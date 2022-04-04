[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa ends Covid-19 National State of Disaster

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:10
Ramaphosa announces end to state of disaster
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Landon Myer - Dir and Head of the School of Public Health & Family Medicine at UCT
Today at 06:25
A Strandfontein barber has oupa's groomed for change
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Warren Theunis - Founder at Groomed for Change
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: How concerned should we be about QR code fraud ?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brett White - CEO at Zapper
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Local flight prices for upcoming Easter Weekend
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Friel - Country manager at Travelstart
Today at 07:20
Greyhound luxury coach service makes a comeback in South Africa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leslie Matthews - Spokesperson at Greyhound luxury coach service
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: Affordable housing struggle continues in heart of city at Tafelberg site
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jonty Cogger - Attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 08:45
Copy of Icasa says SABC can now charge pay channels for service.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Thinus Ferreira - Journalist And Independent Tv Critic at Tv With Thinus Blog
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:30
Can you train your memory. What's it like being a mentalist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Michael Abrahamson - Mentalist
Today at 11:05
Shrinkflation: How inflation is downsizing some of your favourite foods in SA
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
No Items to show
Latest Local
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa ends Covid-19 National State of Disaster Watch a recording of the President’s address, right here. 4 April 2022 6:47 PM
'My refugee passport had expired by the time it was ready for collection' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to a young refugee living in Cape Town and Sally Gandar from UCT's Refugee Rights Clinic. 4 April 2022 5:45 PM
5 Cape Town eateries that offer dedicated menus for your doggos Eat Out and Food24's head of content Tessa Purdon chats with CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson on the weekly food feature. 4 April 2022 3:36 PM
View all Local
Sugar tax hike delay saves thousands of jobs - SA Canegrowers Association Thomas Funke, CEO of the SA Canegrowers Association, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the delayed sugar tax. 4 April 2022 11:42 AM
W Cape housing subsidy applications opened 1 April - here's how it works Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the opening of the housing subsidy process in the Western Cap... 4 April 2022 9:34 AM
'ANC should not be investing in someone with a cloud hanging over his head' Political analyst Ralph Mathekga talks to Africa Melane about election of murder-accused Mandla Msibi as Mpumalanga African Nation... 4 April 2022 8:04 AM
View all Politics
SA DJ-by-night-data-scientist-by-day creates platform ensuring musos get paid Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Stent, cocreator of the Music Audit Usage System (MAUS), which he recently launched. 4 April 2022 7:53 PM
Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time Ian Mann reviews "Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results" by Josh Linkner. 4 April 2022 7:40 PM
FNB buys 'SLOW Lounge' from BA/Kulula-owner Comair The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Moolman, CEO at eBucks FNB. 4 April 2022 7:29 PM
View all Business
Who took home the Grammys? Top 5 winners from the awards ceremony Black Coffee, Kanye West, Silk Sonic and Doja Cat, SZA claimed top awards at the 64th Grammy Awards. 4 April 2022 4:45 PM
'Thank you for flying flag': Ramaphosa congratulates Black Coffee on Grammy win Nathi Maphumulo took home the award for the best dance/electronic album for his 12-track album 'Subconsciously' at the show on Mon... 4 April 2022 10:03 AM
DJ Black Coffee brings fresh aroma of Grammys to SA with first-ever win South Africa's most successful DJ took home the award for the best dance/electronic album at the 64th Grammy show on Monday mornin... 4 April 2022 8:21 AM
View all Lifestyle
Maharaj grabs seven as Proteas thump Bangladesh in first Test Bangladesh, chasing a target of 274 for victory, started the day's play on 11/3 but a collapse saw the visiting side bowled out fo... 4 April 2022 11:20 AM
Proteas hunting victory over Bangladesh on final day of first Test Bangladesh are chasing 274 for a historic win over their hosts but are facing an uphill battle after ending day four on 11/3. 4 April 2022 9:16 AM
LIVE: SA in a respectable position as they head into day four against Bangladesh South Africa will start day four against Bangladesh with an overall lead of 75 at Kingsmead in Durban. 3 April 2022 10:11 AM
View all Sport
SA DJ-by-night-data-scientist-by-day creates platform ensuring musos get paid Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Stent, cocreator of the Music Audit Usage System (MAUS), which he recently launched. 4 April 2022 7:53 PM
SA star Chantal Stanfield dishes on her new single and one-woman comedy show Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to South African actress and singer Chantal Stanfield. 2 April 2022 1:50 PM
Disney Plus takes on Netflix and Showmax in South Africa Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falck, Deputy Editor at TV Plus Magazine. 1 April 2022 3:26 PM
View all Entertainment
Children aged 5-11 can now get a low dose Covid-19 vaccine in England Sara-Jayne King speaks to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about news making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 April 2022 4:48 PM
Climate change protesters continue to block oil terminals in the United Kingdom Sara-Jayne King speaks to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about news making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 April 2022 3:19 PM
Microplastic pollution from tyre wear is a growing global problem, says expert Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Pieter Jan Kole from the Open University of The Netherlands. 31 March 2022 4:58 PM
View all World
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
'It's an absolute war out here' - botanist on Northern Cape succulent smuggling Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Pieter van Wyk from SANParks. 25 March 2022 11:38 AM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
View all Africa
Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time Ian Mann reviews "Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results" by Josh Linkner. 4 April 2022 7:40 PM
Policy certainty in South Africa improves ever so slightly - NWU Business School The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Raymond Parsons, an economist at NWU Business School. 4 April 2022 7:04 PM
Is Woolworths selling the ailing David Jones, bought in 2014 for R21.4 billion? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Paul Theron, MD at Vestact Asset Management. 4 April 2022 6:18 PM
View all Opinion
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa ends Covid-19 National State of Disaster

