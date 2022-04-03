



JOHANNESBURG - Government has wished the Muslim community in South Africa well for Ramadan.

Sunday marks the start of a month of fasting and prayer for the community.

National council of provinces chairperson Amos Masondo also wishes Muslims well saying he hopes the spirit of love and compassion - encompassed by Ramadan will permeate to all South Africans for a better quality of life.

President @CyrilRamaphosa wishes Muslim communities well for the Holy Month of Ramadan https://t.co/IwJnCCGAEL — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) April 2, 2022

This article first appeared on EWN : Government wishes Muslim community in South Africa well for Ramadan