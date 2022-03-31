Microplastic pollution from tyre wear is a growing global problem, says expert





Car tyres are a major source of the microplastics that are polluting the ocean

Dutch researcher Pieter Jan Kole says it's estimated that 10% of the microplastics found in the ocean can be attributed to tyre dust

© dmitrypk/123rf.com

It's estimated that approximately 10% of the microplastics found in the ocean can be attributed to tyre wear, says environmental researcher Pieter Jan Kole.

Kole says tyre wear particles are becoming a greater contributor to ocean microplastics globally as more people get on the roads.

A recent study that he conducted estimates that the global average of emitted tyre dust per person equals an average of 0.8 kilograms per year.

Kole says very little can be done to avoid this, unless the automotive industry develops smarter tyres that contain less toxic compounds which are harmful to the environment.

We tried to find out how much was emitted by tyres in different countries and we came up with a figure of almost a kilogram per person per year... and that was a bit astonishing, we didn't expect to find that much. Pieter Jan Kole, Researcher - Open University of The Netherlands

[With nearly 60 million people in SA]... so that's 60 million kilograms or 60,000 tonnes of tyre wear in South Africa [every year]. Pieter Jan Kole, Researcher - Open University of The Netherlands

In tyres there are all kinds of toxins, there's cobalt, zinc, heavy metals, olycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons. Those are coming with the tyre particles when they degrade in the environment. Pieter Jan Kole, Researcher - Open University of The Netherlands