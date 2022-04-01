It’s no joke, Home Affairs says most services are offline nationwide
JOHANNESBURG - The Home Affairs Department says most of its services are not available nationwide due to a cable breakage.
The department said the damaged cable, which has caused their systems to go offline was connected to the State Information Technology Agency (Sita).
Due to this network outage, services were limited to passport collections and handwritten death certificates, which would be issued for burial purposes.
A team of Home Affairs and Sita technicians were onsite to resolve the issue.
The Department's Acting Director-General Thulani Mavuso said he was hopeful the system would be restored at the end of the day.
This article first appeared on EWN : It’s no joke, Home Affairs says most services are offline nationwide
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
More from Local
Kalk Bay community claims 'illegal land usage' by the Brass Bell Restaurant
Community members are being called to attend a meeting on Saturday 2 April at 1.30 pm to address the issue.Read More
Mbalula: Research underway to review 5-year renewal period of driver's licences
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.Read More
July unrest: Government failed, and I failed – President Cyril Ramaphosa
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News KZN correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso.Read More
Where in the world is Martin Bailey? Lester catches up with one of his TV icons
The 'Little Irish Devil' Martin hosted the popular 'Telly Fun Quiz' in the early 1990s and made his name as a radio broadcaster.Read More
Children are starving to death in the Eastern Cape
John Maytham interviews Estelle Ellis, a senior journalist at Maverick Citizen.Read More
Applications for 2023 school admissions close on 15 April, says WCED
Parents and caregivers have two weeks left to finalise their applications for the 2023 school year.Read More
Convicted criminal Bathabile Dlamini to pay R200k fine or face 4 years in prison
Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini was sentenced in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Friday morning.Read More
Driver’s license renewal deadline extended
Motorists clamouring to renew their driver’s license have been given an extra two weeks.Read More
New public-private partnership opportunities opening up in national parks
SANParks has just concluded its second-ever investment conference. Africa Melane interviews Board Chairperson Pam Yako.Read More