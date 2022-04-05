Numsa defends new demand of 10% as unions threaten nationwide bus sector strike





Numsa has put forward a new wage increase demand of 10% across the board for workers in the bus sector

The workers union has accused employers of refusing to compromise amid ongoing bus wage talks

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says the workers have been left with no choice but to consider strike action

If the deadlock is not resolved, workers have threatened to stage a nationwide bus strike ahead of the Easter weekend

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says it's up to employers to decide if they want to avoid a nationwide bus strike ahead of Good Friday next week.

Numsa along with labour unions Satawu and Tawusa have declared a wage dispute with their employers and have threatened strike action if the impasse is not resolved.

Numsa says it has changed its demand to a 10% wage increase for workers across the board.

Initially, the union wanted the lowest-earning workers in the sector to be moved up from R7,800 to R12,000 per month among other demands.

However, the employers maintain that the union's demands are unaffordable and have offered only a 2.5% increment with conditions.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says the union has adjusted its demands but employers are not willing to come to the table.

Hlubi-Majola has defended the demand of 10% across the board, arguing that it's time to give back to the bus workers who carried the industry over the past two years.

The lowest-paid worker in the bus sector earns R7,800. A 10% increase would be approximately R780 increase. When you put in all of the increases that ordinary workers and their families have to contend with, the fact that the average food basket costs now more than R4,500, the fact that these very same workers... must pay for medical costs out of pocket... all of these things are part of the reason why workers are making the demands that they are making. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, National Spokesperson - Numsa

We must never forget that the people who actually suffer the most are workers and their families. They can list all of the difficulties that they are having as an industry [but] that doesn't compare at all to ordinary workers in the bus sector. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, National Spokesperson - Numsa

If the deadlock is not resolved, workers could stage a nationwide bus strike ahead of the Easter weekend next week.

Hlubi-Majola says employers have been unwilling to compromise, forcing workers to consider strike action.

We have been forced into a position where we have no choice but to consider strike action because the engagements that we've had with employers up until now have frankly been unsatisfactory. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, National Spokesperson - Numsa

They have not changed, they have not shifted, they have not adjusted, and they have not compromised. There is still time, if they care at all about passengers or their profits, for them to come back to the table and sit down with us to try and find a middle ground. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, National Spokesperson - Numsa

Meanwhile, the Southern African Bus Operators Association (SABOA) has warned that the strike could be "highly disruptive" and have national implications.

SABOA executive manager Bazil Govender says the strike will likely affect all areas of the bus industry, from commuter bus transport and private bus services to municipal services, long-distance buses, and charters.

"The likelihood is that it will stretch across all sub-sectors," Govender tells CapeTalk.

Potential for disruption nationally? Yes, absolutely. But it's delicately balanced because the strike is not confirmed. It's dependent on the subsequent days of last-minute discussions. Bazil Govender, Executive Manager - Southern African Bus Operators Association