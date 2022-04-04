FNB buys 'SLOW Lounge' from BA/Kulula-owner Comair
FNB has wrapped up its purchase of “SLOW Lounge” from Comair.
FNB announced the acquisition, for R250 million, back in September 2021.
The SLOW Lounge concept offers travellers a quiet space amid the chaos of the airport.
It is available to qualifying British Airways passengers as well as qualifying FNB and RMB Private Bank clients.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Johan Moolman, CEO at eBucks FNB (scroll up to listen).
All the lounges will remain open… definite scope for expansion… The access rules… FNB customers can go on the app… to see how many free visits they have…Johan Moolman, CEO - eBucks FNB
eBucks… We’re excited to bring SLOW Lounge into this… This year we’ll pay out over R2 billion in rewards… Partnering with Clicks… has played out really well…Johan Moolman, CEO - eBucks FNB
… 90% of eBucks are used within 30 days of them being paid out… eBucks don’t expire, and it's free…Johan Moolman, CEO - eBucks FNB
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_98937314_cape-town-south-africa-unidentified-passengers-await-their-flights-at-the-local-departures-terminal-.html
