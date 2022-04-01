Disney Plus takes on Netflix and Showmax in South Africa
Disney Plus launches in South Africa on 18 May.
It will cost R119 per month or R1190 for an annual subscription (equal to R99 a month).
Disney Plus exclusively offers movies and shows from the likes of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.
The service in South Africa also features the Star content hub, targeting adult audiences and filled with movies and shows from Disney subsidiaries.
It offers four streams at a time with unlimited downloads on 10 devices.
The service had 129.8 million subscribers as of 1 January 2022.
Pippa Hudson interviewed Craig Falck, Deputy Editor at TV Plus Magazine (scroll up to listen).
I must be one of the only Star Wars fans alive who has not yet found a way to watch The Mandalorian…Pippa Hudson, presenter - CapeTalk
I can’t wait for the Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett…Craig Falck, Deputy Editor - TV Plus Magazine
