Government wishes Muslim community in South Africa well for Ramadan
JOHANNESBURG - Government has wished the Muslim community in South Africa well for Ramadan.
Sunday marks the start of a month of fasting and prayer for the community.
National council of provinces chairperson Amos Masondo also wishes Muslims well saying he hopes the spirit of love and compassion - encompassed by Ramadan will permeate to all South Africans for a better quality of life.
President @CyrilRamaphosa wishes Muslim communities well for the Holy Month of Ramadan https://t.co/IwJnCCGAEL— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) April 2, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : Government wishes Muslim community in South Africa well for Ramadan
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_105390612_muslim-boy-learning-how-to-make-dua-to-allah.html?term=mosque&vti=nbnevwqeswwyn1obsh-2-40
