Kalk Bay community claims 'illegal land usage' by the Brass Bell Restaurant
Kalk Bay community members are calling on all in the community to attend a meeting on Saturday 2 April at 1.30pm to address the issue.
Community activists Faezil Poggenpoel and Tracey Kwaai released a press statement calling on the community to demand the City and PRASA urgently address this issue.
They argue that a new MOU is needed where the City ensures that all illegal structures are removed from the beach and want to see proof that liquor licences have been issued to serve alcohol on the beach.
"We must see what the City is doing to protect this sacred heritage area," they write.
Many residents in the area object to the fact that the Brass Bell leases land around Kalk Bay station from PRASA which has resulted in excluding anyone who is not a patron from using the beach area.
The last straw for angry residents was when it was noticed that the Brace Bell was planning to build an entertainment stage over the last piece of sand at the children's pool.
This restriction of beach access and pools to Brass Bell customers has long been a contentious issue, say residents.
Kalk Bay Ratepayers refused to be a co-signatory of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the City of Cape Town, Prasa and the Brass Bell in 2014, as there was no assurance the Brass Bell would abide by the terms.
There's been a steady takeover of public tidal pools by a businessman in my hood, #KalkBay. His latest move is build over the sand at the kiddies' pool. If you're in Cape Town and care about public spaces being available for everyone, please join! @UrbanLo pic.twitter.com/jlYKt8SyKC— Kerry Cullinan (@kerrycullinan11) April 1, 2022
Brass Bell leases land around Kalk Bay station from #PRASA which has allowed them to build all around the 3 tidal pools. Now there's hardly any space for anyone who isn't a restaurant patron & BB wants to build an entertainment stage over the last sand at kids' pool. pic.twitter.com/6Xll4mEs5E— Kerry Cullinan (@kerrycullinan11) April 1, 2022
1. Brass Bell's beach build has been stopped by the City of Cape Town - for now— GroundUp (@GroundUp_News) April 1, 2022
Brass Bell, Kalk Bay
🌐 https://t.co/Gt5uxvTTFM pic.twitter.com/dW7H0iXypj
Source : Elevated view of Kalk Bay harbour in False Bay, Cape Town, South Africa
