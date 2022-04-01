Mbalula: Research underway to review 5-year renewal period of driver's licences
- Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says the RTMC is researching whether the validity period of driver’s licences should be changed in SA
- South Africa currently has a five-year validity period for driver’s licences
- Lobby group Outa has been calling for the validity period to be increased to 10 years
- Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage says stretching the renewal time frames will help combat the current fiasco with the driver's licence renewal process
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has announced that government is considering the possibility of changing the five-year validity period for driver’s licences in South Africa.
Mbalula made the announcement during a press briefing on Friday after he gave motorists another two weeks to renew their expired driver’s licences.
RELATED: Driver’s license renewal deadline extended
The minister says the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) is conducting research into the validity period of driver’s licence cards in SA.
"We have commissioned the RTMC to undertake research on possible changes to the renewal time-frames", he says.
We have commissioned the RTMC to undertake research on possible changes to the renewal time-frames.— FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) April 1, 2022
Various countries in the continent have renewal periods that range from 2 to 5 years and a number of other countries require renewal at anything from 6 to 15 years. pic.twitter.com/AeUb8mXLWV
The research will look at the co-relation between the renewal period and safety on our roads and what factors should be taken into account if we are to revise the current 5-year validity period. This work is already underway and will be concluded by 30 April 2022.— FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) April 1, 2022
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has welcomed Mbalula's announcement.
Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage says changes to the current driver's licence system in South Africa are long overdue.
RELATED: Push driver's licence renewal to 10 years and overhaul the system - Outa CEO
We think it's an excellent thing, most of Europe and Australasia are all over 10 years with their licence renewal period or validity period so we'd really just be catching up with the rest of the world.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Outa
It will take away this [backlog] problem for now... Got to 10 years, as soon as possible.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Outa
There's a design flaw, a number of them in the system and they need to fix that. They can't keep blaming citizens for not taking it up... citizens are getting fed up with the inefficiency.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Outa
Kalk Bay community claims 'illegal land usage' by the Brass Bell Restaurant
Community members are being called to attend a meeting on Saturday 2 April at 1.30 pm to address the issue.Read More
It’s no joke, Home Affairs says most services are offline nationwide
The Home Affairs Department says most of its services are not available nationwide due to a cable breakage.Read More
July unrest: Government failed, and I failed – President Cyril Ramaphosa
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News KZN correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso.Read More
Where in the world is Martin Bailey? Lester catches up with one of his TV icons
The 'Little Irish Devil' Martin hosted the popular 'Telly Fun Quiz' in the early 1990s and made his name as a radio broadcaster.Read More
Children are starving to death in the Eastern Cape
John Maytham interviews Estelle Ellis, a senior journalist at Maverick Citizen.Read More
Applications for 2023 school admissions close on 15 April, says WCED
Parents and caregivers have two weeks left to finalise their applications for the 2023 school year.Read More
Convicted criminal Bathabile Dlamini to pay R200k fine or face 4 years in prison
Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini was sentenced in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Friday morning.Read More
Driver’s license renewal deadline extended
Motorists clamouring to renew their driver’s license have been given an extra two weeks.Read More
New public-private partnership opportunities opening up in national parks
SANParks has just concluded its second-ever investment conference. Africa Melane interviews Board Chairperson Pam Yako.Read More