No weekend plans? Here are Sara-Jayne King's top picks of things to do in CT

Every Saturday, Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King recommends three events taking place in Cape Town

Support a bake-off with a cause at Makers Landing

To mark World Autism Day today, a teenage entrepreneur is hosting a secret bake-off at the V & A Waterfront.

Joshua Sandy was born on 2 April 15 years ago and was diagnosed with autism when he was 2.

His mother, Sandy Sandy, says the initiative is aimed at raising awareness about autism.

Supporters will be able to watch the entertaining bake-off and purchase the baked goods from the budding food entrepreneurs.

Date: Saturday 2 April

Saturday 2 April Time: 9am to 11am

9am to 11am Venue: Makers Landing, The Cruise Terminal, V&A Waterfront

Makers Landing, The Cruise Terminal, V&A Waterfront Price: Entry is free

Attend the ICA Live Art Festival

It's the last weekend to check out the Institute for Creative Arts (ICA) Live Art Festival.

The festival, which is celebrating its 10th year, was created to challenge and extend the public’s experience of live art in a non-commercial environment and make accessible the work artists who break boundaries, flout aesthetic conventions and, tackle controversy.

Programme coordinator Melanie Boehi says this weekend's sessions will be taking place at Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden.

Seven works of performance art will take place at Kirstenbosch, each of which engages with plants, the botanical garden, history and politics. You can find the full programme here.

Date: Saturday 2 April and Sunday 3 April

Saturday 2 April and Sunday 3 April Time: 10am until 2pm (Saturday) and 10am until 12:30pm (Sunday)

10am until 2pm (Saturday) and 10am until 12:30pm (Sunday) Venue: Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden

Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden Price: Free

Check out the Woodstock Peace Garden plant sale

Support the Woodstock Peace Garden this Saturday at their monthly plant sale, 9-12.

Indoor and outdoor plants will be available as well as garden sculptures, compost and mulch, and more.