2000, SANParks has developed a Public Private Partnerships (PPP) portfolio of 60 projects says Acting CEO Dumisani Dlamini.

"This portfolio... has contributed significantly to the diversification of tourism offerings in the 20 national parks as well as to tourism revenue – the key driver of conservation funding and the sustainability of SANParks."

Image posted on Twitter @SANParks

Over 100 new PPP opportunities have been identified for implementation in our national parks over the next decade.

Some key concessionaire contracts are also expiring in the next three to five years, including Table Mountain Cable Car, Cape Point and lodges in the Kruger Park.

Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield) finds out more from Pam Yako, Chairperson of the SANParks Board.

We're looking at those new investments... We're also looking at broadening the offering and bringing many more parks into the equation. Pam Yako, Chairperson - SANParks Board

It would be accommodation, adventure activities, hotels... things like spas and also the running of restaurants. Pam Yako, Chairperson - SANParks Board

For me it's also about broadening the industry, getting new players... bringing in some BEE elements and also getting some community participation... Pam Yako, Chairperson - SANParks Board

Yako says while SANParks' is primarily a conservation organisation, about 80% of its revenue as a business comes from tourism.

... it's important whatever we do on the conservation front lasts us for generations to come. But as we know, the fiscus is getting increasingly constrained... so one of the strategies is to try and look at how you then fund conservation, is through tourism... Pam Yako, Chairperson - SANParks Board

What we're doing with this initiative is to expand that... as we know tourism is an important element in terms of growing the economy... It's good for exports but it's also good for domestic and it can also help you create jobs. Pam Yako, Chairperson - SANParks Board

We are heavily reliant on tourism so we need to up our game. We can't do that just as government - that's why we need the partners, we need the investors, we need people that have the know-how to do this. Pam Yako, Chairperson - SANParks Board

Listen to Yako's update on The Money Show: