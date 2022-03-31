Streaming issues? Report here
2-month fuel levy relief likely to be followed by price cap on 93 octane petrol

31 March 2022 7:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
The Money Show interviews Treasury's Ismail Momoniat and gets reaction from the AA's Layton Beard and analyst George Glynos.
© nomadsoul1/123rf.com

A two-month-long cut in the general fuel levy was announced in Parliament on Thursday.

Finance Minister Godongwana said the R1.50 reduction per litre will be in effect from Wednesday 6 April until Tuesday 31 May.

RELATED: Godongwana announces temporary reduction in fuel levy for 2 months

A joint statement says extensive consultations were held between the National Treasury and the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) to explore measures to provide short term relief to consumers and to reduce fuel prices over the medium term.

RELATED: A stagflation cocktail is brewing- soaring oil prices, inflation, rate hikes

They agreed on a “two phase approach” - an immediate intervention for the next two months, followed by a package of measures to reduce prices when the temporary measures end.

The proposed measures to be implemented from 1 June include a price cap on 93 octane petrol.

Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield) gets reaction to the news and also interviews Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General of National Treasury.

When the DMRE announces the prices for next month... this just means that the increase will be R1.50 less than what it would have been.

Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General - National Treasury

In terms of the fiscus - the other measures taken by the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy is to sell some of the crude oil reserves that we have to compensate for the resulting loss to the fiscus.

Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General - National Treasury

Although it's significant, it still can't counter the huge rise in oil prices and the uncertainty that we see.

Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General - National Treasury

Autmobile Association spokesperson Layton Beard echoes this sentiment, saying while Thursday's announcement will cushion the blow, it won't remove the pain of the next fuel price increase.

Certainly we've got to look to what the numbers give us in April in terms of specifically international oil prices and how that will impact the price going into May.

Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

The Phase 2 detail is extremely interesting, especially putting a price cap on 93 octane petrol. It is in effect, is deregulating that fuel... Currently 93 is a very popular fuel, obviously cheaper than 95... but the DMRE would have to provide an answer there.

Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

ETM Analytics' George Glynos says government has struck a fine balance with the temporary fuel levy cut and the sale of some oil reserves to soften the impact on the national fiscus.

We know they've had to sell some R6 billion's worth of strategic fuel reserves to fund this; it doesn't come for free. It's not just a political decision that's taken place, there's actual rands and cents that need to be accounted for.

George Glynos, Head of Research - ETM Analytics

If you don't recover it from the fuel reserves then you're going to be incurring that in the way of debt on the fiscus, which we don't want to see.

George Glynos, Head of Research - ETM Analytics

Listen to this important discussion in the audio clip below:




