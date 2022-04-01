Streaming issues? Report here
Where in the world is Martin Bailey? Lester catches up with one of his TV icons

1 April 2022 12:09 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Tv
Martin Bailey

The 'Little Irish Devil' Martin hosted the popular 'Telly Fun Quiz' in the early 1990s and made his name as a radio broadcaster.

Listen to Lester chatting to Martin below:

  • Martin Bailey says he had wanted to be on TV and radio ever since he was a little by growing up in Northern Ireland
  • His dad made him ern a trade and he became a telephone technician - but he never gave up on his dream and eventually became a beloved TV ad radio icon in South Africa hosting shows such as the much-loved Tele Fun Quiz.

Lester Kieiwit welcomes in studio one of SA's true radio legends, the Little Irish Devil, Martin Bailey.

Martin also hosted the very popular 'Telly Fun Quiz' on TV1 throughout the early 1990s. He's been a broadcaster since the 80's and spent time at most of SA's biggest radio stations.

I always wanted to be on radio and TV growing up in Northern Ireland as a kid.

Martin Bailey, Legendry radio and TV host

He tells Lester his dad told him no, he had to get a trade - and so he became a telecoms technician in the United Kingdom but never lost his dream of wanting to be in radio.

I put telephones in people's houses for the British Post Office - and then all I wanted to do was work in radio.

Martin Bailey, Legendry radio and TV host



1 April 2022 12:09 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Tv
Martin Bailey

