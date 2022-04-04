'My refugee passport had expired by the time it was ready for collection'

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:10
Ramaphosa announces end to state of disaster
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Landon Myer - Dir and Head of the School of Public Health & Family Medicine at UCT
Today at 06:25
A Strandfontein barber has oupa's groomed for change
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Warren Theunis - Founder at Groomed for Change
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: How concerned should we be about QR code fraud ?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brett White - CEO at Zapper
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Local flight prices for upcoming Easter Weekend
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Friel - Country manager at Travelstart
Today at 07:20
Greyhound luxury coach service makes a comeback in South Africa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leslie Matthews - Spokesperson at Greyhound luxury coach service
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: Affordable housing struggle continues in heart of city at Tafelberg site
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jonty Cogger - Attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 08:45
Copy of Icasa says SABC can now charge pay channels for service.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Thinus Ferreira - Journalist And Independent Tv Critic at Tv With Thinus Blog
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:30
Can you train your memory. What's it like being a mentalist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Michael Abrahamson - Mentalist
Today at 11:05
Shrinkflation: How inflation is downsizing some of your favourite foods in SA
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa ends Covid-19 National State of Disaster Watch a recording of the President’s address, right here. 4 April 2022 6:47 PM
'My refugee passport had expired by the time it was ready for collection' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to a young refugee living in Cape Town and Sally Gandar from UCT's Refugee Rights Clinic. 4 April 2022 5:45 PM
5 Cape Town eateries that offer dedicated menus for your doggos Eat Out and Food24's head of content Tessa Purdon chats with CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson on the weekly food feature. 4 April 2022 3:36 PM
View all Local
Sugar tax hike delay saves thousands of jobs - SA Canegrowers Association Thomas Funke, CEO of the SA Canegrowers Association, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the delayed sugar tax. 4 April 2022 11:42 AM
W Cape housing subsidy applications opened 1 April - here's how it works Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the opening of the housing subsidy process in the Western Cap... 4 April 2022 9:34 AM
'ANC should not be investing in someone with a cloud hanging over his head' Political analyst Ralph Mathekga talks to Africa Melane about election of murder-accused Mandla Msibi as Mpumalanga African Nation... 4 April 2022 8:04 AM
View all Politics
SA DJ-by-night-data-scientist-by-day creates platform ensuring musos get paid Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Stent, cocreator of the Music Audit Usage System (MAUS), which he recently launched. 4 April 2022 7:53 PM
Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time Ian Mann reviews "Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results" by Josh Linkner. 4 April 2022 7:40 PM
FNB buys 'SLOW Lounge' from BA/Kulula-owner Comair The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Moolman, CEO at eBucks FNB. 4 April 2022 7:29 PM
View all Business
Who took home the Grammys? Top 5 winners from the awards ceremony Black Coffee, Kanye West, Silk Sonic and Doja Cat, SZA claimed top awards at the 64th Grammy Awards. 4 April 2022 4:45 PM
'Thank you for flying flag': Ramaphosa congratulates Black Coffee on Grammy win Nathi Maphumulo took home the award for the best dance/electronic album for his 12-track album 'Subconsciously' at the show on Mon... 4 April 2022 10:03 AM
DJ Black Coffee brings fresh aroma of Grammys to SA with first-ever win South Africa's most successful DJ took home the award for the best dance/electronic album at the 64th Grammy show on Monday mornin... 4 April 2022 8:21 AM
View all Lifestyle
Maharaj grabs seven as Proteas thump Bangladesh in first Test Bangladesh, chasing a target of 274 for victory, started the day's play on 11/3 but a collapse saw the visiting side bowled out fo... 4 April 2022 11:20 AM
Proteas hunting victory over Bangladesh on final day of first Test Bangladesh are chasing 274 for a historic win over their hosts but are facing an uphill battle after ending day four on 11/3. 4 April 2022 9:16 AM
LIVE: SA in a respectable position as they head into day four against Bangladesh South Africa will start day four against Bangladesh with an overall lead of 75 at Kingsmead in Durban. 3 April 2022 10:11 AM
View all Sport
SA DJ-by-night-data-scientist-by-day creates platform ensuring musos get paid Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Stent, cocreator of the Music Audit Usage System (MAUS), which he recently launched. 4 April 2022 7:53 PM
SA star Chantal Stanfield dishes on her new single and one-woman comedy show Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to South African actress and singer Chantal Stanfield. 2 April 2022 1:50 PM
Disney Plus takes on Netflix and Showmax in South Africa Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falck, Deputy Editor at TV Plus Magazine. 1 April 2022 3:26 PM
View all Entertainment
Children aged 5-11 can now get a low dose Covid-19 vaccine in England Sara-Jayne King speaks to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about news making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 April 2022 4:48 PM
Climate change protesters continue to block oil terminals in the United Kingdom Sara-Jayne King speaks to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about news making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 April 2022 3:19 PM
Microplastic pollution from tyre wear is a growing global problem, says expert Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Pieter Jan Kole from the Open University of The Netherlands. 31 March 2022 4:58 PM
View all World
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
'It's an absolute war out here' - botanist on Northern Cape succulent smuggling Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Pieter van Wyk from SANParks. 25 March 2022 11:38 AM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
View all Africa
Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time Ian Mann reviews "Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results" by Josh Linkner. 4 April 2022 7:40 PM
Policy certainty in South Africa improves ever so slightly - NWU Business School The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Raymond Parsons, an economist at NWU Business School. 4 April 2022 7:04 PM
Is Woolworths selling the ailing David Jones, bought in 2014 for R21.4 billion? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Paul Theron, MD at Vestact Asset Management. 4 April 2022 6:18 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'My refugee passport had expired by the time it was ready for collection'

