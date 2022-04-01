Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Kalk Bay community claims 'illegal land usage' by the Brass Bell Restaurant

1 April 2022 2:12 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
PRASA
Beach
Kalk Bay
CoCT
Brass Bell

Community members are being called to attend a meeting on Saturday 2 April at 1.30 pm to address the issue.

Kalk Bay community members are calling on all in the community to attend a meeting on Saturday 2 April at 1.30pm to address the issue.

Community activists Faezil Poggenpoel and Tracey Kwaai released a press statement calling on the community to demand the City and PRASA urgently address this issue.

They argue that a new MOU is needed where the City ensures that all illegal structures are removed from the beach and want to see proof that liquor licences have been issued to serve alcohol on the beach.

"We must see what the City is doing to protect this sacred heritage area," they write.

Many residents in the area object to the fact that the Brass Bell leases land around Kalk Bay station from PRASA which has resulted in excluding anyone who is not a patron from using the beach area.

The last straw for angry residents was when it was noticed that the Brace Bell was planning to build an entertainment stage over the last piece of sand at the children's pool.

This restriction of beach access and pools to Brass Bell customers has long been a contentious issue, say residents.

Kalk Bay Ratepayers refused to be a co-signatory of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the City of Cape Town, Prasa and the Brass Bell in 2014, as there was no assurance the Brass Bell would abide by the terms.




