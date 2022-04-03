Children aged 5-11 can now get a low dose Covid-19 vaccine in England

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:35
Monday Motivation: Wellness Coach - Cindy Pivacic's inspiring story
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Today at 04:50
Property: Bond Application Process
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Carl Coetzee - CEO at BetterBond
Today at 05:10
EXPLAINER: ANC Step Aside Rule
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Lizeka Tandwa - Political Journalist at Mail & Guardian
Today at 06:10
Housing subsidy applications open in the Cape
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tertius Simmers - Western Cape MEC for Human Settlements at ...
Today at 06:25
Family side-hustle focusses on secondhand clothing for men
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tracey Block - Founder of Thrifsters
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday: All things considered - Can we still afford medical aid cover?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alexia Graham - Head of Advisory Services at Hippo.co.za
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: sugar tax freeze is bitter-sweet
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Corné van Walbeek - Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (REEP) at University of Cape Town
Today at 07:20
Canegrowers say Godongwana has saved jobs
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Thomas Funke - CEO of SA Canegrowers Association
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Will social housing dreams for the Tafelberg Site ever materialise?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jonty Cogger - Attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies: Focus on Latin America
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Feedback: PROTEST AT Kalk Bay TIDAL POOLS (BRASS BELL)
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tracy Kwaai - community activist at Kalk Bay
Faez Poggenpoel
Today at 10:15
My Vote Counts on IEC Commissioner interviews taking place
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Letlhogonolo Letshele - My Vote Counts Electoral Systems Researcher.
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Government wishes Muslim community in South Africa well for Ramadan Sunday marks the start of a month of fasting and prayer for the community. 3 April 2022 4:12 PM
Crowd gathers at Kalk Bay Tidal pool in protest over Brass Bell's 'encroachment' Community members have gathered at the Kalk Bay Tidal pool on Saturday to raise their objections to construction on the sacred her... 2 April 2022 2:46 PM
Autism diagnoses often delayed in SA due to lack of expertise, says local NGO Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Autism Western Cape operations manager Zaida Frank. 2 April 2022 10:44 AM
View all Local
Kalk Bay community claims 'illegal land usage' by the Brass Bell Restaurant Community members are being called to attend a meeting on Saturday 2 April at 1.30 pm to address the issue. 1 April 2022 2:12 PM
July unrest: Government failed, and I failed – President Cyril Ramaphosa Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News KZN correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso. 1 April 2022 1:00 PM
'It's an insult to motorists' - PAPPI slams govt's move to lower fuel levy Presenter Wasanga Mehana chats to Visvin Reddy from the organisation People Against Petrol and Paraffin Price Increases (PAPPI). 1 April 2022 9:34 AM
View all Politics
Sars breaks tax revenue record after collecting R1.5 trillion between 2021/22 Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter announced the preliminary revenue collection outcome for the 2021-2022 financial year in Preto... 1 April 2022 3:26 PM
Disney Plus takes on Netflix and Showmax in South Africa Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falck, Deputy Editor at TV Plus Magazine. 1 April 2022 3:26 PM
Driver’s license renewal deadline extended Motorists clamouring to renew their driver’s license have been given an extra two weeks. 1 April 2022 10:06 AM
View all Business
No weekend plans? Here are Sara-Jayne King's top picks of things to do in CT Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend. 2 April 2022 9:58 AM
Cape Town City Guide: 7 great reasons to leave the house this weekend This is your guide to what's happening in The World's Most Beautiful City over the first weekend of April. 1 April 2022 3:06 PM
Where in the world is Martin Bailey? Lester catches up with one of his TV icons The 'Little Irish Devil' Martin hosted the popular 'Telly Fun Quiz' in the early 1990s and made his name as a radio broadcaster. 1 April 2022 12:09 PM
View all Lifestyle
LIVE: SA in a respectable position as they head into day four against Bangladesh South Africa will start day four against Bangladesh with an overall lead of 75 at Kingsmead in Durban. 3 April 2022 10:11 AM
LIVE COMMENTARY: Harmer makes quick work of Bangladesh’s batsmen SA start day two of the first test with a firm hand on things as off-spinner Simon Harmer made quick work of the Bangladesh batsme... 2 April 2022 9:10 AM
Elgar: Proteas can't afford to start slow against Bangladesh South Africa will be without a number of their regular stars such as Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Rassie van der Dussen, who a... 31 March 2022 8:13 AM
View all Sport
SA star Chantal Stanfield dishes on her new single and one-woman comedy show Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to South African actress and singer Chantal Stanfield. 2 April 2022 1:50 PM
Bruce Willis losing ability to speak and understand – announces his retirement Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 31 March 2022 10:11 AM
Pfizer co-sponsors Oscars – the internet puts on its tin foil hat Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 30 March 2022 10:47 AM
View all Entertainment
Children aged 5-11 can now get a low dose Covid-19 vaccine in England Sara-Jayne King speaks to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about news making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 April 2022 4:48 PM
Climate change protesters continue to block oil terminals in the United Kingdom Sara-Jayne King speaks to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about news making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 April 2022 3:19 PM
Microplastic pollution from tyre wear is a growing global problem, says expert Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Pieter Jan Kole from the Open University of The Netherlands. 31 March 2022 4:58 PM
View all World
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
'It's an absolute war out here' - botanist on Northern Cape succulent smuggling Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Pieter van Wyk from SANParks. 25 March 2022 11:38 AM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
View all Africa
Rules of comedy: When is a joke not funny? Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King speaks to comedienne Noko Moswete. 3 April 2022 10:39 AM
Will the fuel price ever come down again? Sara-Jayne King speaks to Business Day and Daily Maverick columnist, Ismail Lagardien. 3 April 2022 9:04 AM
Debt counsellors NOT mandated to contact consumers on behalf of credit regulator Debt review companies are using the National Credit Regulator as a calling card to ensnare you - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show 31 March 2022 8:46 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Children aged 5-11 can now get a low dose Covid-19 vaccine in England

