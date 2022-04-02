Streaming issues? Report here
Home
Crowd gathers at Kalk Bay Tidal pool in protest over Brass Bell's 'encroachment'

2 April 2022 2:46 PM
by Qama Qukula
Kalk Bay
Brass Bell
Brass Bell Restaurant

Community members have gathered at the Kalk Bay Tidal pool on Saturday to raise their objections to construction on the sacred heritage area.
  • Community members have staged a demonstration at the Brass Bell in Kalk Bay
  • The restaurant's owner has been accused of building on public land without permission and encroaching on the natural area for commercial gain
  • The City of Cape Town has temporarily blocked any further construction by Brass Bell pending approval from Prasa and other entities
  • Activists say that the Kalk Bay Tidal pool is a natural asset and sacred heritage area that must be protected
Community activists have gathered at the Brass Bell Restaurant in Kalk Bay to protest against attempts by the owner to further encroach on the historic public beach.

It's alleged that the owner of the Brass Bell Restaurant started constructing a new deck area on the remaining section of beach at the Kalk Bay tidal pools this week.

According to reports, the establishment did not have the necessary approvals to begin the building work.

News agency Ground Up reports that the City of Cape Town has since halted the construction, for now.

Brass Bell leases the land around Kalk Bay station from the state-owned rail agency Prasa.

Officials from the City, Prasa, and National Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) are expected to meet next week to discuss the matter.

RELATED: Kalk Bay community claims 'illegal land usage' by the Brass Bell Restaurant

Activists have accused Brass Bell owner Tony White of illegally encroaching on the beach, which is a sacred heritage area.

They say White has been disturbing the natural footprint of the area for commercial gain.

The expansion of the Brass Bell has been an issue for several years.




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
