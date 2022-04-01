Here are 3 key priority areas for SA's new top cop Fannie Masemola





South Africa's new National Police Commissioner, Fannie Masemola, has a tough task ahead of him

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Masemola's appointment during an address to the nation on Thursday afternoon

Policing expert Ziyanda Stuurman says Masemola takes over the position during a very fractious time in the country’s police force

President Cyril Ramaphosa announces General Sehlahle Fannie Masemola as the new National Commissioner of Police in an address to the nation at the Union Buildings on Thursday 31 March 2022. Image: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

The president was right to say that Fannie Masemola will carry “the weight of the nation’s expectation” on his shoulders, says policing expert Ziyanda Stuurman.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Masemola as the new National Commissioner of Police on Thursday afternoon after Khehla Sitole vacated the post.

Stuurman has identified these three areas as key priorities for the new top cop:

Dealing with the politicisation of the police: "He will really have to unite the police service as it were to focus on the country and not get completely overtaken by the issues within the ANC."

Repairing the tense relationship between the National Police Commissioner and the Police Minister: "He needs to really smooth over a lot of the edges and a lot of the feuding that we've seen over the last couple of years."

Managing discipline and morale within SAPS: "It's a deep operational issue that has suffered under Khehla Sitole as he has been really distracted by the politics of the day."

Ramaphosa told South Africans that Masemola is up to the task to lead the country’s police force.

Masemola has been a Deputy Police Commissioner and served in the police top brass for several years.

Stuurman says it's important to have a commissioner that is "deeply experienced" and has a good track record when it comes to leading policing operations.

She says the only downside may be that Masemola is very close to the default retirement age for the post.

"We have a career cop very much in Masemola. He would certainly be bringing his experience into the role and into leading the police at a really fractious time but, you know, there are disadvantages to having somebody who is now 58 in the position", Stuurman tells CapeTalk.

If Masemola would serve in the position beyond the age of 60, Ramaphosa would have to get the special permission of Parliament for him to do so, she explains.

I think it is certainly a reprieve to have somebody new in the position and somebody who is absolutely a dedicated career cop as Lieutenant-General Masemola is. Ziyanda Stuurman, Independent security analyst

This is certainly someone who is incredibly experienced and has been in senior management in the SAPS for decades at this point. Ziyanda Stuurman, Independent security analyst