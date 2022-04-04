5 Cape Town eateries that offer dedicated menus for your doggos





Puppuccinos and other dog-friendly restaurant offerings are popping up all over the city

Eat Out's Tessa Purdon chats to CapeTalk about Cape Town restaurants that offer menus especially for your dog

Image copyright: mikumipompom/123rf.com

Pet-friendly dining seems to be on the rise and Eat Out has created a guide of popular spots in Cape Town.

Eat Out and Food24's head of content Tessa Purdon says some eateries even have dedicated menus for your furry-four-legged best friend.

They don't offer just something for the pets to drink, but they actually have a full-on menu... It's a lovely offering for those that have pets that want to go out and not leave them at home for too long. Tessa Purdon, Head of Content - Eat Out and Food24

From puppuccinos to bone-shaped mini pizzas, here's a look at some of the establishments that offer delicious treats just for your dog:

1. Simon’s at Groot Constantia

They have a three-course menu. Starters include biltong or droewors and the mains are a selection of mutton, ostrich, beef or chicken served with veggies, rice and lentils. Tessa Purdon, Head of Content - Eat Out and Food24

The dessert offering for the doggies is coconut oil or mint-and-rooibos biscuits and these were made by chef Jenny Morris so they are sure to be delicious. Tessa Purdon, Head of Content - Eat Out and Food24

2. Massimo’s in Hout Bay

They have a menu with Joe’s Crunchy Balls, with oats and peanut butter and they also have a bone-shaped mini pizza, which I think is just adorable. Tessa Purdon, Head of Content - Eat Out and Food24

3. Café Societi in Gardens

4. Dizzy’s in Camps Bay

5.The Leopard Bar at the 12 Apostles in Camps Bay