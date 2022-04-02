LIVE COMMENTARY: Harmer makes quick work of Bangladesh’s batsmen
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa start day three of the first test with a firm hand on things as off-spinner Simon Harmer made quick work of the Bangladesh batsmen with scores of four for 42 in 20 overs.
Bangladesh was 98 for four at the close in reply to South Africa's 367 all out and will start Saturday morning on 269 runs in arrears.
With the bulk of overs being bowled by spinners Harmer and Keshav Maharaj who proved to be a valuable partner, with figures of 19-10-24-0.
It was a tense afternoon of cricket with six fielders around the wicket for the last few overs the day belonged to Harmer, 32, who had not played in a test match since 2015.
He was ineligible to play for South Africa after signing a Kolpak contract with English county Essex in 2017. Harmer got his first breakthrough in the last over before tea when he bowled Shadman Islam for nine with the third ball of his second over.
He ended a 55-run stand between Mahmudul Hasan and Najmul Hossain by bowling Najmul for 38 with a superb delivery as he spun past the bat.
Bangladesh Captain Mominul Haque fell without scoring in Harmer's next over, caught off bat and pad by a diving Keegan Petersen at silly point.
The experienced Mushfiqur Rahim was Harmer's fourth wicket, gloving a ball down the leg side to wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne.
Mahmudal, playing in his third test, survived until the close, scoring 44 not out.
While South Africa began day 2 on 233/4 after Bangladesh managed to chip away at the proteas’ batting order on day 1.
Temba Bavuma, unbeaten on 53, steered South Africa to a strong first innings total of 367.
Alhough Bavuma seemed composed, he didn't manage a long enough partnership with any of his teammates with Kyle Verreynne departing for 28 off 81 balls, followed by Wiaan Mulder who was dismissed without scoring.
South Africa were 245 for six, with just 12 runs being added to their overnight total, but Bavuma and Keshav Maharaj scored 53 runs for the seventh wicket as bavuma edged closer to his second test century.
But off-spinner Mehidy Hasan bowled him out for 93 after Bavuma faced 190 balls and hit 12 fours.
Source : Twitter
More from Sport
Elgar: Proteas can't afford to start slow against Bangladesh
South Africa will be without a number of their regular stars such as Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Rassie van der Dussen, who are all away at the IPL, for the Test series against Bangladesh.Read More
[WATCH] Cape Town freediver breaks own world record for under-ice swimming
Pippa Hudson chats to Amber Fillary after she sets another under-ice female freediving world record.Read More
Nic Dlamini: '8-day Cape Epic just as demanding as a month on Tour de France'
Bruce Whitfield catches up with 2 Absa Cape Epic first-timers - SA cyclist Nicholas Dlamini and Absa's Amelia Dieperink.Read More
'You train for about a year to get to this point' - Absa Cape Epic rider
Stage 1 of the 2022 edition of the most grueling mountain bike race in the world got underway at Lourensford on Monday 21 March.Read More
Stadiums at 50% 'definitely' financially viable… let the good times roll!
Refilwe Moloto interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO of Stadium Management SA.Read More
Proteas gear up for crucial final ODI against Bangladesh
After a heavy 38-run defeat in the opening ODI, the South Africans bounced back with an emphatic seven wickets win at the Wanderers against the visitors.Read More
[VIDEO] Boy crashes into sloth (just hangin') on rainforest zipline
No sloths were harmed during the making of this video in a Costa Rica rainforest...Read More
LIVE COMMENTARY: Proteas look to gain ground in second ODI against Bangladesh
The Proteas will hope for a much-improved performance as they take on Bangladesh in the second ODI on Sunday.Read More
Proteas look to continue their momentum on home soil against Bangladesh
You can catch our live commentary for the Proteas-Bangladesh one-day international series here.Read More