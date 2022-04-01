Where in the world is Martin Bailey? Lester catches up with one of his TV icons





Listen to Lester chatting to Martin below:

Martin Bailey says he had wanted to be on TV and radio ever since he was a little by growing up in Northern Ireland

His dad made him ern a trade and he became a telephone technician - but he never gave up on his dream and eventually became a beloved TV ad radio icon in South Africa hosting shows such as the much-loved Tele Fun Quiz.

He tells Lester his dad told him no, he had to get a trade - and so he became a telecoms technician in the United Kingdom but never lost his dream of wanting to be in radio.

