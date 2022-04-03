Children aged 5-11 can now get a low dose Covid-19 vaccine in England
- 5 million children aged between 5-11 years old are eligible
- The vaccine contains just one-third of the dose given to adults
- Government says it wants to prevent a small number of children from serious illness and hospitalisation
Parents and carers of five to 11-year old's in England can now book a low-dose Covid vaccine for their children.
The jabs, already widely used in other countries can be booked online and will be available from hundreds of sites from Monday.
Last week alone, 4.9 million people tested positive for the virus in the country, which accounts for roughly 1 in 12 of the population.
Government's decision to vaccine the younger population is to prevent a small number of children from serious illness and hospitalisation.
5 million children will be eligible to receive the jab.
The vaccine contains just one-third of the dose given to adults.Gavin Grey - UK correspondent
It's recommended two doses of a lower dose vaccine, 12 weeks apart.Gavin Grey - UK correspondent
RELATED: UK scraps last remaining Covid travel restrictions
Many parents will be reluctant fearing side effects, and would consider that it's not worth the risk.Gavin Grey - UK correspondent
Children are not a high risk of becoming severely ill, but in February the joint committee on vaccination said vaccination should go ahead to prevent what they say is a small number of children from serious illness and hospitalisation in a future wave of Covid.Gavin Grey - UK correspondent
