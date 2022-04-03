Climate change protesters continue to block oil terminals in the United Kingdom





More than 80 people have been arrested as climate change protesters continued to block oil terminals.

The protesters are demanding the UK government stops new oil and gas projects.

The protestors are representing Just Stop Oil, a coalition of groups working together to ensure the Government commits to halting new fossil fuel licensing and production.

They've been going for about 3 or 4 days now. They've been protesting in Essex in the east of London and further down south in Southampton on the south coast. Gavin Grey - UK correspondent

If the petrol pumps start to get short of fuel because people can't get out of the refineries, then we are going to see an even bigger price increase. Petrol is very expensive here already. Gavin Grey - UK correspondent

They're simply lying down in the road and refusing to budge to let the tankers go back and forth. Gavin Grey - UK correspondent

