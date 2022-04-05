Greyhound bus service gets back on the road under new ownership from 13 April
- South Africa’s most popular bus service, Greyhound, is getting back into gear
- The luxury bus service is making a comeback after it was sold late last year
- The business went under the hammer after it announced its closure 14 months ago
- Greyhound will start transporting passengers to destinations across the country from 13 April
Luxury coach operator Greyhound is returning to South Africa's roads under new ownership.
Greyhound was previously owned by the transport company Unitrans Passenger but was put up for auction last year.
According to Greyhound's new spokesperson, Leslie Matthews, the business was purchased by an investment entity that is owned by a private trust.
RELATED: Greyhound held together our young family, even if by shoestring – Refilwe Moloto
Matthews says Greyhound has "superb" prices with bus tickets from as little as R400 for a trip from Joburg to Durban.
He told CapeTalk they were not concerned about pricing in the industry and it was more about getting the famous brand back on the road.
He says the bus service is excited to start connecting loved ones from across the country, resuming Greyhound's traditional routes, and introducing new ones over time.
Greyhound will take to the road from Wednesday 13 April 2022. Visit their website here to learn more.
We’re open for business! 🎉🙌— Greyhound (@GreyhoundRSA) April 1, 2022
Visit our new website to make your booking today. https://t.co/sEsEwijGYU
Travel starts from 13 April 2022.
Happy Travels! 👍#Greyhound #WeAreBack #LuxuryTravels #Travel pic.twitter.com/W8RfoPmy8v
It's an incredible, safe and luxurious alternative for mobility in South Africa.Leslie Matthews, Spokesperson - Greyhound
We just can't wait until the 13th of April to see those buses sold out so quickly.Leslie Matthews, Spokesperson - Greyhound
We're extremely excited that South Africa is getting back to normal, especially with people being able to gather and go to their loved ones and travel.Leslie Matthews, Spokesperson - Greyhound
Source : https://www.facebook.com/greyhoundSA/photos/a.171556426294916/2288896954560842
