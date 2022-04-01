Children are starving to death in the Eastern Cape





More than 100 children may have starved to death or came close to starving in the Eastern Cape in recent months

The Department of Social Development is probably not aware of the severity of the situation and failed to spend all the grants it received to buy food parcels

Seven children in Butterworth in the Eastern Cape recently starved to death, wrote senior journalist Estelle Ellis in Maverick Citizen last week.

Doctors are treating six others in hospital for severe malnutrition while another eight acutely malnourished kids are battling to stay alive in a Lusikisiki hospital.

About 72% of the Eastern Cape’s population lives below the poverty line – compared to a national average of 60%, according to the provincial Department of Social Development.

Stunting affects one in four children in South Africa; the impact of which will be with them all their lives.

John Maytham interviewed Estelle Ellis, a senior journalist at Maverick Citizen.

In Nelson Mandela Bay – the most well-off metro in the province – we’ve got 14 dead. Sarah Baartman District… we have 13 dead… Butterworth… we know of seven who died… These numbers repeat throughout the province… Estelle Ellis, senior journalist - Maverick Citizen

The Department of Social Development… did not know. And these are the people who are supposed to ensure food security… They have not spent all the social relief of distress grants they received to provide food parcels… Estelle Ellis, senior journalist - Maverick Citizen

These deaths are completely avoidable … Some government officials in this province have blood on their hands with the deaths of these children. It’s such a terrible way to die, to starve to death… Estelle Ellis, senior journalist - Maverick Citizen