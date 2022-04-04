'My refugee passport had expired by the time it was ready for collection'





Many refugees living in South Africa have been having a hard time renewing their papers with Department of Home Affairs

A young woman named Malaika says the refugee travel document that she applied for in 2018 was only ready for collection last month but it had already expired

Sally Gandar from UCT's Refugee Rights Clinic says refugees and asylum seekers face many hurdles in maintaining valid documentation

A young refugee living in Cape Town says it took four years for the Department of Home Affairs to issue her refugee passport, which had expired by the time it was ready for collection.

The 21-year-old student named Malaika says she applied for her refugee travel document in 2018. At the time, she was told that the process would take up to three months.

She was called by a home affairs official last month, informing her that her documentation was ready for collection at the Refugee Reception Office. However, the documentation was no longer valid.

Malaika says the official hung up when she asked about being reimbursed for her application fee.

I paid for a valid passport so I asked her what happens now, will I get a refund or can I get a new passport and with that, she hung up on me. Malaika, Cape Town resident

She has now been left in limbo as her refugee ID has also since expired.

Many immigrants who are living legally in South Africa have in the past complained about how the inefficient home affairs system has left them in limbo without valid documents.

Sally Gandar, head of strategic litigation and advocacy at UCT's Refugee Rights Clinic, says Malaika's story is not uncommon.

"Usually what happens is that refugees simply reapply and start the process again," Gandar tells CapeTalk.

Gandar says Malaika's situation is one example of the uphill battle many immigrants face when trying to renew their papers.

It's not an unusual situation based on what we've heard from our clients. Sally Gandar, Head of Strategic Litigation and Advocacy - UCT's Refugee Rights Clinic

According to Gandar, refugees and asylum seekers have very limited options in terms of interacting with the department because of a handful of Refugee Reception Offices in the country.

Refugees and asylum seekers have to go to Refugee Reception Offices in order to interact with Home Affairs. At the moment, those Refugee Reception Centre are located in Musina, Pretoria, Durban, and in Gqeberha. There is one in Cape Town but it doesn't assist new asylum seekers... That's the first stumbling block, there are very few places that you can go to. Sally Gandar, Head of Strategic Litigation and Advocacy - UCT's Refugee Rights Clinic

The expert says immigrants with expired documents often get their bank accounts frozen despite it being no fault of their own.

She's condemned the response of the department's official who interacted with Malaika on the phone and has encouraged Malaika to take the matter forward.

The response that Malaika got is shocking, it's not the way that a government department should be treating people that have come here essentially for protection. It's not the way that a government department should be treating anyone. Sally Gandar, Head of Strategic Litigation and Advocacy - UCT's Refugee Rights Clinic

If you require assistance from UCT's Refugee Rights Clinic, you can send an email to refugeelawclinic@uct.ac.za