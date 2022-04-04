SA DJ-by-night-data-scientist-by-day creates platform ensuring musos get paid

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 06:10
Ramaphosa announces end to state of disaster
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Landon Myer - Dir and Head of the School of Public Health & Family Medicine at UCT
Today at 06:25
A Strandfontein barber has oupa's groomed for change
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Warren Theunis - Founder at Groomed for Change
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: How concerned should we be about QR code fraud ?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brett White - CEO at Zapper
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Local flight prices for upcoming Easter Weekend
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Friel - Country manager at Travelstart
Today at 07:20
Greyhound luxury coach service makes a comeback in South Africa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leslie Matthews - Spokesperson at Greyhound luxury coach service
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: Affordable housing struggle continues in heart of city at Tafelberg site
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jonty Cogger - Attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 08:45
Copy of Icasa says SABC can now charge pay channels for service.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Thinus Ferreira - Journalist And Independent Tv Critic at Tv With Thinus Blog
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:30
Can you train your memory. What's it like being a mentalist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Michael Abrahamson - Mentalist
Today at 11:05
Shrinkflation: How inflation is downsizing some of your favourite foods in SA
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa ends Covid-19 National State of Disaster Watch a recording of the President's address, right here. 4 April 2022 6:47 PM
'My refugee passport had expired by the time it was ready for collection' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to a young refugee living in Cape Town and Sally Gandar from UCT's Refugee Rights Clinic. 4 April 2022 5:45 PM
5 Cape Town eateries that offer dedicated menus for your doggos Eat Out and Food24's head of content Tessa Purdon chats with CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson on the weekly food feature. 4 April 2022 3:36 PM
View all Local
Sugar tax hike delay saves thousands of jobs - SA Canegrowers Association Thomas Funke, CEO of the SA Canegrowers Association, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the delayed sugar tax. 4 April 2022 11:42 AM
W Cape housing subsidy applications opened 1 April - here's how it works Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the opening of the housing subsidy process in the Western Cap... 4 April 2022 9:34 AM
'ANC should not be investing in someone with a cloud hanging over his head' Political analyst Ralph Mathekga talks to Africa Melane about election of murder-accused Mandla Msibi as Mpumalanga African Nation... 4 April 2022 8:04 AM
View all Politics
SA DJ-by-night-data-scientist-by-day creates platform ensuring musos get paid Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Stent, cocreator of the Music Audit Usage System (MAUS), which he recently launched. 4 April 2022 7:53 PM
Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time Ian Mann reviews "Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results" by Josh Linkner. 4 April 2022 7:40 PM
FNB buys 'SLOW Lounge' from BA/Kulula-owner Comair The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Moolman, CEO at eBucks FNB. 4 April 2022 7:29 PM
View all Business
Who took home the Grammys? Top 5 winners from the awards ceremony Black Coffee, Kanye West, Silk Sonic and Doja Cat, SZA claimed top awards at the 64th Grammy Awards. 4 April 2022 4:45 PM
'Thank you for flying flag': Ramaphosa congratulates Black Coffee on Grammy win Nathi Maphumulo took home the award for the best dance/electronic album for his 12-track album 'Subconsciously' at the show on Mon... 4 April 2022 10:03 AM
DJ Black Coffee brings fresh aroma of Grammys to SA with first-ever win South Africa's most successful DJ took home the award for the best dance/electronic album at the 64th Grammy show on Monday mornin... 4 April 2022 8:21 AM
View all Lifestyle
Maharaj grabs seven as Proteas thump Bangladesh in first Test Bangladesh, chasing a target of 274 for victory, started the day's play on 11/3 but a collapse saw the visiting side bowled out fo... 4 April 2022 11:20 AM
Proteas hunting victory over Bangladesh on final day of first Test Bangladesh are chasing 274 for a historic win over their hosts but are facing an uphill battle after ending day four on 11/3. 4 April 2022 9:16 AM
LIVE: SA in a respectable position as they head into day four against Bangladesh South Africa will start day four against Bangladesh with an overall lead of 75 at Kingsmead in Durban. 3 April 2022 10:11 AM
View all Sport
SA DJ-by-night-data-scientist-by-day creates platform ensuring musos get paid Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Stent, cocreator of the Music Audit Usage System (MAUS), which he recently launched. 4 April 2022 7:53 PM
SA star Chantal Stanfield dishes on her new single and one-woman comedy show Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to South African actress and singer Chantal Stanfield. 2 April 2022 1:50 PM
Disney Plus takes on Netflix and Showmax in South Africa Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falck, Deputy Editor at TV Plus Magazine. 1 April 2022 3:26 PM
View all Entertainment
Children aged 5-11 can now get a low dose Covid-19 vaccine in England Sara-Jayne King speaks to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about news making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 April 2022 4:48 PM
Climate change protesters continue to block oil terminals in the United Kingdom Sara-Jayne King speaks to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about news making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 April 2022 3:19 PM
Microplastic pollution from tyre wear is a growing global problem, says expert Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Pieter Jan Kole from the Open University of The Netherlands. 31 March 2022 4:58 PM
View all World
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
'It's an absolute war out here' - botanist on Northern Cape succulent smuggling Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Pieter van Wyk from SANParks. 25 March 2022 11:38 AM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
View all Africa
Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time Ian Mann reviews "Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results" by Josh Linkner. 4 April 2022 7:40 PM
Policy certainty in South Africa improves ever so slightly - NWU Business School The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Raymond Parsons, an economist at NWU Business School. 4 April 2022 7:04 PM
Is Woolworths selling the ailing David Jones, bought in 2014 for R21.4 billion? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed Paul Theron, MD at Vestact Asset Management. 4 April 2022 6:18 PM
View all Opinion
SA DJ-by-night-data-scientist-by-day creates platform ensuring musos get paid

4 April 2022 7:53 PM
by Kabous le Roux
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Mark Stent
music industry
south african music industry
Music Audit Usage System
MAUS

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Stent, cocreator of the Music Audit Usage System (MAUS), which he recently launched.

