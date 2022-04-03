Will the fuel price ever come down again?





Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced a two month fuel tax reprieve for April and May

The general fuel levy would be temporarily reduced by R1.50

The fuel price levy makes up R3.85 of the total fuel price

South Africans have been given a temporary fuel tax relief, with the general fuel levy temporarily reduced by R1.50 per litre for two months in April and May.

The levy for petrol will come down from R3.85 per litre to R2.35 per litre.

But what happens in June and the months that follow, once the fuel levy is fully reinstated?

The current price of petrol along the coast is R20.88, which means that if the fuel levy is fully reinstated, consumers will fork out well over R22 for a litre.

The rise in global oil prices and the war in Ukraine are contributing factors to the rise in local and international fuel prices.

Will it come back down to R15 after the war? It's hard to say. Once these prices go up, they stay up there. Ismail Lagardien - Business Day and Daily Maverick columnist

It's R14 to the dollar now. I remember 10 years ago it was R7. Things have improved globally, but has it come back down to R7? No it hasn't. This is how things work I'm afraid. Ismail Lagardien - Business Day and Daily Maverick columnist

