Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Business

3 tips to guard against QR code fraud

5 April 2022 8:43 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
QR code
online payments
fraud warning
Zapper
Brett White

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the CEO of mobile payments platform Zapper, Brett White, who makes extensive use of QR codes.
  • Pay attention and stay on your toes when you scan a QR code, says Zapper CEO Brett White.
  • Always check the name of the merchant on the QR code before making payments.
  • Make sure you only use trusted applications to make QR code payments, says White.
Copyright: alexruhl/123rf

QR codes can be made by anybody online, so you can make a QR code very quickly and easily.

Brett White, CEO - Zapper

He explains, however, that Zapper uses QR codes for payments which have a great deal of legitimate information about the merchant included in the code.

So the system has a lot of logic baked into it to ensure the consumer and merchant are who they say they are.

Brett White, CEO - Zapper

How can a consumer guarantee the product is legitimate, asks Refilwe?

1. Use an application you trust

The consumer needs to be wise to the fact that when they scan a QR code for payment specifically, they need to be using an app that they trust.

Brett White, CEO - Zapper

Zapper for example is integrated with the banks, he notes.

If you are using an application that you trust, typically, when you scan the code it will show you the name of the merchant you are about to pay.

Brett White, CEO - Zapper

2. Never load banking details on a website when using a QR code

He warns against ever being asked to load banking details on a website when using a QR code.

You securely load your banking details into the application and should never be prompted to do so on a website where you are making a payment.

Brett White, CEO - Zapper

3. Always check the name of the merchant you are about to pay via a QR code

Can a QR code be used by more than one person?

He suggests that a QR code should contain the logic to ascertain when a QR has already been scanned within the system and to who that QR code belongs.

In other words, there is an identification number that is included in that, so they will know. There is a unique identifier in that to know who it belongs to.

Brett White, CEO - Zapper

He says that within the Zapper space they do not see any misuse of the codes.

It is not something that occurs widely. But the consumer has in their hands the tools to pay who they say they are.

Brett White, CEO - Zapper