Mark Stent is a DJ by night and data scientist by day, and the cocreator of the Music Audit Usage System (MAUS), which he recently launched in South Africa.

MAUS monitors airplay on radio and TV in 120 countries and keeps track of royalties that are due.

Artists may sign up online for R59.99 per month or R599 per year.

© egortetiushev/123rf.com

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Stent (scroll up to listen).




More from Business

Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time

4 April 2022 7:40 PM

Ian Mann reviews "Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results" by Josh Linkner.

Read More arrow_forward

FNB buys 'SLOW Lounge' from BA/Kulula-owner Comair

4 April 2022 7:29 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Moolman, CEO at eBucks FNB.

Read More arrow_forward

Policy certainty in South Africa improves ever so slightly - NWU Business School

4 April 2022 7:04 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Raymond Parsons, an economist at NWU Business School.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] President

4 April 2022 6:47 PM

Watch a recording of the President’s address, right here.

Read More arrow_forward

Is Woolworths selling the ailing David Jones, bought in 2014 for R21.4 billion?

4 April 2022 6:18 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Paul Theron, MD at Vestact Asset Management.

Read More arrow_forward

Sugar tax hike delay saves thousands of jobs - SA Canegrowers Association

4 April 2022 11:42 AM

Thomas Funke, CEO of the SA Canegrowers Association, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the delayed sugar tax.

Read More arrow_forward

Sars breaks tax revenue record after collecting R1.5 trillion between 2021/22

1 April 2022 3:26 PM

Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter announced the preliminary revenue collection outcome for the 2021-2022 financial year in Pretoria.

Read More arrow_forward

Disney Plus takes on Netflix and Showmax in South Africa

1 April 2022 3:26 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falck, Deputy Editor at TV Plus Magazine.

Read More arrow_forward

Driver’s license renewal deadline extended

1 April 2022 10:06 AM

Motorists clamouring to renew their driver’s license have been given an extra two weeks.

Read More arrow_forward

New public-private partnership opportunities opening up in national parks

31 March 2022 9:50 PM

SANParks has just concluded its second-ever investment conference. Africa Melane interviews Board Chairperson Pam Yako.

Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

SA star Chantal Stanfield dishes on her new single and one-woman comedy show

2 April 2022 1:50 PM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to South African actress and singer Chantal Stanfield.

Read More arrow_forward

Disney Plus takes on Netflix and Showmax in South Africa

1 April 2022 3:26 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falck, Deputy Editor at TV Plus Magazine.

Read More arrow_forward

Where in the world is Martin Bailey? Lester catches up with one of his TV icons

1 April 2022 12:09 PM

The 'Little Irish Devil' Martin hosted the popular 'Telly Fun Quiz' in the early 1990s and made his name as a radio broadcaster.

Read More arrow_forward

Bruce Willis losing ability to speak and understand – announces his retirement

31 March 2022 10:11 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Read More arrow_forward

Pfizer co-sponsors Oscars – the internet puts on its tin foil hat

30 March 2022 10:47 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Read More arrow_forward

Sorry, not sorry? Has Chris Rock apologised for Jada 'joke' or not?

29 March 2022 1:06 PM

Reps for comedian Chris Rock have refuted claims he has apologised to Will and Jada Smith for his 'GI Jane' joke on Sunday night.

Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] A beautiful moment as Lady Gaga whispers to Liza Minnelli 'I gotcha"

29 March 2022 10:54 AM

The internet is also focusing on the more positive moments that were overshadowed at Sunday evening's Oscar ceremony.

Read More arrow_forward

'I was out of line and I was wrong' - Will Smith apologises for Oscars slap

29 March 2022 8:54 AM

Best actor winner Will Smith has apologised for slapping presenter and comedian Chris Rock who made a distasteful joke about his wife.

Read More arrow_forward

Uproar over SA's only travelling circus using wild animals as show arrives in CT

28 March 2022 4:36 PM

Presenter Bianca Resnekov chats to Carte Blanche producer Tarryn Crossman.

Read More arrow_forward

SA actor Sandra Prinsloo awarded Fleur Du Cap Lifetime Achievement gong

28 March 2022 9:38 AM

Actress Sandra Prinsloo has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 57th Fleur Du Cap Awards in Cape Town.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa ends Covid-19 National State of Disaster

Local Business Politics Lifestyle

FNB buys 'SLOW Lounge' from BA/Kulula-owner Comair

Business Lifestyle

Is Woolworths selling the ailing David Jones, bought in 2014 for R21.4 billion?

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

US, Britain to seek Russia's suspension from UN Rights Council

5 April 2022 5:49 AM

Oil extends rally on Russia sanctions bets, stocks wobble

5 April 2022 5:42 AM

Kim's sister says North Korea nukes could 'eliminate' South

5 April 2022 5:37 AM

