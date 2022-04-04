Sugar tax hike delay saves thousands of jobs - SA Canegrowers Association





Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has delayed the expected sugar tax increase by 12 months. The South African Canegrowers Association has welcomed the decision.

Based on when it was implemented in 2018, even if the sugar tax remains the same, we would see a decline of jobs in our industry. Thomas Funke, CEO - SA Canegrowers Association

The fact that it has been postponed for a year gives us a bit more of an opportunity within the framework of the interaction we are having with the government at the moment to come up with alternatives that will hopefully maintain jobs for this year. Thomas Funke, CEO - SA Canegrowers Association

Funke explains how the industry's harvesting cycle works, with many seasonal workers helping with the cutting of sugar cane.

We have got 20 million tons that are harvested every year and this is all done by hand. Mechanical harvesting is just too expensive...and our topography does not allow for mechanical harvesting. Thomas Funke, CEO - SA Canegrowers Association

Funke says the increase would have further exacerbated the challenges the industry already faces due to rising incurred costs, in particular diesel fuel and fertilizer.

