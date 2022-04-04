SA DJ-by-night-data-scientist-by-day creates platform ensuring musos get paid





Mark Stent is a DJ by night and data scientist by day, and the cocreator of the Music Audit Usage System (MAUS), which he recently launched in South Africa.

MAUS monitors airplay on radio and TV in 120 countries and keeps track of royalties that are due.

Artists may sign up online for R59.99 per month or R599 per year.

© egortetiushev/123rf.com

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Stent (scroll up to listen).