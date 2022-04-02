Crowd gathers at Kalk Bay Tidal pool in protest over Brass Bell's 'encroachment'





Community members have staged a demonstration at the Brass Bell in Kalk Bay

The restaurant's owner has been accused of building on public land without permission and encroaching on the natural area for commercial gain

The City of Cape Town has temporarily blocked any further construction by Brass Bell pending approval from Prasa and other entities

Activists say that the Kalk Bay Tidal pool is a natural asset and sacred heritage area that must be protected

Image: @BrassBell/Twitter

Community activists have gathered at the Brass Bell Restaurant in Kalk Bay to protest against attempts by the owner to further encroach on the historic public beach.

It's alleged that the owner of the Brass Bell Restaurant started constructing a new deck area on the remaining section of beach at the Kalk Bay tidal pools this week.

According to reports, the establishment did not have the necessary approvals to begin the building work.

News agency Ground Up reports that the City of Cape Town has since halted the construction, for now.

Brass Bell leases the land around Kalk Bay station from the state-owned rail agency Prasa.

Officials from the City, Prasa, and National Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) are expected to meet next week to discuss the matter.

Activists have accused Brass Bell owner Tony White of illegally encroaching on the beach, which is a sacred heritage area.

They say White has been disturbing the natural footprint of the area for commercial gain.

The expansion of the Brass Bell has been an issue for several years.

Now happening at #KalkBay children’s tidal pool - raising collective voices to protect natural assets.

Now happening at #KalkBay children’s tidal pool - raising collective voices to protect natural assets. #BrassBell

Now happening at #KalkBay kids tidal pool - raising collective voices to protect natural assets.

