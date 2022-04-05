'Legal battle over Tafelberg site proof of empty promises on affordable housing'





Activist group Ndifuna Ukwazi has launched a campaign urging Premier Alan Winde to release the Tafelberg site for affordable housing

The organisation's Jonty Cogger says there's nothing stopping the Western Cape govt from developing social housing on the property

He says provincial government continues to throw up legal challenges despite promises to redress spatial apartheid in Cape Town’s inner-city

Tafelberg site remains vacant pending the Western Cape government’s appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

Activist organisation Ndifuna Ukwazi has implored Western Cape Premier Alan Winde to release the Tafelberg site for affordable housing.

The nongovernmental organisation (NGO) has launched a new campaign urging the Western Cape government and the City of Cape Town to fulfill their spatial justice obligation in the inner-city.

342 social housing flats are possible on the #Tafelberg site. @alanwinde - we call on you to build these! #LandforPeoplenotProfit pic.twitter.com/Pp42FeXwWJ — Ndifuna Ukwazi (@NdifunaUkwazi) April 1, 2022

Jonty Cogger, an attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre, says there's nothing preventing the Western Cape government from developing social housing on the Tafelberg site.

He says provincial and municipal officials cannot put their money where their mouth is when it comes to affordable housing.

The ironic part is that neither the City of Cape Town nor the province are disputing that they have an obligation to redress spatial apartheid by providing well-located affordable housing but yet they are unwilling to develop affordable housing on Tafelberg itself. Jonty Cogger, Attorney - Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre

Really what that shows is a disjuncture between their rhetoric and their promises and the bottom line of the reality, which is that they really want to decide what they want to do with their own parcels of land and really resent court intervention as well as challenges by civil society demanding that they fulfill their spatial justice obligation. Jonty Cogger, Attorney - Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre

In 2020, housing activists won their court challenge setting aside the sale of Tafelberg to private developers.

However, the Tafelberg site still sits vacant pending the City and Western Cape's appeal to the SCA.

Cogger says officials have been dragging their feet on developing affordable housing on state-owned land, leaving poor Capetonians without decent housing close to their workplaces.

You can't live on a pipeline, you can't eat a constitutional right. How many years have we heard about potential plans and promises to develop affordable housing? Yet all of these just exist on paper. That's why there is a serious disjuncture between the promises and the reality. Jonty Cogger, Attorney - Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre

It's been five years since Reclaim the City activists occupied Ahmed Kathrada House in Sea Point and the Woodstock Hospital, now known as Cissie Gool House.

Cogger says the state is failing in its obligation to redress spatial apartheid in Cape Town’s inner-city, despite making big promises over the years.

Instead, he says officials continue to criminalise land occupiers who have been on housing waiting list for decades - a tactic Cogger describes as a "classic apartheid trick".

Ndifuna Ukwazi argues that there needs to be an audit on state-owned land to see what is available for use in order to hold the state accountable.

The NGO also believes that the private sector also has a vital role to play in the facilitate the inclusion of more affordable housing units in Cape Town.

There's a market for affordable housing that they [the private sector] can tap into by either developing inclusionary housing in new developments or reconverting empty office blocks into affordable housing. Jonty Cogger, Attorney - Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre

There's a misnomer that there is a shortage of state-owned land and that property prices are too high for the state to buy privately-owned land... There is state-owned land that can be used. Jonty Cogger, Attorney - Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre