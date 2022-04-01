Driver’s license renewal deadline extended
Motorists now have another two weeks - until 15 April - to renew their driver’s licenses.
The original deadline was 1 April, but there is a huge backlog that is far from being cleared.
"Given the recent problems with the production of driving licence cards and issues around driving licence testing centres and online booking systems, we believe that it's unrealistic to expect that the enormous backlog of those wanting to renew will be cleared,” warned Layton Beard of the Automobile Association.
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula will give an update on the situation later today (Friday).
