Maharaj grabs seven as Proteas thump Bangladesh in first Test
CAPE TOWN - Keshav Maharaj picked up seven wickets as South Africa beat Bangladesh by 220 runs in the first Test on Monday.
Bangladesh, chasing a target of 274 for victory, resumed the day's play on 11/3 and another batting collapse saw the visiting side bowled out for 53.
Maharaj added six more wickets to the one he got on day four and Simon Harmer added another wicket to the two he bagged on Sunday.
Mushfiqur Rahim was the first to go when he fell leg before wicket to Maharaj while playing down the wrong line of a ball that went straight on.
Liton Das fell in Maharaj's next over when he flicked a catch to Harmer at wide mid-on.
Maharaj picked up a third wicket in his third over of the day with the dismissal Yasir Ali.
Najmul Hossain was the only batsman to offer any resistance, scoring 26 off 52 balls.
The second and final Test match begins in Gqeberha on 8 April.
