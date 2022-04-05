3 tips to guard against QR code fraud
- Pay attention and stay on your toes when you scan a QR code, says Zapper CEO Brett White.
- Always check the name of the merchant on the QR code before making payments.
- Make sure you only use trusted applications to make QR code payments, says White.
QR codes can be made by anybody online, so you can make a QR code very quickly and easily.Brett White, CEO - Zapper
He explains, however, that Zapper uses QR codes for payments which have a great deal of legitimate information about the merchant included in the code.
So the system has a lot of logic baked into it to ensure the consumer and merchant are who they say they are.Brett White, CEO - Zapper
How can a consumer guarantee the product is legitimate, asks Refilwe?
1. Use an application you trust
The consumer needs to be wise to the fact that when they scan a QR code for payment specifically, they need to be using an app that they trust.Brett White, CEO - Zapper
Zapper for example is integrated with the banks, he notes.
If you are using an application that you trust, typically, when you scan the code it will show you the name of the merchant you are about to pay.Brett White, CEO - Zapper
2. Never load banking details on a website when using a QR code
He warns against ever being asked to load banking details on a website when using a QR code.
You securely load your banking details into the application and should never be prompted to do so on a website where you are making a payment.Brett White, CEO - Zapper
3. Always check the name of the merchant you are about to pay via a QR code
Can a QR code be used by more than one person?
He suggests that a QR code should contain the logic to ascertain when a QR has already been scanned within the system and to who that QR code belongs.
In other words, there is an identification number that is included in that, so they will know. There is a unique identifier in that to know who it belongs to.Brett White, CEO - Zapper
He says that within the Zapper space they do not see any misuse of the codes.
It is not something that occurs widely. But the consumer has in their hands the tools to pay who they say they are.Brett White, CEO - Zapper
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_154425975_scanning-qr-code-from-the-screen-of-laptop-with-a-phone-woman-with-a-cell-phone-in-her-hand-scanning.html
More from Lifestyle
Cooking oil prices: 'Expect to pay R120 for a 2-litre bottle'
Mandy Wiener interviews Morne Botes of SOILL, maker of various oil brands sold in South Africa.Read More
New Covid-19 variant 'Omicron XE' emerges in UK
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Jeremy Nel, an infectious disease expert at Wits University.Read More
Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to enjoy the Mother City this weekend
Explore the markets, see the sites and enjoy what Cape Town life has to offer.Read More
Double-check websites and don't give your bank info: How to avoid phishing scams
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler on her weekly #ConsumerTalk feature.Read More
Collection of prescribed debts: Know your rights
Beware, collection of prescribed debts is a big revenue source for the debt collection industry - Wendy Knowler on The Money ShowRead More
SA art forgeries: 'Fake works can fetch anything from R100,000 to R1 million'
Forgeries are compromising the integrity of our art market - Bruce Whitfield interviews Salome le Roux from the ART Group.Read More
'When I first went pro I bought a fast car- now I don't buy cars, only property'
Bruce Whitfield talks to South African cyclist Nic Dlamini about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Enhle Mlotshwa congratulates ex-husband DJ Black Coffee on Grammy
Actress Enhle Mlotshwa on Tuesday posted on Instagram a picture of Black Coffee and their two sons, Asante and Anesu, at an aquarium.Read More
'You MUST still wear a mask indoors in public'
Tshidi Madia asks Advocate Modidima Mannya where we stand with the remaining Covid-19 regulations.Read More
More from Business
'We’re releasing city-owned land for housing - national govt must do the same'
Lester Kiewit interviews Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Cooking oil prices: 'Expect to pay R120 for a 2-litre bottle'
Mandy Wiener interviews Morne Botes of SOILL, maker of various oil brands sold in South Africa.Read More
Treasury DG Mogajane to leave dept when contract ends in June
In a statement, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwane said that Dondo Mogajane had decided not to extend his contract and would pursue new opportunities outside of the public sector.Read More
Collection of prescribed debts: Know your rights
Beware, collection of prescribed debts is a big revenue source for the debt collection industry - Wendy Knowler on The Money ShowRead More
SA art forgeries: 'Fake works can fetch anything from R100,000 to R1 million'
Forgeries are compromising the integrity of our art market - Bruce Whitfield interviews Salome le Roux from the ART Group.Read More
'When I first went pro I bought a fast car- now I don't buy cars, only property'
Bruce Whitfield talks to South African cyclist Nic Dlamini about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Expect cost of imported goods to keep rising as supply chain bottlenecks persist
The Money Show interviews Sebastiano Iorio, CEO of freight forwarding company Cargo Compass SA.Read More
Oil, an amazing and terrible commodity
Without it, we may have missed the second industrial revolution and killed all the whales.Read More
Sibanye can afford higher wage demands but acceding would be irresponsible- CEO
Bruce Whitfield interviews Neal Froneman (Sibanye-Stillwater CEO) as strike action at its gold mines enters one month.Read More