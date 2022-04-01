July unrest: Government failed, and I failed – President Cyril Ramaphosa





The people behind the failed insurrection of last year took advantage of our society’s vulnerabilities, said President Cyril Ramaphosa in his testimony before the Human Rights Commission on Friday.

The Commission is investigating the causes of the violence that swept parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appeared at the SAHRC hearing into the July unrest on 1 April 2022. Picture: GCIS

Almost two million people lost their jobs, said Ramaphosa.

“The events were nothing less than a deliberate, coordinated and well-planned attack on our democracy, intended to cripple the economy, cause social instability and severely weaken or even dislodge the democratic state,” he said.

Ramaphosa said it was tragic that people lost their lives and lamented the destruction of the “livelihoods of those who looked on helplessly as their businesses were damaged or destroyed”

Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News KZN correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso (scroll up to listen).

The President is saying the government has failed… He says… he also failed… He says the government was ill-prepared… They did not expect the unrest to go as far as it did… Police were not properly trained... Nhlanhla Mabaso, KZN correspondent - Eyewitness News

He spoke about unemployment… and racial tensions… Nhlanhla Mabaso, KZN correspondent - Eyewitness News