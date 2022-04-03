Rules of comedy: When is a joke not funny?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:35
Monday Motivation: Wellness Coach - Cindy Pivacic's inspiring story
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Today at 04:50
Property: Bond Application Process
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Carl Coetzee - CEO at BetterBond
Today at 05:10
EXPLAINER: ANC Step Aside Rule
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Lizeka Tandwa - Political Journalist at Mail & Guardian
Today at 06:10
Housing subsidy applications open in the Cape
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tertius Simmers - Western Cape MEC for Human Settlements at ...
Today at 06:25
Family side-hustle focusses on secondhand clothing for men
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tracey Block - Founder of Thrifsters
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday: All things considered - Can we still afford medical aid cover?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alexia Graham - Head of Advisory Services at Hippo.co.za
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: sugar tax freeze is bitter-sweet
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Corné van Walbeek - Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (REEP) at University of Cape Town
Today at 07:20
Canegrowers say Godongwana has saved jobs
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Thomas Funke - CEO of SA Canegrowers Association
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Will social housing dreams for the Tafelberg Site ever materialise?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jonty Cogger - Attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies: Focus on Latin America
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Feedback: PROTEST AT Kalk Bay TIDAL POOLS (BRASS BELL)
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tracy Kwaai - community activist at Kalk Bay
Faez Poggenpoel
Today at 10:15
My Vote Counts on IEC Commissioner interviews taking place
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Letlhogonolo Letshele - My Vote Counts Electoral Systems Researcher.
No Items to show
Rules of comedy: When is a joke not funny?

3 April 2022 10:39 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Oscars
Comedy
Chris Rock
Will Smith slaps Chris Rock
Noko Moswete

Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King speaks to comedienne Noko Moswete.
  • Will Smith smacked comedian Chris Rock on stage at the Academy Awards after he made a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett-Smith
  • The joke was about Pinkett-Smith's bald head which is a result of alopecia diagnosis
  • Rock received criticism from some for mocking Pinkett-Smith's health
US actor Will Smith (R) slaps US actor Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on 27 March 2022.

Opinion has been strongly divided after comedian Chris Rock made a joke at Jada Pinkett-Smith’s expense, leading her husband Will Smith to slap Rock, live on TV during the Oscars.

Pinkett-Smith has alopecia, a condition that causes hair to fall out.

It begs the question, When is a joke, not a joke? When does it cross the line and become too offensive to not be funny?

Who decides what’s funny and are comedians facing more and more censorship and threats of being cancelled?

Offence just comes from your level of self-esteem.

Noko Moswete - Comedienne

I might come across as insensitive, but it's not like Jada has a life-threatening disease.

Noko Moswete - Comedienne

RELATED: VIDEO: Will Smith slaps presenter Chris Rock, minutes before winning Oscar

There's a line, [but] who draws that line? Who decides that alopecia can be funny, but HIV can't be funny? Who decides that misogyny can be funny, but race can't?

Sara-Jayne King - Weekend Breakfast presenter

Former president Jacob Zuma. How many comedians have made fun of him and his head?

Noko Moswete - Comedienne

RELATED: Hair loss: Causes, symptoms, treatment

If we are going to put rules and regulations on comedy, we might as well shut it down totally.

Noko Moswete - Comedienne

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.




