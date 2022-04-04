Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:20
Russia/Ukraine: Why so many African countries trying to stay on the sidelines [ZOOM]
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Olayinka Ajola - lecturer in Politics and International Relations at Leeds Beck University
Today at 17:45
Makers Landing wins African Restaurant of the Year at Luxe Restaurant Awards
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chef Mmabatho Molefe
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
5 Cape Town eateries that offer dedicated menus for your doggos Eat Out and Food24's head of content Tessa Purdon chats with CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson on the weekly food feature. 4 April 2022 3:36 PM
KZN cops search for armed robbers following hostage drama in Sundumbili Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to KZN police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker about the Sundumbili hostage situation. 4 April 2022 1:29 PM
'Capitalism has destroyed Kalk Bay,' says community activist on Brass Bell saga Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to community activist Traci Kwaai and the City of Cape Town's Eddie Andrews. 4 April 2022 11:33 AM
View all Local
Sugar tax hike delay saves thousands of jobs - SA Canegrowers Association Thomas Funke, CEO of the SA Canegrowers Association, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the delayed sugar tax. 4 April 2022 11:42 AM
W Cape housing subsidy applications opened 1 April - here's how it works Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the opening of the housing subsidy process in the Western Cap... 4 April 2022 9:34 AM
'ANC should not be investing in someone with a cloud hanging over his head' Political analyst Ralph Mathekga talks to Africa Melane about election of murder-accused Mandla Msibi as Mpumalanga African Nation... 4 April 2022 8:04 AM
View all Politics
Sars breaks tax revenue record after collecting R1.5 trillion between 2021/22 Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter announced the preliminary revenue collection outcome for the 2021-2022 financial year in Preto... 1 April 2022 3:26 PM
Disney Plus takes on Netflix and Showmax in South Africa Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falck, Deputy Editor at TV Plus Magazine. 1 April 2022 3:26 PM
Driver’s license renewal deadline extended Motorists clamouring to renew their driver’s license have been given an extra two weeks. 1 April 2022 10:06 AM
View all Business
Who took home the Grammys? Top 5 winners from the awards ceremony Black Coffee, Kanye West, Silk Sonic and Doja Cat, SZA claimed top awards at the 64th Grammy Awards. 4 April 2022 4:45 PM
'Thank you for flying flag': Ramaphosa congratulates Black Coffee on Grammy win Nathi Maphumulo took home the award for the best dance/electronic album for his 12-track album 'Subconsciously' at the show on Mon... 4 April 2022 10:03 AM
DJ Black Coffee brings fresh aroma of Grammys to SA with first-ever win South Africa's most successful DJ took home the award for the best dance/electronic album at the 64th Grammy show on Monday mornin... 4 April 2022 8:21 AM
View all Lifestyle
Maharaj grabs seven as Proteas thump Bangladesh in first Test Bangladesh, chasing a target of 274 for victory, started the day's play on 11/3 but a collapse saw the visiting side bowled out fo... 4 April 2022 11:20 AM
Proteas hunting victory over Bangladesh on final day of first Test Bangladesh are chasing 274 for a historic win over their hosts but are facing an uphill battle after ending day four on 11/3. 4 April 2022 9:16 AM
LIVE: SA in a respectable position as they head into day four against Bangladesh South Africa will start day four against Bangladesh with an overall lead of 75 at Kingsmead in Durban. 3 April 2022 10:11 AM
View all Sport
SA star Chantal Stanfield dishes on her new single and one-woman comedy show Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to South African actress and singer Chantal Stanfield. 2 April 2022 1:50 PM
Where in the world is Martin Bailey? Lester catches up with one of his TV icons The 'Little Irish Devil' Martin hosted the popular 'Telly Fun Quiz' in the early 1990s and made his name as a radio broadcaster. 1 April 2022 12:09 PM
Bruce Willis losing ability to speak and understand – announces his retirement Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 31 March 2022 10:11 AM
View all Entertainment
Children aged 5-11 can now get a low dose Covid-19 vaccine in England Sara-Jayne King speaks to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about news making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 April 2022 4:48 PM
Climate change protesters continue to block oil terminals in the United Kingdom Sara-Jayne King speaks to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about news making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 April 2022 3:19 PM
Microplastic pollution from tyre wear is a growing global problem, says expert Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Pieter Jan Kole from the Open University of The Netherlands. 31 March 2022 4:58 PM
View all World
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
'It's an absolute war out here' - botanist on Northern Cape succulent smuggling Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Pieter van Wyk from SANParks. 25 March 2022 11:38 AM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
View all Africa
Rules of comedy: When is a joke not funny? Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King speaks to comedienne Noko Moswete. 3 April 2022 10:39 AM
Will the fuel price ever come down again? Sara-Jayne King speaks to Business Day and Daily Maverick columnist, Ismail Lagardien. 3 April 2022 9:04 AM
Debt counsellors NOT mandated to contact consumers on behalf of credit regulator Debt review companies are using the National Credit Regulator as a calling card to ensnare you - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show 31 March 2022 8:46 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'Capitalism has destroyed Kalk Bay,' says community activist on Brass Bell saga

4 April 2022 11:33 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Kalk Bay
Brass Bell
Brass Bell Restaurant
Kalk Bay tidal pool

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to community activist Traci Kwaai and the City of Cape Town's Eddie Andrews.
  • Activist Traci Kwaai says the Kalk Bay community cannot be excluded from discussions about the area's natural resources
  • Activists have objected to planned construction at the Brass Bell restaurant which could further limit access to a tidal pool on the land
  • They say the owner of the Brass Bell is encroaching on natural heritage for commercial gain
  • Deputy mayor Eddie Andrews says Brass Bell owner Tony White must submit a formal building application to the City of Cape Town
Image: @BrassBell/Twitter

Community activist Traci Kwaai says capitalism continues to destroy Kalk Bay.

Kwaai took part in the protest over the unlawful expansion of the popular Brass Bell restaurant on Saturday afternoon.

Over 100 people gathered at the restaurant, speaking out against planned construction that could further limit access to a tidal pool on the land.

RELATED: PICS: Crowd gathers at Kalk Bay Tidal pool in protest over Brass Bell's 'encroachment'

Activists have accused Brass Bell owner Tony White of destroying the natural heritage of the area for commercial gain.

White leases the land from the state-owned rail agency Prasa but he still requires permission from the City of Cape Town to execute building plans, according to deputy mayor Eddie Andrews.

We are strongly arguing the case right now that with Mr. White being a private individual, those exemptions are not afforded to him. We are pleased that Prasa has supported our issuing of a cease works order until a formal building plan has been submitted.

Eddie Andrews, Deputy mayor and mayoral committee member for spatial planning and environment - City of Cape Town

The City has blocked White from proceeding with any construction until he has submitted a formal building application to the municipality.

It's alleged that White began constructing a new deck area at the Kalk Bay tidal pools last week without the necessary approvals.

Andrews, who's also the city's mayoral committee member for spatial planning and environment, says the rules still apply to the owner of the Brass Bell.

Kwaai laments how the Brass Bell has been building gazebos and expanding the restaurant over the tidal pool, disturbing the natural footprint of the area.

There is no more public space.

Traci Kwaai, Community activist at Kalk Bay

Because the owner is leasing from Prasa, he's built over all that access. Where the gazebos are built now, I used to be able to lie on that section next to the pool with my towel.

Traci Kwaai, Community activist at Kalk Bay

I'm hoping that going forward we can come to some kind of reconciliation.

Traci Kwaai, Community activist at Kalk Bay

My family and my community has lived in Kalk Bay for 200 years and over the years capitalism has really just destroyed our community and continues to destroy our community.

Traci Kwaai, Community activist at Kalk Bay

Andrews claims that the city's coastal management by-laws are applicable in this instance to protect Kalk Bay's coastal infrastructure.

He says public access to the tidal pool cannot be prevented, following reports that White previously locked people out of the space.

Access must be allowed. We are clear on that as the City of Cape Town. I know in the past there have been chains and locks being used to prevent access to our users and whenever that happens they must please bring it to our attention.

Eddie Andrews, Deputy mayor and mayoral committee member for spatial planning and environment - City of Cape Town

We argue that the coastal by-law has a lot more teeth to it. We are able to enforce that and in the by-law, we also have conditions that were listed in the MOU which is now approved legislation and is gazetted.

Eddie Andrews, Deputy mayor and mayoral committee member for spatial planning and environment - City of Cape Town

We believe that access should not be prevented and our coastal infrastructure should be preserved in its natural state as far best as we possibly can.

Eddie Andrews, Deputy mayor and mayoral committee member for spatial planning and environment - City of Cape Town



4 April 2022 11:33 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Kalk Bay
Brass Bell
Brass Bell Restaurant
Kalk Bay tidal pool

More from Local

5 Cape Town eateries that offer dedicated menus for your doggos

4 April 2022 3:36 PM

Eat Out and Food24's head of content Tessa Purdon chats with CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson on the weekly food feature.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KZN cops search for armed robbers following hostage drama in Sundumbili

4 April 2022 1:29 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to KZN police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker about the Sundumbili hostage situation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Thank you for flying flag': Ramaphosa congratulates Black Coffee on Grammy win

4 April 2022 10:03 AM

Nathi Maphumulo took home the award for the best dance/electronic album for his 12-track album 'Subconsciously' at the show on Monday morning, making him the first South African producer to be nominated for the award and win it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

W Cape housing subsidy applications opened 1 April - here's how it works

4 April 2022 9:34 AM

Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the opening of the housing subsidy process in the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DJ Black Coffee brings fresh aroma of Grammys to SA with first-ever win

4 April 2022 8:21 AM

South Africa's most successful DJ took home the award for the best dance/electronic album at the 64th Grammy show on Monday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Government wishes Muslim community in South Africa well for Ramadan

3 April 2022 4:12 PM

Sunday marks the start of a month of fasting and prayer for the community.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crowd gathers at Kalk Bay Tidal pool in protest over Brass Bell's 'encroachment'

2 April 2022 2:46 PM

Community members have gathered at the Kalk Bay Tidal pool on Saturday to raise their objections to construction on the sacred heritage area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Autism diagnoses often delayed in SA due to lack of expertise, says local NGO

2 April 2022 10:44 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Autism Western Cape operations manager Zaida Frank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No weekend plans? Here are Sara-Jayne King's top picks of things to do in CT

2 April 2022 9:58 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sars breaks tax revenue record after collecting R1.5 trillion between 2021/22

1 April 2022 3:26 PM

Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter announced the preliminary revenue collection outcome for the 2021-2022 financial year in Pretoria.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'ANC should not be investing in someone with a cloud hanging over his head'

Politics

'Thank you for flying flag': Ramaphosa congratulates Black Coffee on Grammy win

Lifestyle Local

'Capitalism has destroyed Kalk Bay,' says community activist on Brass Bell saga

Local

EWN Highlights

Three men shot and killed in Delft

4 April 2022 4:57 PM

DA's youth leader steps down to focus on Soweto constituency

4 April 2022 4:52 PM

Court to rule on prosecution's appeal against 'Hotel Rwanda' hero

4 April 2022 4:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA