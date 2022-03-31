Fannie Masemola replaces Khehla Sithole as SA's new police commissioner





The president says Masemola is up to the task to lead the country’s police force

Ramaphosa has called on South Africans to support him as he assumes his duties

Lieutenant-General Fannie Masemola has been named as the new National Police Commissioner. Image screenshot: @CyrilRamaphosa/Twitter

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced Sehlahle Fannie Masemola as the new National Commissioner of Police.

Masemola was named as Khehla Sitole's successor during an address to the nation on Thursday.

Ramaphosa says general Masemola has been a Deputy Police Commissioner with an outstanding record of achievements in policing across South Africa.

He's assured me and Police Minister Bheki Cele that he is up to the task. President Cyril Ramaphosa

According to the Presidency, Masemola appointment as police commissioner ensures that there is continuity in the most senior position in the police service following Sitole’s departure from office.

In February, the Presidency announced the termination of Sitole's contract of employment.

A selection panel was then appointed to advise Ramaphosa during the search for Sitole's replacement.

The panel drafted a short-list of candidates, of which 5 were interviewed.

