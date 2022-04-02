LIVE COMMENTARY: Harmer makes quick work of Bangladesh’s batsmen

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Autism diagnoses often delayed in SA due to lack of expertise, says local NGO Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Autism Western Cape operations manager Zaida Frank. 2 April 2022 10:44 AM
No weekend plans? Here are Sara-Jayne King's top picks of things to do in CT Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend. 2 April 2022 9:58 AM
No weekend plans? Here are Sara-Jayne King's top picks of things to do in CT Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend. 2 April 2022 9:58 AM
View all Local
July unrest: Government failed, and I failed – President Cyril Ramaphosa Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News KZN correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso. 1 April 2022 1:00 PM
'It's an insult to motorists' - PAPPI slams govt's move to lower fuel levy Presenter Wasanga Mehana chats to Visvin Reddy from the organisation People Against Petrol and Paraffin Price Increases (PAPPI). 1 April 2022 9:34 AM
'It's an insult to motorists' - PAPPI slams govt's move to lower fuel levy Presenter Wasanga Mehana chats to Visvin Reddy from the organisation People Against Petrol and Paraffin Price Increases (PAPPI). 1 April 2022 9:34 AM
View all Politics
Disney Plus takes on Netflix and Showmax in South Africa Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falck, Deputy Editor at TV Plus Magazine. 1 April 2022 3:26 PM
Driver's license renewal deadline extended Motorists clamouring to renew their driver's license have been given an extra two weeks. 1 April 2022 10:06 AM
Driver’s license renewal deadline extended Motorists clamouring to renew their driver’s license have been given an extra two weeks. 1 April 2022 10:06 AM
View all Business
Where in the world is Martin Bailey? Lester catches up with one of his TV icons The 'Little Irish Devil' Martin hosted the popular 'Telly Fun Quiz' in the early 1990s and made his name as a radio broadcaster. 1 April 2022 12:09 PM
Debt counsellors NOT mandated to contact consumers on behalf of credit regulator Debt review companies are using the National Credit Regulator as a calling card to ensnare you - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show 31 March 2022 8:46 PM
Debt counsellors NOT mandated to contact consumers on behalf of credit regulator Debt review companies are using the National Credit Regulator as a calling card to ensnare you - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show 31 March 2022 8:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Elgar: Proteas can't afford to start slow against Bangladesh South Africa will be without a number of their regular stars such as Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Rassie van der Dussen, who a... 31 March 2022 8:13 AM
[WATCH] Cape Town freediver breaks own world record for under-ice swimming Pippa Hudson chats to Amber Fillary after she sets another under-ice female freediving world record. 25 March 2022 4:09 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town freediver breaks own world record for under-ice swimming Pippa Hudson chats to Amber Fillary after she sets another under-ice female freediving world record. 25 March 2022 4:09 PM
View all Sport
Disney Plus takes on Netflix and Showmax in South Africa Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falck, Deputy Editor at TV Plus Magazine. 1 April 2022 3:26 PM
Disney Plus takes on Netflix and Showmax in South Africa Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falck, Deputy Editor at TV Plus Magazine. 1 April 2022 3:26 PM
Where in the world is Martin Bailey? Lester catches up with one of his TV icons The 'Little Irish Devil' Martin hosted the popular 'Telly Fun Quiz' in the early 1990s and made his name as a radio broadcaster. 1 April 2022 12:09 PM
View all Entertainment
Putin's ratings are going up and up and up - Prof Irina Filatova (Moscow) Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Irina Filatova of the Higher School of Economics in Moscow. 31 March 2022 2:58 PM
4 million Ukrainians (half of which are kids) have fled since Russia attacked Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 31 March 2022 2:18 PM
4 million Ukrainians (half of which are kids) have fled since Russia attacked Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 31 March 2022 2:18 PM
View all World
'It's an absolute war out here' - botanist on Northern Cape succulent smuggling Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Pieter van Wyk from SANParks. 25 March 2022 11:38 AM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
View all Africa
Putin's ratings are going up and up and up - Prof Irina Filatova (Moscow) Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Irina Filatova of the Higher School of Economics in Moscow. 31 March 2022 2:58 PM
'President Cyril Ramaphosa is unable to move in the ANC' Refilwe Moloto interviews Democratic Alliance (DA) spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube. 31 March 2022 9:24 AM
'President Cyril Ramaphosa is unable to move in the ANC' Refilwe Moloto interviews Democratic Alliance (DA) spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube. 31 March 2022 9:24 AM
View all Opinion
LIVE COMMENTARY: Harmer makes quick work of Bangladesh’s batsmen

2 April 2022 9:10 AM
by Carmen Reddy
Proteas Cricket Team
Bangladesh cricket team

SA start day two of the first test with a firm hand on things as off-spinner Simon Harmer made quick work of the Bangladesh batsmen with scores of four for 42 in 20 overs.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa start day three of the first test with a firm hand on things as off-spinner Simon Harmer made quick work of the Bangladesh batsmen with scores of four for 42 in 20 overs.

