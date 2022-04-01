Streaming issues? Report here
Applications for 2023 school admissions close on 15 April, says WCED

1 April 2022 11:40 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
WCED
School admissions
School placements
2023
2023 academic year
2023 school year

Parents and caregivers have two weeks left to finalise their applications for the 2023 school year.
  • Friday 15 April is the deadline for the Western Cape's 2023 school admissions applications
  • The WCED has reminded parents to submit their applications in order to avoid disappointment
Image copyright: gow27/123rf.com

Parents and guardians have until Friday 15 April to complete their applications for the 2023 school year.

Parents can apply for school placements for Grade R, Grade 1 and Grade 8, or a transfer request for learners in Grades 2 to7 and Grades 9 to 12.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says it has received over 90,000 applications thus far, of which, 43,000 are for Grade 8 enrolment.

"We want to thank all those that have applied timeously and appeal to others that wish to apply for the next school year, to do so by 15 April 2022", WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says in a statement.

Parents and caregivers have been warned that applying after the deadline may affect their choice of school placement and the WCED's planning.

The department has struggled with late school placements in previous years partly due to late applications.

How to apply:

  • Parents without online access can apply via the department's district offices or the pop-ups by the WCED at shopping malls and schools
  • Alternatively, some schools have also communicated to parents within their communities that they will be opening their labs for parents to apply

What you need when applying:

  • Parents must submit the child's last official school report card
  • Parents must submit the ID, birth certificate, or passport of the learner; or a study permit or proof of application for a study permit in the case of foreign learners
  • Parents applying for primary school placements must submit the child's immunisation card (Road to Health Chart)
  • Parents must submit proof of residence such as a rates account, lease agreement or an affidavit confirming residence. The WCED says retail statements and bank statements are not accepted.
  • A police affidavit will be required for lost or stolen documentation that is not currently available



