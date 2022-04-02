Streaming issues? Report here
Autism diagnoses often delayed in SA due to lack of expertise, says local NGO

2 April 2022 10:44 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Autism
World Autism Day
autism awareness

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Autism Western Cape operations manager Zaida Frank.
  • There aren't enough healthcare specialists in SA with expert knowledge of autism
  • Local NGO Autism Western Cape says contributes to the late autism diagnoses and support barriers in the country
  • Autism Western Cape operations manager Zaida Frank chats to Weekend Breakfast to mark World Autism Awareness Day
Image copyright: nito500/123rf.com

The lack of autism expertise in South Africa is one of the reasons that diagnoses are often delayed for autistic people in the country.

Local NGO Autism Western Cape says many autistic people are only diagnosed in adulthood in South Africa due to the shortage of healthcare specialists in the field.

The organisation connects families affected by autism spectrum disorder to services, facilities, and support.

Autism Western Cape operations manager Zaida Frank says the lack of autism knowledge in the country can be very frustrating for families impacted by autism.

An autism diagnosis can be made from the age of 2 but usually takes between six to 12 months to confirm in the South African healthcare field.

Frank says an early diagnosis can help improve the quality of care, support and interventions offered to autistic children.

She says more research is needed to understand the nuanced experiences of South Africans living with autism.

Autism Western Cape offers social support services to autistic people and their families as well as educational resources for people who want to learn more.

You can visit their website here.

We do see a lot of adults diagnosed currently because people don't necessarily understand the signs and the symptoms and there are not a lot of professionals in the field who are quite well-versed in terms of autism diagnosis.

Zaida Frank, Operations Manager - Autism Western Cape

Because of that, I think it contributes to the low levels of diagnosis early on and also the fact that people are being diagnosed in their adult years.

Zaida Frank, Operations Manager - Autism Western Cape

As an organisation, we are advocating for research within the South African context because right now there is very little. All of the autistic organisations in SA go off of global stats.

Zaida Frank, Operations Manager - Autism Western Cape

It generally takes a long time to get a diagnosis and that's why encourage people to contact with the organisation and speak to social support services from our social workers just to alleviate some of the anxiety and fear.

Zaida Frank, Operations Manager - Autism Western Cape



