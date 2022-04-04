Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:20
Russia/Ukraine: Why so many African countries trying to stay on the sidelines [ZOOM]
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Olayinka Ajola - lecturer in Politics and International Relations at Leeds Beck University
Today at 17:45
Makers Landing wins African Restaurant of the Year at Luxe Restaurant Awards
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chef Mmabatho Molefe
Maharaj grabs seven as Proteas thump Bangladesh in first Test

4 April 2022 11:20 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Proteas
Bangladesh cricket team

Bangladesh, chasing a target of 274 for victory, started the day's play on 11/3 but a collapse saw the visiting side bowled out for 53.

CAPE TOWN - Keshav Maharaj picked up seven wickets as South Africa beat Bangladesh by 220 runs in the first Test on Monday.

Bangladesh, chasing a target of 274 for victory, resumed the day's play on 11/3 and another batting collapse saw the visiting side bowled out for 53.

Maharaj added six more wickets to the one he got on day four and Simon Harmer added another wicket to the two he bagged on Sunday.

Mushfiqur Rahim was the first to go when he fell leg before wicket to Maharaj while playing down the wrong line of a ball that went straight on.

Liton Das fell in Maharaj's next over when he flicked a catch to Harmer at wide mid-on.

Maharaj picked up a third wicket in his third over of the day with the dismissal Yasir Ali.

Najmul Hossain was the only batsman to offer any resistance, scoring 26 off 52 balls.

The second and final Test match begins in Gqeberha on 8 April.

LIVE COMMENTARY : Proteas vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 5


This article first appeared on EWN : Maharaj grabs seven as Proteas thump Bangladesh in first Test