4 April 2022 6:47 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
state of disaster
National State of Disaster
Covid-19 regulations

Watch a recording of the President’s address, right here.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday evening announced the end of the Covid-19 National State of Disaster.

The State of Disaster comes to an end at midnight.

Watch a recording of the address:




More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Panic buying in Shanghai, as the city of 25 million loses its grip on Covid-19

29 March 2022 2:55 PM

Shanghai supermarket shelves are emptying out as residents clamour for supplies amid the most severe outbreak since Wuhan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UDM joins AfriForum in court challenge against Covid-19 State of Disaster

16 March 2022 1:47 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Expect 5th wave of Covid-19 by early May - Professor Salim Abdool Karim

16 March 2022 10:50 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews clinical infectious diseases epidemiologist Professor Salim Abdool Karim.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Almost everybody has had Covid – even BEFORE Omicron, suggests study

14 March 2022 3:36 PM

A new study finds that about 85% of Gauteng residents have been infected by Covid-19, says Prof Shabir Madhi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We want to blow the lid off Covid-19 vaccine secrecy - Health Justice Initiative

23 February 2022 1:53 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Health Justice Initiative founder Fatima Hassan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'South Africa should now move on from Covid-19 and end restrictions'

22 February 2022 3:45 PM

Mike Wills interviews Jeremy Nel, an infectious diseases specialist at Wits University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Patrick Soon-Shiong, the planet's richest doctor, returns to SA with big plans

18 February 2022 8:09 AM

Patrick Soon-Shiong spoke to CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto about science, his career and his love for the country and its people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Zero Covid' Hong Kong is rapidly losing its grip

15 February 2022 2:52 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'End the National State of Disaster, President Ramaphosa!'

9 February 2022 8:50 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Fedhasa Chairperson Rosemary Anderson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Beginning of the end of the Covid-19 pandemic in Europe?

3 February 2022 11:37 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

Patrick Soon-Shiong, the planet's richest doctor, returns to SA with big plans

18 February 2022 8:09 AM

Patrick Soon-Shiong spoke to CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto about science, his career and his love for the country and its people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end?

2 February 2022 6:58 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Lessells, infectious disease specialist of the University of KwaZulu Natal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Omicron blues: Rand pummeled to R16.06/$

10 December 2021 9:38 AM

Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviews Investec Chief Economist Annabel Bishop.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is Omicron how the Covid-19 pandemic finally ends?

9 December 2021 10:40 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

4 likely scenarios for interest rates in the time of Omicron

6 December 2021 7:01 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fear mongering is threatening livelihoods - Marc Waschsberger (The Capital)

29 November 2021 6:59 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

4th wave of Covid-19 in SA is imminent – perhaps already on its way in Gauteng

22 November 2021 6:38 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richards Lessells, an infectious disease specialist from the University of KZN.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries

20 September 2021 6:52 PM

Arabile Gumede interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso (Business Leadership SA) and David Frost (South African Tourism Services Association).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aspen releases first batch of locally finished J&J Covid-19 vaccines for Africa

26 July 2021 6:40 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolau.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!'

5 July 2021 7:34 PM

Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US, Britain to seek Russia's suspension from UN Rights Council

5 April 2022 5:49 AM

Oil extends rally on Russia sanctions bets, stocks wobble

5 April 2022 5:42 AM

Kim's sister says North Korea nukes could 'eliminate' South

5 April 2022 5:37 AM

