'It's an insult to motorists' - PAPPI slams govt's move to lower fuel levy





Anti-fuel price hike group PAPPI isn't satisfied with the government's temporary fuel price intervention

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced a temporary reduction in the general fuel levy for two months on Thursday

Picture: © zhudifeng/123rf.com

The organisation People Against Petrol and Paraffin Price Increases (PAPPI) says the government's emergency fuel price intervention isn't enough.

On Thursday, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced that the general fuel levy would be reduced by R1.50 per litre for April and May.

RELATED: 2-month fuel levy relief likely to be followed by price cap on 93 octane petrol

Visvin Reddy, PAPPI's national convenor, says the temporary reduction of the fuel levy is an insult to South African motorists.

Reddy says the anti-fuel price hike group expected more from the minister.

He has also slammed government's decision to sell part of its strategic oil reserves to mitigate against the impact of rising fuel costs.

RELATED: Godongwana announces temporary reduction in fuel levy for 2 months

I want to make the point that this will hardly make any impact whatsoever on motorists. We paying way above R20 per litre. We can't afford the prices that we are paying at the moment. Visvin Reddy, National Convenor - People Against Petrol and Paraffin Price Increases

I expected the minister to announce a price adjustment of around R6 per litre which would have some impact but lowering the general fuel levy by R1.50 for next week is an insult to our motorists. Visvin Reddy, National Convenor - People Against Petrol and Paraffin Price Increases

This decision by the minister last night simply means that instead of our fuel prices increasing by R1.81 for your 95 petrol and R1.73 for 93 petrol and diesel between R2.97 and R3.12, the rise will only be around 23 cents to 31 cents a litre. Visvin Reddy, National Convenor - People Against Petrol and Paraffin Price Increases

What the minister has done is they have reduced the basic fuel price by 3 cents per litre and they have slashed the demand-side management levy of 10 cents on the 95 unleaded petrol, so inland. Visvin Reddy, National Convenor - People Against Petrol and Paraffin Price Increases