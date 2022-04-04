Is Woolworths selling the ailing David Jones, bought in 2014 for R21.4 billion?
Speculation is rife that Woolworths is selling David Jones.
The retailer has not confirmed reports that it is abandoning the struggling Aussie retailer.
"Woolworths Holdings Limited remains focused on the operational turnaround of David Jones and ensuring that this iconic business is restored to its rightful market leadership position in Australia,” a statement from Woolies read.
Woolworths bought David Jones in 2014 for R21.4 billion.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Paul Theron, MD at Vestact Asset Management (scroll up to listen).
It’s been a long and arduous ride… Loss after loss… It seems as if it's back to basics for Woolies…Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management
… sometimes it’s better to be lucky than smart. Ian Moir wasn’t lucky…Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management
Everyone loves Woolworths’s food business…Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_37177044_empty-piggy-bank.html?term=lose%2Bmoney&vti=oe0k2szc16dfqhpxru-1-4
