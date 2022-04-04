5 Cape Town eateries that offer dedicated menus for your doggos
- Puppuccinos and other dog-friendly restaurant offerings are popping up all over the city
- Eat Out's Tessa Purdon chats to CapeTalk about Cape Town restaurants that offer menus especially for your dog
Pet-friendly dining seems to be on the rise and Eat Out has created a guide of popular spots in Cape Town.
Eat Out and Food24's head of content Tessa Purdon says some eateries even have dedicated menus for your furry-four-legged best friend.
RELATED: Dining with your dog? Food critic says pooches can make great restaurant patrons
They don't offer just something for the pets to drink, but they actually have a full-on menu... It's a lovely offering for those that have pets that want to go out and not leave them at home for too long.Tessa Purdon, Head of Content - Eat Out and Food24
From puppuccinos to bone-shaped mini pizzas, here's a look at some of the establishments that offer delicious treats just for your dog:
1. Simon’s at Groot Constantia
They have a three-course menu. Starters include biltong or droewors and the mains are a selection of mutton, ostrich, beef or chicken served with veggies, rice and lentils.Tessa Purdon, Head of Content - Eat Out and Food24
The dessert offering for the doggies is coconut oil or mint-and-rooibos biscuits and these were made by chef Jenny Morris so they are sure to be delicious.Tessa Purdon, Head of Content - Eat Out and Food24
2. Massimo’s in Hout Bay
They have a menu with Joe’s Crunchy Balls, with oats and peanut butter and they also have a bone-shaped mini pizza, which I think is just adorable.Tessa Purdon, Head of Content - Eat Out and Food24
3. Café Societi in Gardens
4. Dizzy’s in Camps Bay
5.The Leopard Bar at the 12 Apostles in Camps Bay
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_24657432_white-pomeranian-on-table-in-restaurant.html?vti=lck3crjmyrh5wckne5-1-7
More from Lifestyle
Who took home the Grammys? Top 5 winners from the awards ceremony
Black Coffee, Kanye West, Silk Sonic and Doja Cat, SZA claimed top awards at the 64th Grammy Awards.Read More
'Thank you for flying flag': Ramaphosa congratulates Black Coffee on Grammy win
Nathi Maphumulo took home the award for the best dance/electronic album for his 12-track album 'Subconsciously' at the show on Monday morning, making him the first South African producer to be nominated for the award and win it.Read More
DJ Black Coffee brings fresh aroma of Grammys to SA with first-ever win
South Africa's most successful DJ took home the award for the best dance/electronic album at the 64th Grammy show on Monday morning.Read More
No weekend plans? Here are Sara-Jayne King's top picks of things to do in CT
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend.Read More
Disney Plus takes on Netflix and Showmax in South Africa
Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falck, Deputy Editor at TV Plus Magazine.Read More
Cape Town City Guide: 7 great reasons to leave the house this weekend
This is your guide to what's happening in The World's Most Beautiful City over the first weekend of April.Read More
Where in the world is Martin Bailey? Lester catches up with one of his TV icons
The 'Little Irish Devil' Martin hosted the popular 'Telly Fun Quiz' in the early 1990s and made his name as a radio broadcaster.Read More
Driver’s license renewal deadline extended
Motorists clamouring to renew their driver’s license have been given an extra two weeks.Read More
Debt counsellors NOT mandated to contact consumers on behalf of credit regulator
Debt review companies are using the National Credit Regulator as a calling card to ensnare you - Wendy Knowler on The Money ShowRead More
More from Local
KZN cops search for armed robbers following hostage drama in Sundumbili
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to KZN police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker about the Sundumbili hostage situation.Read More
'Capitalism has destroyed Kalk Bay,' says community activist on Brass Bell saga
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to community activist Traci Kwaai and the City of Cape Town's Eddie Andrews.Read More
'Thank you for flying flag': Ramaphosa congratulates Black Coffee on Grammy win
Nathi Maphumulo took home the award for the best dance/electronic album for his 12-track album 'Subconsciously' at the show on Monday morning, making him the first South African producer to be nominated for the award and win it.Read More
W Cape housing subsidy applications opened 1 April - here's how it works
Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the opening of the housing subsidy process in the Western Cape.Read More
DJ Black Coffee brings fresh aroma of Grammys to SA with first-ever win
South Africa's most successful DJ took home the award for the best dance/electronic album at the 64th Grammy show on Monday morning.Read More
Government wishes Muslim community in South Africa well for Ramadan
Sunday marks the start of a month of fasting and prayer for the community.Read More
Crowd gathers at Kalk Bay Tidal pool in protest over Brass Bell's 'encroachment'
Community members have gathered at the Kalk Bay Tidal pool on Saturday to raise their objections to construction on the sacred heritage area.Read More
Autism diagnoses often delayed in SA due to lack of expertise, says local NGO
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Autism Western Cape operations manager Zaida Frank.Read More
No weekend plans? Here are Sara-Jayne King's top picks of things to do in CT
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend.Read More