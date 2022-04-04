Streaming issues? Report here
KZN cops search for armed robbers following hostage drama in Sundumbili

4 April 2022 1:29 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
KZN police
Armed robbers
Sundumbili
Sundumbili hostage drama

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to KZN police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker about the Sundumbili hostage situation.
  • KZN cops are on the hunt for the suspects who held a group of employees hostage at a supermarket in Sundumbili on Monday morning
  • Provincial SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker says the armed robbers fled the scene before the police's Special Task Force arrived
  • The six gunmen were apparently armed with rifles and pistols
Picture: Winnie Theletsane/Eyewitness News

KwaZulu-Natal police are now searching for the gunmen who held up a Boxer store in Sundumbili north of Durban.

Staffers were held hostage by six armed robbers on Monday morning, says provincial SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker.

During the hostage drama, seven of the employees were apparently forced into a cold storage facility and three others hid elsewhere in the building.

The police's Special Task Force and Tactical Response Team were called onto the scene but Naicker says the robbers had already managed to escape.

The hostages have since been freed and police are combing the scene for clues, Naicker told Midday Report host Mandy Wiener.

We are quite convinced that with the evidence they will be able to locate the suspects soon. After a complete sweep of the building, it was established that the robbers had fled prior to the police's arrival and unfortunately none of the witnesses noticed them fleeing.

Brigadier Jay Naicker, Provincial spokesperson - KZN SAPS

The seven victims that were in the cold storage facility managed to force the door open and they were able to flee from the premises. During our sweep of the premises we found another three staff members that were hiding... under the impression that the robbers were still in the building.

Brigadier Jay Naicker, Provincial spokesperson - KZN SAPS

We have detectives from our provincial task team that have taken over the investigation. They are gathering evidence on the crime scene.

Brigadier Jay Naicker, Provincial spokesperson - KZN SAPS

From what we could gather the staff were arriving at around 4:30am this morning when they were confronted by a group of six heavily armed men. They were forced into the store and the suspects then demanded cash from the employees.

Brigadier Jay Naicker, Provincial spokesperson - KZN SAPS



