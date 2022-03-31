Microplastic pollution from tyre wear is a growing global problem, says expert
- Car tyres are a major source of the microplastics that are polluting the ocean
- Dutch researcher Pieter Jan Kole says it's estimated that 10% of the microplastics found in the ocean can be attributed to tyre dust
It's estimated that approximately 10% of the microplastics found in the ocean can be attributed to tyre wear, says environmental researcher Pieter Jan Kole.
Kole says tyre wear particles are becoming a greater contributor to ocean microplastics globally as more people get on the roads.
A recent study that he conducted estimates that the global average of emitted tyre dust per person equals an average of 0.8 kilograms per year.
Kole says very little can be done to avoid this, unless the automotive industry develops smarter tyres that contain less toxic compounds which are harmful to the environment.
We tried to find out how much was emitted by tyres in different countries and we came up with a figure of almost a kilogram per person per year... and that was a bit astonishing, we didn't expect to find that much.Pieter Jan Kole, Researcher - Open University of The Netherlands
[With nearly 60 million people in SA]... so that's 60 million kilograms or 60,000 tonnes of tyre wear in South Africa [every year].Pieter Jan Kole, Researcher - Open University of The Netherlands
In tyres there are all kinds of toxins, there's cobalt, zinc, heavy metals, olycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons. Those are coming with the tyre particles when they degrade in the environment.Pieter Jan Kole, Researcher - Open University of The Netherlands
No one wants to give up driving, so there is no alternative for tyres.Pieter Jan Kole, Researcher - Open University of The Netherlands
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_104124318_off-road-car-on-desert-sand-road.html
More from World
Putin’s ratings are going up and up and up - Prof Irina Filatova (Moscow)
Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Irina Filatova of the Higher School of Economics in Moscow.Read More
4 million Ukrainians (half of which are kids) have fled since Russia attacked
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream?
Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil.Read More
'Most Russians support Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine'
John Maytham interviews Paula Slier, Middle East Bureau Chief for Russian state-owned news agency RT.Read More
Panic buying in Shanghai, as the city of 25 million loses its grip on Covid-19
Shanghai supermarket shelves are emptying out as residents clamour for supplies amid the most severe outbreak since Wuhan.Read More
Sorry, not sorry? Has Chris Rock apologised for Jada 'joke' or not?
Reps for comedian Chris Rock have refuted claims he has apologised to Will and Jada Smith for his 'GI Jane' joke on Sunday night.Read More
[VIDEO] A beautiful moment as Lady Gaga whispers to Liza Minnelli 'I gotcha"
The internet is also focusing on the more positive moments that were overshadowed at Sunday evening's Oscar ceremony.Read More
20 slain as armed cartel opens fire at Mexican cockfight
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe.Read More
Why there's a 70% spike in South African students heading to Canada to study?
Nicholas Avramis, Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultant at Beaver Immigration chats to Africa Melane about their recent study.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Debt counsellors NOT mandated to contact consumers on behalf of credit regulator
Debt review companies are using the National Credit Regulator as a calling card to ensnare you - Wendy Knowler on The Money ShowRead More
TransUnion hack: 'Change passwords. Look for unusual activity on bank accounts'
Lester Kiewit interviews Advocate Pansy Tlakula, Chairperson of the Information Regulator of South Africa.Read More
Period Panties: Getting your knickers in a twist is a thing of the past, at last
More and more, women are turning on to “free-bleeding” using menstrual cups or period panties that offer a massively prolonged life cycle for a fraction of the cost.Read More
[WATCH] Savanna's spicy collab with Nando's - the perfect combo?
Savanna Cider's co-branding exercise with Nando's is brave and innovative says advertising expert Andy Rice - on The Money ShowRead More
'Eat more plants': Steers owner invests in plant-based restaurant chain
Famous Brands has acquired 51% of Lexi's Healthy Eatery. Bruce Whitifield interviews Lexi's co-owner Lexi Monzeglio.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] VW has a new Polo GTI – got R500 000?
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.Read More
Discovery Health defers medical aid contribution price hikes to October 2022
South Africa’s largest medical scheme is offering 0% contribution increases on all its plans, until October.Read More
Veggies do NOT reduce heart disease risk, suggests massive study
Africa Melane interviews clinical dietitian Carey-Anne Seady about the surprising results of the study.Read More
Making Cape Town affordable: 'If you control the land, you control the price'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Michael Glass, Director of the Urban Studies Program at the University of Pittsburgh.Read More