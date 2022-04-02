SA star Chantal Stanfield dishes on her new single and one-woman comedy show
- Singer and actress Chantal Stanfield is in Cape Town to promote her new single called 'J'adore'
- The multi-talented artist co-wrote the song with her producer husband RJ Benjamin
- Stanfield is expecting her second child and will be performing her new one-woman comedy show while pregnant next month
- She chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about her latest work, career, and family life
Cape Town-born singer and actress Chantal Stanfield has a new single out which she says is a nostalgic throwback to her younger days on the dancefloor.
The single is titled 'J'adore' and has been released by Chocolate Hut Music, featuring French rapper Marz.
The multi-talented artist is in Cape Town to promote the song which she co-wrote with producers Caz Abrahams and RJ Benjamin, her husband.
Writing on someone else's song is trickier than writing on your own... It's like building blocks, you have to think about the structure way more.Chantal Stanfield, Actress and singer
The song is really nostalgic... I was trying to recapture my nights in Long Street and various clubs around the worldChantal Stanfield, Actress and singer
Stanfield is expecting her second child this year and will be performing her new one-woman comedy show while pregnant next month.
The show is a follow-up to her sold-out production 'From Koe'siestes to Kneidlach' which she performed in 2018.
The original production followed the bizarre, funny and true story of what happens when a girl from the Cape Flats falls in love with a Jew-ish boy from Joburg's East Rand.
The sequel, titled 'From Koe'siestes to Kneidlach with Kids!', was meant to open at the Baxter Theatre in December 2020 but was postponed due to the third wave of Covid-19 infections.
Stanfield will finally get to bring it to the stage in May this year at Theatre on the Square in Johannesburg.
The 38-year-old says the show is about her unique experience of family, parenting, and married life as a mixed-race-mixed-everything couple.
It's a mixed race, mixed culture, mixed religion couple in Joburg who are now with child... I am going to be doing the show live while being pregnant... with an in-utero cast member!Chantal Stanfield, Actress and singer
The piece is a comedy but yes we have those moments of deepness and stillness that we have to address.Chantal Stanfield, Actress and singer
The writer and performer was born and bred in Cape Town but has been livin Joburg for the past 10 years.
She's best known for her roles on Getroud Met Rugby, Binnelanders, Geraldina die Tweede, 7de Laan and Montana.
She chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about her latest work, TV fame, typecasting, and why she's not on Tik Tok.
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CJdjde_H6gx/
More from Entertainment
Disney Plus takes on Netflix and Showmax in South Africa
Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falck, Deputy Editor at TV Plus Magazine.Read More
Where in the world is Martin Bailey? Lester catches up with one of his TV icons
The 'Little Irish Devil' Martin hosted the popular 'Telly Fun Quiz' in the early 1990s and made his name as a radio broadcaster.Read More
Bruce Willis losing ability to speak and understand – announces his retirement
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Pfizer co-sponsors Oscars – the internet puts on its tin foil hat
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Sorry, not sorry? Has Chris Rock apologised for Jada 'joke' or not?
Reps for comedian Chris Rock have refuted claims he has apologised to Will and Jada Smith for his 'GI Jane' joke on Sunday night.Read More
[VIDEO] A beautiful moment as Lady Gaga whispers to Liza Minnelli 'I gotcha"
The internet is also focusing on the more positive moments that were overshadowed at Sunday evening's Oscar ceremony.Read More
'I was out of line and I was wrong' - Will Smith apologises for Oscars slap
Best actor winner Will Smith has apologised for slapping presenter and comedian Chris Rock who made a distasteful joke about his wife.Read More
Uproar over SA's only travelling circus using wild animals as show arrives in CT
Presenter Bianca Resnekov chats to Carte Blanche producer Tarryn Crossman.Read More
SA actor Sandra Prinsloo awarded Fleur Du Cap Lifetime Achievement gong
Actress Sandra Prinsloo has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 57th Fleur Du Cap Awards in Cape Town.Read More