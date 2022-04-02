Crowd gathers at Kalk Bay Tidal pool in protest over Brass Bell's 'encroachment'
- Community members have staged a demonstration at the Brass Bell in Kalk Bay
- The restaurant's owner has been accused of building on public land without permission and encroaching on the natural area for commercial gain
- The City of Cape Town has temporarily blocked any further construction by Brass Bell pending approval from Prasa and other entities
- Activists say that the Kalk Bay Tidal pool is a natural asset and sacred heritage area that must be protected
Community activists have gathered at the Brass Bell Restaurant in Kalk Bay to protest against attempts by the owner to further encroach on the historic public beach.
It's alleged that the owner of the Brass Bell Restaurant started constructing a new deck area on the remaining section of beach at the Kalk Bay tidal pools this week.
According to reports, the establishment did not have the necessary approvals to begin the building work.
News agency Ground Up reports that the City of Cape Town has since halted the construction, for now.
Brass Bell leases the land around Kalk Bay station from the state-owned rail agency Prasa.
Officials from the City, Prasa, and National Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) are expected to meet next week to discuss the matter.
RELATED: Kalk Bay community claims 'illegal land usage' by the Brass Bell Restaurant
Activists have accused Brass Bell owner Tony White of illegally encroaching on the beach, which is a sacred heritage area.
They say White has been disturbing the natural footprint of the area for commercial gain.
The expansion of the Brass Bell has been an issue for several years.
Now happening at #KalkBay children’s tidal pool - raising collective voices to protect natural assets.— Lorenzo Davids (@UrbanLo) April 2, 2022
Various speakers addressing the crowd. #BrassBell pic.twitter.com/Ze6XXQqce5
Now happening at #KalkBay children’s tidal pool - raising collective voices to protect natural assets. #BrassBell— Lorenzo Davids (@UrbanLo) April 2, 2022
A brave white. pic.twitter.com/N4dzuEwgSX
Now happening at #KalkBay children’s tidal pool - raising collective voices to protect natural assets. #BrassBell pic.twitter.com/mUqppKJjxx— Lorenzo Davids (@UrbanLo) April 2, 2022
Now happening at #KalkBay children’s tidal pool - raising collective voices to protect natural assets. #BrassBell pic.twitter.com/SwhbfWtvIF— Lorenzo Davids (@UrbanLo) April 2, 2022
Protests at Brass Bell Restaurant in Kalk Bay over attempts by the owner to enclose a public beach. pic.twitter.com/qtqhIzKx0S— Wesley Fester (@wesleyfestersa) April 2, 2022
Brass Bell in Kalk Bay protest today pic.twitter.com/0iEyntqj15— Susan Bartlett (@chomskybartlett) April 2, 2022
Brass Bell Kalk Bay protest over restaurant owner Tony White encroaching on public space once again. We want to see the plans for previous developments which went ahead without public consultation pic.twitter.com/XQoUC4Isbl— Susan Bartlett (@chomskybartlett) April 2, 2022
Residents at Kalk Bay Tidal pool are protesting against the land usage by the Brass Bell restaurant. | @WeekendArgus pic.twitter.com/aUoMaLPVz5— Keshia Africa (@africaquiche) April 2, 2022
Now happening at #KalkBay kids tidal pool - raising collective voices to protect natural assets.— Lorenzo Davids (@UrbanLo) April 2, 2022
A brave crowd is gathering. #BrassBell pic.twitter.com/idfljebzSl
Now happening at #KalkBay kids tidal pool - raising collective voices to protect natural assets. #BrassBell pic.twitter.com/ORgpfnnbBn— Lorenzo Davids (@UrbanLo) April 2, 2022
Brass Bell leases land around Kalk Bay station from #PRASA which has allowed them to build all around the 3 tidal pools. Now there's hardly any space for anyone who isn't a restaurant patron & BB wants to build an entertainment stage over the last sand at kids' pool. pic.twitter.com/6Xll4mEs5E— Kerry Cullinan (@kerrycullinan11) April 1, 2022
Source : https://twitter.com/BrassBell/status/1396028061259243522/photo/3
