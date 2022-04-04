Is Woolworths selling the ailing David Jones, bought in 2014 for R21.4 billion?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:10
Ramaphosa announces end to state of disaster
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Landon Myer - Dir and Head of the School of Public Health & Family Medicine at UCT
Today at 06:25
A Strandfontein barber has oupa's groomed for change
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Warren Theunis - Founder at Groomed for Change
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: How concerned should we be about QR code fraud ?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brett White - CEO at Zapper
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Local flight prices for upcoming Easter Weekend
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Friel - Country manager at Travelstart
Today at 07:20
Greyhound luxury coach service makes a comeback in South Africa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leslie Matthews - Spokesperson at Greyhound luxury coach service
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: Affordable housing struggle continues in heart of city at Tafelberg site
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jonty Cogger - Attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 08:45
Copy of Icasa says SABC can now charge pay channels for service.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Thinus Ferreira - Journalist And Independent Tv Critic at Tv With Thinus Blog
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:30
Can you train your memory. What's it like being a mentalist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Michael Abrahamson - Mentalist
Today at 11:05
Shrinkflation: How inflation is downsizing some of your favourite foods in SA
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Latest Local
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa ends Covid-19 National State of Disaster Watch a recording of the President's address, right here. 4 April 2022 6:47 PM
'My refugee passport had expired by the time it was ready for collection' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to a young refugee living in Cape Town and Sally Gandar from UCT's Refugee Rights Clinic. 4 April 2022 5:45 PM
5 Cape Town eateries that offer dedicated menus for your doggos Eat Out and Food24's head of content Tessa Purdon chats with CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson on the weekly food feature. 4 April 2022 3:36 PM
View all Local
Sugar tax hike delay saves thousands of jobs - SA Canegrowers Association Thomas Funke, CEO of the SA Canegrowers Association, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the delayed sugar tax. 4 April 2022 11:42 AM
W Cape housing subsidy applications opened 1 April - here's how it works Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the opening of the housing subsidy process in the Western Cap... 4 April 2022 9:34 AM
'ANC should not be investing in someone with a cloud hanging over his head' Political analyst Ralph Mathekga talks to Africa Melane about election of murder-accused Mandla Msibi as Mpumalanga African Nation... 4 April 2022 8:04 AM
View all Politics
SA DJ-by-night-data-scientist-by-day creates platform ensuring musos get paid Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Stent, cocreator of the Music Audit Usage System (MAUS), which he recently launched. 4 April 2022 7:53 PM
Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time Ian Mann reviews "Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results" by Josh Linkner. 4 April 2022 7:40 PM
FNB buys 'SLOW Lounge' from BA/Kulula-owner Comair The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Moolman, CEO at eBucks FNB. 4 April 2022 7:29 PM
View all Business
Who took home the Grammys? Top 5 winners from the awards ceremony Black Coffee, Kanye West, Silk Sonic and Doja Cat, SZA claimed top awards at the 64th Grammy Awards. 4 April 2022 4:45 PM
'Thank you for flying flag': Ramaphosa congratulates Black Coffee on Grammy win Nathi Maphumulo took home the award for the best dance/electronic album for his 12-track album 'Subconsciously' at the show on Mon... 4 April 2022 10:03 AM
DJ Black Coffee brings fresh aroma of Grammys to SA with first-ever win South Africa's most successful DJ took home the award for the best dance/electronic album at the 64th Grammy show on Monday mornin... 4 April 2022 8:21 AM
View all Lifestyle
Maharaj grabs seven as Proteas thump Bangladesh in first Test Bangladesh, chasing a target of 274 for victory, started the day's play on 11/3 but a collapse saw the visiting side bowled out fo... 4 April 2022 11:20 AM
Proteas hunting victory over Bangladesh on final day of first Test Bangladesh are chasing 274 for a historic win over their hosts but are facing an uphill battle after ending day four on 11/3. 4 April 2022 9:16 AM
LIVE: SA in a respectable position as they head into day four against Bangladesh South Africa will start day four against Bangladesh with an overall lead of 75 at Kingsmead in Durban. 3 April 2022 10:11 AM
View all Sport
SA DJ-by-night-data-scientist-by-day creates platform ensuring musos get paid Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Stent, cocreator of the Music Audit Usage System (MAUS), which he recently launched. 4 April 2022 7:53 PM
SA star Chantal Stanfield dishes on her new single and one-woman comedy show Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to South African actress and singer Chantal Stanfield. 2 April 2022 1:50 PM
Disney Plus takes on Netflix and Showmax in South Africa Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falck, Deputy Editor at TV Plus Magazine. 1 April 2022 3:26 PM
View all Entertainment
Children aged 5-11 can now get a low dose Covid-19 vaccine in England Sara-Jayne King speaks to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about news making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 April 2022 4:48 PM
Climate change protesters continue to block oil terminals in the United Kingdom Sara-Jayne King speaks to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about news making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 April 2022 3:19 PM
Microplastic pollution from tyre wear is a growing global problem, says expert Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Pieter Jan Kole from the Open University of The Netherlands. 31 March 2022 4:58 PM
View all World
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
'It's an absolute war out here' - botanist on Northern Cape succulent smuggling Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Pieter van Wyk from SANParks. 25 March 2022 11:38 AM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
View all Africa
Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time Ian Mann reviews "Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results" by Josh Linkner. 4 April 2022 7:40 PM
Policy certainty in South Africa improves ever so slightly - NWU Business School The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Raymond Parsons, an economist at NWU Business School. 4 April 2022 7:04 PM
Is Woolworths selling the ailing David Jones, bought in 2014 for R21.4 billion? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed Paul Theron, MD at Vestact Asset Management. 4 April 2022 6:18 PM
View all Opinion
Is Woolworths selling the ailing David Jones, bought in 2014 for R21.4 billion?

4 April 2022 6:18 PM
by Kabous le Roux
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Paul Theron, MD at Vestact Asset Management.

Speculation is rife that Woolworths is selling David Jones.

The retailer has not confirmed reports that it is abandoning the struggling Aussie retailer.

"Woolworths Holdings Limited remains focused on the operational turnaround of David Jones and ensuring that this iconic business is restored to its rightful market leadership position in Australia,” a statement from Woolies read.

Woolworths bought David Jones in 2014 for R21.4 billion.

© michaeljayfoto/123rf.com

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Paul Theron, MD at Vestact Asset Management (scroll up to listen).

It’s been a long and arduous ride… Loss after loss… It seems as if it's back to basics for Woolies…

Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management

… sometimes it’s better to be lucky than smart. Ian Moir wasn’t lucky…

Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management

Everyone loves Woolworths’s food business…

Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management



