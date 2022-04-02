Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
SA star Chantal Stanfield dishes on her new single and one-woman comedy show

2 April 2022 1:50 PM
by Qama Qukula
Music
Singer
Actress
Chantal Stanfield

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to South African actress and singer Chantal Stanfield.
  • Singer and actress Chantal Stanfield is in Cape Town to promote her new single called 'J'adore'
  • The multi-talented artist co-wrote the song with her producer husband RJ Benjamin
  • Stanfield is expecting her second child and will be performing her new one-woman comedy show while pregnant next month
  • She chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about her latest work, career, and family life
Image: Chantal Stanfield/Twitter

Cape Town-born singer and actress Chantal Stanfield has a new single out which she says is a nostalgic throwback to her younger days on the dancefloor.

The single is titled 'J'adore' and has been released by Chocolate Hut Music, featuring French rapper Marz.

The multi-talented artist is in Cape Town to promote the song which she co-wrote with producers Caz Abrahams and RJ Benjamin, her husband.

Writing on someone else's song is trickier than writing on your own... It's like building blocks, you have to think about the structure way more.

Chantal Stanfield, Actress and singer

The song is really nostalgic... I was trying to recapture my nights in Long Street and various clubs around the world

Chantal Stanfield, Actress and singer

Stanfield is expecting her second child this year and will be performing her new one-woman comedy show while pregnant next month.

The show is a follow-up to her sold-out production 'From Koe'siestes to Kneidlach' which she performed in 2018.

The original production followed the bizarre, funny and true story of what happens when a girl from the Cape Flats falls in love with a Jew-ish boy from Joburg's East Rand.

The sequel, titled 'From Koe'siestes to Kneidlach with Kids!', was meant to open at the Baxter Theatre in December 2020 but was postponed due to the third wave of Covid-19 infections.

Stanfield will finally get to bring it to the stage in May this year at Theatre on the Square in Johannesburg.

The 38-year-old says the show is about her unique experience of family, parenting, and married life as a mixed-race-mixed-everything couple.

It's a mixed race, mixed culture, mixed religion couple in Joburg who are now with child... I am going to be doing the show live while being pregnant... with an in-utero cast member!

Chantal Stanfield, Actress and singer

The piece is a comedy but yes we have those moments of deepness and stillness that we have to address.

Chantal Stanfield, Actress and singer

The writer and performer was born and bred in Cape Town but has been livin Joburg for the past 10 years.

She's best known for her roles on Getroud Met Rugby, Binnelanders, Geraldina die Tweede, 7de Laan and Montana.

She chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about her latest work, TV fame, typecasting, and why she's not on Tik Tok.




Music
Singer
Actress
Chantal Stanfield

