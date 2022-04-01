Mbalula: Research underway to review 5-year renewal period of driver's licences





Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says the RTMC is researching whether the validity period of driver’s licences should be changed in SA

South Africa currently has a five-year validity period for driver’s licences

Lobby group Outa has been calling for the validity period to be increased to 10 years

Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage says stretching the renewal time frames will help combat the current fiasco with the driver's licence renewal process

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula at a press briefing on 27 August 2021. Picture: @MbalulaFikile/Twitter.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has announced that government is considering the possibility of changing the five-year validity period for driver’s licences in South Africa.

Mbalula made the announcement during a press briefing on Friday after he gave motorists another two weeks to renew their expired driver’s licences.

The minister says the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) is conducting research into the validity period of driver’s licence cards in SA.

"We have commissioned the RTMC to undertake research on possible changes to the renewal time-frames", he says.

Various countries in the continent have renewal periods that range from 2 to 5 years and a number of other countries require renewal at anything from 6 to 15 years. pic.twitter.com/AeUb8mXLWV — FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) April 1, 2022

The research will look at the co-relation between the renewal period and safety on our roads and what factors should be taken into account if we are to revise the current 5-year validity period. This work is already underway and will be concluded by 30 April 2022. — FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) April 1, 2022

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has welcomed Mbalula's announcement.

Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage says changes to the current driver's licence system in South Africa are long overdue.

We think it's an excellent thing, most of Europe and Australasia are all over 10 years with their licence renewal period or validity period so we'd really just be catching up with the rest of the world. Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Outa

It will take away this [backlog] problem for now... Got to 10 years, as soon as possible. Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Outa

There's a design flaw, a number of them in the system and they need to fix that. They can't keep blaming citizens for not taking it up... citizens are getting fed up with the inefficiency. Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Outa