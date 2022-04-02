No weekend plans? Here are Sara-Jayne King's top picks of things to do in CT
- No plans this weekend?
- Every Saturday, Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King recommends three events taking place in Cape Town
Support a bake-off with a cause at Makers Landing
To mark World Autism Day today, a teenage entrepreneur is hosting a secret bake-off at the V & A Waterfront.
Joshua Sandy was born on 2 April 15 years ago and was diagnosed with autism when he was 2.
His mother, Sandy Sandy, says the initiative is aimed at raising awareness about autism.
Supporters will be able to watch the entertaining bake-off and purchase the baked goods from the budding food entrepreneurs.
- Date: Saturday 2 April
- Time: 9am to 11am
- Venue: Makers Landing, The Cruise Terminal, V&A Waterfront
- Price: Entry is free
Attend the ICA Live Art Festival
It's the last weekend to check out the Institute for Creative Arts (ICA) Live Art Festival.
The festival, which is celebrating its 10th year, was created to challenge and extend the public’s experience of live art in a non-commercial environment and make accessible the work artists who break boundaries, flout aesthetic conventions and, tackle controversy.
Programme coordinator Melanie Boehi says this weekend's sessions will be taking place at Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden.
Seven works of performance art will take place at Kirstenbosch, each of which engages with plants, the botanical garden, history and politics. You can find the full programme here.
- Date: Saturday 2 April and Sunday 3 April
- Time: 10am until 2pm (Saturday) and 10am until 12:30pm (Sunday)
- Venue: Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden
- Price: Free
Check out the Woodstock Peace Garden plant sale
Support the Woodstock Peace Garden this Saturday at their monthly plant sale, 9-12.
Indoor and outdoor plants will be available as well as garden sculptures, compost and mulch, and more.
- Date: Saturday 2 April
- Time: 9am until 12pm
- Venue: Woodstock Peace Garden, Nelson Mandela Blvd, Cape Town
- Price: Entry is free
