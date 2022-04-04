Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time
Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.
This week Whitfield interviewed regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.
Mann reviewed “Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results” by Josh Linkner.
Description on Amazon:
A surprisingly simple approach to help everyday people become everyday innovators…
The pressure to generate big ideas can feel overwhelming.
We know that bold innovations are critical in these disruptive and competitive times, but when it comes to breakthrough thinking, we often freeze up.
Instead of shooting for a $10-billion payday or a Nobel Prize, the most prolific innovators focus on Big Little Breakthroughs — small creative acts that unlock massive rewards over time.
By cultivating daily micro-innovations, individuals and organisations are better equipped to tackle tough challenges and seize transformational opportunities.
How did a convicted drug dealer launch and scale a massively successful fitness company?
What core mindset drove LEGO to become the largest toy company in the world?
How did a Pakistani couple challenge the global athletic shoe industry?
What simple habits led Lady Gaga, Banksy, and Lin-Manuel Miranda to their remarkable success?
Big Little Breakthroughs is not just for propeller-head inventors, fancy-pants CEOs, or hoodie-donning tech billionaires.
Rather, it is a surpassingly simple system to help everyday people become everyday innovators.
