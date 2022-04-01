Convicted criminal Bathabile Dlamini to pay R200k fine or face 4 years in prison
- Dlamini has been sentenced to four years imprisonment or R200,000 fine
- She was found guilty of perjury last month for lying under oath about the 2017 Sassa grant payments crisis
Convicted criminal Bathabile Dlamini has been sentenced to four years imprisonment or R200,000 fine.
The ANC Women's League president was convicted of perjury last month for lying under oath during the Ngoepe inquiry into the Sassa grants debacle in 2017.
Her sentence was handed down at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Friday morning.
Should she be imprisoned, two years of the sentence will be suspended.
Source : Masechaba Sefularo/Eyewitness News