Bangladesh was 98 for four at the close in reply to South Africa's 367 all out and will start Saturday morning on 269 runs in arrears.

With the bulk of overs being bowled by spinners Harmer and Keshav Maharaj who proved to be a valuable partner, with figures of 19-10-24-0.

It was a tense afternoon of cricket with six fielders around the wicket for the last few overs the day belonged to Harmer, 32, who had not played in a test match since 2015.

He was ineligible to play for South Africa after signing a Kolpak contract with English county Essex in 2017. Harmer got his first breakthrough in the last over before tea when he bowled Shadman Islam for nine with the third ball of his second over.

He ended a 55-run stand between Mahmudul Hasan and Najmul Hossain by bowling Najmul for 38 with a superb delivery as he spun past the bat.

Bangladesh Captain Mominul Haque fell without scoring in Harmer's next over, caught off bat and pad by a diving Keegan Petersen at silly point.

The experienced Mushfiqur Rahim was Harmer's fourth wicket, gloving a ball down the leg side to wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne.

Mahmudal, playing in his third test, survived until the close, scoring 44 not out.

While South Africa began day 2 on 233/4 after Bangladesh managed to chip away at the proteas’ batting order on day 1.

Temba Bavuma, unbeaten on 53, steered South Africa to a strong first innings total of 367.

Alhough Bavuma seemed composed, he didn't manage a long enough partnership with any of his teammates with Kyle Verreynne departing for 28 off 81 balls, followed by Wiaan Mulder who was dismissed without scoring.

South Africa were 245 for six, with just 12 runs being added to their overnight total, but Bavuma and Keshav Maharaj scored 53 runs for the seventh wicket as bavuma edged closer to his second test century.

But off-spinner Mehidy Hasan bowled him out for 93 after Bavuma faced 190 balls and hit 12 fours.




More from Sport

Elgar: Proteas can't afford to start slow against Bangladesh

31 March 2022 8:13 AM

South Africa will be without a number of their regular stars such as Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Rassie van der Dussen, who are all away at the IPL, for the Test series against Bangladesh.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Cape Town freediver breaks own world record for under-ice swimming

25 March 2022 4:09 PM

Pippa Hudson chats to Amber Fillary after she sets another under-ice female freediving world record.

Read More arrow_forward

Nic Dlamini: '8-day Cape Epic just as demanding as a month on Tour de France'

24 March 2022 9:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield catches up with 2 Absa Cape Epic first-timers - SA cyclist Nicholas Dlamini and Absa's Amelia Dieperink.

Read More arrow_forward

'You train for about a year to get to this point' - Absa Cape Epic rider

24 March 2022 4:04 PM

Stage 1 of the 2022 edition of the most grueling mountain bike race in the world got underway at Lourensford on Monday 21 March.

Read More arrow_forward

Stadiums at 50% 'definitely' financially viable… let the good times roll!

24 March 2022 8:57 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO of Stadium Management SA.

Read More arrow_forward

Proteas gear up for crucial final ODI against Bangladesh

22 March 2022 9:43 PM

After a heavy 38-run defeat in the opening ODI, the South Africans bounced back with an emphatic seven wickets win at the Wanderers against the visitors.

Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] Boy crashes into sloth (just hangin') on rainforest zipline

20 March 2022 5:44 PM

No sloths were harmed during the making of this video in a Costa Rica rainforest...

Read More arrow_forward

LIVE COMMENTARY: Proteas look to gain ground in second ODI against Bangladesh

20 March 2022 8:40 AM

The Proteas will hope for a much-improved performance as they take on Bangladesh in the second ODI on Sunday.

Read More arrow_forward

Proteas look to continue their momentum on home soil against Bangladesh

18 March 2022 9:15 AM

You can catch our live commentary for the Proteas-Bangladesh one-day international series here.

Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town Cycle Tour winner's bicycle stolen

18 March 2022 7:20 AM

In fact, all 12 bicycles belonging to the Mauritian national team disappeared from the Picardi Guest Farm in Paarl on Wednesday.

Read More arrow_forward

