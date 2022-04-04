Streaming issues? Report here
W Cape housing subsidy applications opened 1 April - here's how it works

4 April 2022 9:34 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Western Cape
Housing
Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers
housing subsidy

Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the opening of the housing subsidy process in the Western Cape.
  • It is essential to register on the waiting list - officially called the Housing Demand Database
The City’s R34,2 million Morningstar housing project in Durbanville. Image: City of Cape Town

On 1 April, housing subsidy applications opened in the Western Cape.

Who does it cater to?

It caters to people who want to buy an existing house, those who want to buy a house on a plot-and-plan basis, and those who want to finish an incomplete house.

Applications close as soon as the subsidy allocation limit has been reached. It is therefore limited to a 'first-come, first-serve basis'.

The province’s housing demand stands at 588,000, with the City of Cape Town accounting for 61% of the database.

The programme aims to help Cape residents avoid having to wait for a specific government housing development to be built.

Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the opening of the housing subsidy process in the Western Cape.

If you have zero income to R3,500 per month this is a product meant for you.

Tertius Simmers, MEC Human Settlements - Western Cape

The subsidy amount allocated is just over R200,000 per person, he says.

He explains that applicants need to be on the City of Cape Town's database.

If you are a City of Cape Town resident you need to be on the waiting list for a minimum period of ten years, in the non-metro, for a period of five years, must be 18 years or older, married, or living with a partner.

Tertius Simmers, MEC Human Settlements - Western Cape

Applicants that have special needs or are elderly will be given priority.

It is essential to register on the Housing Demand Database, often referred to as the 'waiting list', he emphasised.

Given the sheer size of the backlog and that the City has more than 360,000 people who have expressed their need for state assistance for a housing opportunity, that is how we get to the figure of a minimum period of ten years.

Tertius Simmers, MEC Human Settlements - Western Cape

Scroll up to listen to more details of what is required to qualify.




4 April 2022 9:34 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Western Cape
Housing
Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers
housing subsidy