3 April 2022 4:48 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
England
Child vaccinations
Gavin Grey
Covid-19 vaccination

Sara-Jayne King speaks to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about news making headlines in the UK and Europe.
  • 5 million children aged between 5-11 years old are eligible
  • The vaccine contains just one-third of the dose given to adults
  • Government says it wants to prevent a small number of children from serious illness and hospitalisation
© didesign021/123rf.com

Parents and carers of five to 11-year old's in England can now book a low-dose Covid vaccine for their children.

The jabs, already widely used in other countries can be booked online and will be available from hundreds of sites from Monday.

Last week alone, 4.9 million people tested positive for the virus in the country, which accounts for roughly 1 in 12 of the population.

Government's decision to vaccine the younger population is to prevent a small number of children from serious illness and hospitalisation.

5 million children will be eligible to receive the jab.

The vaccine contains just one-third of the dose given to adults.

Gavin Grey - UK correspondent

It's recommended two doses of a lower dose vaccine, 12 weeks apart.

Gavin Grey - UK correspondent

RELATED: UK scraps last remaining Covid travel restrictions

Many parents will be reluctant fearing side effects, and would consider that it's not worth the risk.

Gavin Grey - UK correspondent

Children are not a high risk of becoming severely ill, but in February the joint committee on vaccination said vaccination should go ahead to prevent what they say is a small number of children from serious illness and hospitalisation in a future wave of Covid.

Gavin Grey - UK correspondent

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.




3 April 2022 4:48 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
England
Child vaccinations
Gavin Grey
Covid-19 vaccination

More from World

Climate change protesters continue to block oil terminals in the United Kingdom

3 April 2022 3:19 PM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about news making headlines in the UK and Europe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Microplastic pollution from tyre wear is a growing global problem, says expert

31 March 2022 4:58 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Pieter Jan Kole from the Open University of The Netherlands.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Putin’s ratings are going up and up and up - Prof Irina Filatova (Moscow)

31 March 2022 2:58 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Irina Filatova of the Higher School of Economics in Moscow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

4 million Ukrainians (half of which are kids) have fled since Russia attacked

31 March 2022 2:18 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream?

29 March 2022 9:10 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Most Russians support Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine'

29 March 2022 5:06 PM

John Maytham interviews Paula Slier, Middle East Bureau Chief for Russian state-owned news agency RT.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Panic buying in Shanghai, as the city of 25 million loses its grip on Covid-19

29 March 2022 2:55 PM

Shanghai supermarket shelves are emptying out as residents clamour for supplies amid the most severe outbreak since Wuhan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sorry, not sorry? Has Chris Rock apologised for Jada 'joke' or not?

29 March 2022 1:06 PM

Reps for comedian Chris Rock have refuted claims he has apologised to Will and Jada Smith for his 'GI Jane' joke on Sunday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] A beautiful moment as Lady Gaga whispers to Liza Minnelli 'I gotcha"

29 March 2022 10:54 AM

The internet is also focusing on the more positive moments that were overshadowed at Sunday evening's Oscar ceremony.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20 slain as armed cartel opens fire at Mexican cockfight

29 March 2022 9:43 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Climate change protesters continue to block oil terminals in the United Kingdom

World

Autism diagnoses often delayed in SA due to lack of expertise, says local NGO

Local

LIVE: SA in a respectable position as they head into day four against Bangladesh

Sport

EWN Highlights

West Ham revive top four bid to leave Everton in relegation danger

3 April 2022 6:40 PM

HRW says it has documented allegations of war crimes committed by Russian forces

3 April 2022 6:26 PM

At least six dead in California shooting: police

3 April 2022 5:53 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA