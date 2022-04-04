'Thank you for flying flag': Ramaphosa congratulates Black Coffee on Grammy win
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday congratulated DJ Black Coffee on his first Grammy win at the 64th Annual Recording Academy Awards.
Nathi Maphumulo, who was in attendance with his son, Esona, took home the award for the best dance/electronic album for his 12-track album Subconsciously at the show on Monday morning, making him the first South African producer to be nominated for the award and winning it.
In a tweet, Ramaphosa congratulated Maphumulo for representing South Africa on the international stage.
“Thank you for flying the flag and inspiring a new generation of talent to take over the world,” Ramaphosa said on Twitter.
Congratulations to Black Coffee for being awarded the Best Dance/Electronic Music award for his album ‘Subconsciously’ at last night’s #GRAMMYs. Thank you for flying the flag and inspiring a new generation of talent to take over the world. pic.twitter.com/QK80iveLbM— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) April 4, 2022
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) also congratulated Maphumulo on his win, saying he had “displayed talent beyond measure.”
EFF Congratulates Nkosinathi “Black Coffee” Maphumulo For Winning His First Grammy Award pic.twitter.com/7uTzFGEih3— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 4, 2022
'FIRST GRAMMY – UNBELIEVABLE!'
During a post-award interview with the Recording Academy, Maphumulo expressed gratitude for winning his first-ever Grammy.
“I just won a Grammy! First nomination, first Grammy, unbelievable! At first, it was intentional to create an album that would be recognised on this level. Being someone who comes from South Africa or Africa, where most of our artists are categorised together, so, I was very intentional with what I wanted to do with this album where it would compete on a global scale with people that I think of as my peers,” he said.
To think that someone who went to the same school as I did just won a Grammy 🥺🥺🥺🥺— Thembisile Q (@Thembisile_Q) April 3, 2022
Phakama Zimele High (former Zimele JSS)🤌🏾🍾🥺
Black Coffee is living our wildest dreams.
I’m literally screaming 🥺🥺
Vukani boooooooo grootman Black Coffee did it 🔥🙌🙌🙌🙌@RealBlackCoffee just won a Grammy award🔥🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌— Saint Cyprian 🔥 🇿🇦™® (@TakaTina1) April 3, 2022
South Africa is proud Grootman 🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 We did it 🔥🔥🙌🙌#GrammyAwards2022 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Abggnw6YR1
Maphumulo said that when he first heard that he was nominated last year, to him, that already felt like a win: “Until I got here and everyone kept on saying, ‘you need to get ready in case you win’, I was really nervous and here we are.”
Maphumulo said that he hoped he had inspired many children in Africa who were facing socioeconomic adversities: “… who may think they don’t stand a chance to get on a global stage and I want to say to them, it’s possible. The award is not for me, but to show them that it’s not about music alone, but about anything they want to do. This is to show them that it is possible,” Maphumulo said.
Grammy Award Winning South African DJ, Black Coffee. This sounds so perfect 🥺— siyasamkela (@siyamtitshana) April 3, 2022
Maphumulo now joins the likes of Ladysmith Black Mabazo, The Soweto Gospel Choir, Burna Boy and Wiz Kid as some of Africa’s artists to win a Grammy.
WATCH: BLACK COFFEE One-On-One Interview | 2022 GRAMMYs
This article first appeared on EWN : 'Thank you for flying flag': Ramaphosa congratulates Black Coffee on Grammy win
Source : @RealBlackCoffee/Twitter