4 April 2022 5:45 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Department of Home Affairs
refugee status
refugee documentation
Refugee Reception Centre
UCT Refugee Rights Clinic

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to a young refugee living in Cape Town and Sally Gandar from UCT's Refugee Rights Clinic.
  • Many refugees living in South Africa have been having a hard time renewing their papers with Department of Home Affairs
  • A young woman named Malaika says the refugee travel document that she applied for in 2018 was only ready for collection last month but it had already expired
  • Sally Gandar from UCT's Refugee Rights Clinic says refugees and asylum seekers face many hurdles in maintaining valid documentation
Image copyright: andreypopov/123rf.com

A young refugee living in Cape Town says it took four years for the Department of Home Affairs to issue her refugee passport, which had expired by the time it was ready for collection.

The 21-year-old student named Malaika says she applied for her refugee travel document in 2018. At the time, she was told that the process would take up to three months.

She was called by a home affairs official last month, informing her that her documentation was ready for collection at the Refugee Reception Office. However, the documentation was no longer valid.

Malaika says the official hung up when she asked about being reimbursed for her application fee.

I paid for a valid passport so I asked her what happens now, will I get a refund or can I get a new passport and with that, she hung up on me.

Malaika, Cape Town resident

She has now been left in limbo as her refugee ID has also since expired.

Many immigrants who are living legally in South Africa have in the past complained about how the inefficient home affairs system has left them in limbo without valid documents.

RELATED: Home Affairs needs at least four years to clear refugee status appeals backlog

Sally Gandar, head of strategic litigation and advocacy at UCT's Refugee Rights Clinic, says Malaika's story is not uncommon.

"Usually what happens is that refugees simply reapply and start the process again," Gandar tells CapeTalk.

Gandar says Malaika's situation is one example of the uphill battle many immigrants face when trying to renew their papers.

It's not an unusual situation based on what we've heard from our clients.

Sally Gandar, Head of Strategic Litigation and Advocacy - UCT's Refugee Rights Clinic

RELATED: Home Affairs reopens applications for permanent residency after 'damaging' delay

According to Gandar, refugees and asylum seekers have very limited options in terms of interacting with the department because of a handful of Refugee Reception Offices in the country.

Refugees and asylum seekers have to go to Refugee Reception Offices in order to interact with Home Affairs. At the moment, those Refugee Reception Centre are located in Musina, Pretoria, Durban, and in Gqeberha. There is one in Cape Town but it doesn't assist new asylum seekers... That's the first stumbling block, there are very few places that you can go to.

Sally Gandar, Head of Strategic Litigation and Advocacy - UCT's Refugee Rights Clinic

The expert says immigrants with expired documents often get their bank accounts frozen despite it being no fault of their own.

She's condemned the response of the department's official who interacted with Malaika on the phone and has encouraged Malaika to take the matter forward.

The response that Malaika got is shocking, it's not the way that a government department should be treating people that have come here essentially for protection. It's not the way that a government department should be treating anyone.

Sally Gandar, Head of Strategic Litigation and Advocacy - UCT's Refugee Rights Clinic

Gandar explains the rights of refugees and asylum seekers in South Africa in the audio clip above.

If you require assistance from UCT's Refugee Rights Clinic, you can send an email to refugeelawclinic@uct.ac.za




4 April 2022 5:45 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Department of Home Affairs
refugee status
refugee documentation
Refugee Reception Centre
UCT Refugee Rights Clinic

More from Local

[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa ends Covid-19 National State of Disaster

4 April 2022 6:47 PM

Watch a recording of the President’s address, right here.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

5 Cape Town eateries that offer dedicated menus for your doggos

4 April 2022 3:36 PM

Eat Out and Food24's head of content Tessa Purdon chats with CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson on the weekly food feature.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KZN cops search for armed robbers following hostage drama in Sundumbili

4 April 2022 1:29 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to KZN police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker about the Sundumbili hostage situation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Capitalism has destroyed Kalk Bay,' says community activist on Brass Bell saga

4 April 2022 11:33 AM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to community activist Traci Kwaai and the City of Cape Town's Eddie Andrews.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Thank you for flying flag': Ramaphosa congratulates Black Coffee on Grammy win

4 April 2022 10:03 AM

Nathi Maphumulo took home the award for the best dance/electronic album for his 12-track album 'Subconsciously' at the show on Monday morning, making him the first South African producer to be nominated for the award and win it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

W Cape housing subsidy applications opened 1 April - here's how it works

4 April 2022 9:34 AM

Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the opening of the housing subsidy process in the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DJ Black Coffee brings fresh aroma of Grammys to SA with first-ever win

4 April 2022 8:21 AM

South Africa's most successful DJ took home the award for the best dance/electronic album at the 64th Grammy show on Monday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Government wishes Muslim community in South Africa well for Ramadan

3 April 2022 4:12 PM

Sunday marks the start of a month of fasting and prayer for the community.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crowd gathers at Kalk Bay Tidal pool in protest over Brass Bell's 'encroachment'

2 April 2022 2:46 PM

Community members have gathered at the Kalk Bay Tidal pool on Saturday to raise their objections to construction on the sacred heritage area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Autism diagnoses often delayed in SA due to lack of expertise, says local NGO

2 April 2022 10:44 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Autism Western Cape operations manager Zaida Frank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa ends Covid-19 National State of Disaster

Local Business Politics Lifestyle

FNB buys 'SLOW Lounge' from BA/Kulula-owner Comair

Business Lifestyle

Is Woolworths selling the ailing David Jones, bought in 2014 for R21.4 billion?

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

US, Britain to seek Russia's suspension from UN Rights Council

5 April 2022 5:49 AM

Oil extends rally on Russia sanctions bets, stocks wobble

5 April 2022 5:42 AM

Kim's sister says North Korea nukes could 'eliminate' South

5 April 2022 5:37 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA