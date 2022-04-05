Numsa defends new demand of 10% as unions threaten nationwide bus sector strike

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:55
Interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
The Strategic Fuel Reserve
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Rod Crompton - Director African Energy Leadership Centre at Wits Business School
Today at 17:20
Judith February at the helm at Freedom Under Law
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Judith February
Today at 17:45
Charles Darwin Notebooks Cambridge University
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Mark Purcell
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Every picture has a history' - Photographer Rashid Lombard takes archive to UWC Acclaimed photojournalist and activist Rashid Lombard joins CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson in studio for her #OnTheCouch segment. 5 April 2022 3:56 PM
[WATCH] Man in trolley hitches ride behind fuel tanker on N1 in pouring rain Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 5 April 2022 11:16 AM
'Demand for Easter Weekend flights has been fantastic' - Travelstart Refilwe Moloto speaks to Travelstart country manager, John Friel, about how bookings are going for South Africa's local carriers. 5 April 2022 10:12 AM
View all Local
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa ends Covid-19 National State of Disaster Watch a recording of the President’s address, right here. 4 April 2022 6:47 PM
Sugar tax hike delay saves thousands of jobs - SA Canegrowers Association Thomas Funke, CEO of the SA Canegrowers Association, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the delayed sugar tax. 4 April 2022 11:42 AM
W Cape housing subsidy applications opened 1 April - here's how it works Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the opening of the housing subsidy process in the Western Cap... 4 April 2022 9:34 AM
View all Politics
Numsa defends new demand of 10% as unions threaten nationwide bus sector strike Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola and SABOA executive manager Bazil Govender. 5 April 2022 1:19 PM
Greyhound bus service gets back on the road under new ownership from 13 April Greyhound spokesperson Leslie Matthews chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto. 5 April 2022 8:12 AM
SA DJ-by-night-data-scientist-by-day creates platform ensuring musos get paid Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Stent, cocreator of the Music Audit Usage System (MAUS), which he recently launched. 4 April 2022 7:53 PM
View all Business
Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time Ian Mann reviews "Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results" by Josh Linkner. 4 April 2022 7:40 PM
FNB buys 'SLOW Lounge' from BA/Kulula-owner Comair The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Moolman, CEO at eBucks FNB. 4 April 2022 7:29 PM
Who took home the Grammys? Top 5 winners from the awards ceremony Black Coffee, Kanye West, Silk Sonic and Doja Cat, SZA claimed top awards at the 64th Grammy Awards. 4 April 2022 4:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
Maharaj grabs seven as Proteas thump Bangladesh in first Test Bangladesh, chasing a target of 274 for victory, started the day's play on 11/3 but a collapse saw the visiting side bowled out fo... 4 April 2022 11:20 AM
Proteas hunting victory over Bangladesh on final day of first Test Bangladesh are chasing 274 for a historic win over their hosts but are facing an uphill battle after ending day four on 11/3. 4 April 2022 9:16 AM
LIVE: SA in a respectable position as they head into day four against Bangladesh South Africa will start day four against Bangladesh with an overall lead of 75 at Kingsmead in Durban. 3 April 2022 10:11 AM
View all Sport
SA star Chantal Stanfield dishes on her new single and one-woman comedy show Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to South African actress and singer Chantal Stanfield. 2 April 2022 1:50 PM
Disney Plus takes on Netflix and Showmax in South Africa Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falck, Deputy Editor at TV Plus Magazine. 1 April 2022 3:26 PM
Where in the world is Martin Bailey? Lester catches up with one of his TV icons The 'Little Irish Devil' Martin hosted the popular 'Telly Fun Quiz' in the early 1990s and made his name as a radio broadcaster. 1 April 2022 12:09 PM
View all Entertainment
Children aged 5-11 can now get a low dose Covid-19 vaccine in England Sara-Jayne King speaks to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about news making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 April 2022 4:48 PM
Climate change protesters continue to block oil terminals in the United Kingdom Sara-Jayne King speaks to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about news making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 April 2022 3:19 PM
Microplastic pollution from tyre wear is a growing global problem, says expert Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Pieter Jan Kole from the Open University of The Netherlands. 31 March 2022 4:58 PM
View all World
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
'It's an absolute war out here' - botanist on Northern Cape succulent smuggling Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Pieter van Wyk from SANParks. 25 March 2022 11:38 AM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
View all Africa
Cosatu slams proposed 3% wage hike for public servants: 'They don’t deserve it' Africa Melane interviews Bheki Ntshalintshali, Cosatu general secretary about the Independent Commission for Remuneration of Publi... 5 April 2022 3:40 PM
Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time Ian Mann reviews "Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results" by Josh Linkner. 4 April 2022 7:40 PM
Policy certainty in South Africa improves ever so slightly - NWU Business School The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Raymond Parsons, an economist at NWU Business School. 4 April 2022 7:04 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Numsa defends new demand of 10% as unions threaten nationwide bus sector strike

5 April 2022 1:19 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
NUMSA
SATAWU
Bus strike
Wage negotiations
Tawusa
bus wage talks
bus sector

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola and SABOA executive manager Bazil Govender.
  • Numsa has put forward a new wage increase demand of 10% across the board for workers in the bus sector
  • The workers union has accused employers of refusing to compromise amid ongoing bus wage talks
  • Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says the workers have been left with no choice but to consider strike action
  • If the deadlock is not resolved, workers have threatened to stage a nationwide bus strike ahead of the Easter weekend
Image copyright: svershinsky/123rf.com

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says it's up to employers to decide if they want to avoid a nationwide bus strike ahead of Good Friday next week.

Numsa along with labour unions Satawu and Tawusa have declared a wage dispute with their employers and have threatened strike action if the impasse is not resolved.

Numsa says it has changed its demand to a 10% wage increase for workers across the board.

Initially, the union wanted the lowest-earning workers in the sector to be moved up from R7,800 to R12,000 per month among other demands.

However, the employers maintain that the union's demands are unaffordable and have offered only a 2.5% increment with conditions.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says the union has adjusted its demands but employers are not willing to come to the table.

Hlubi-Majola has defended the demand of 10% across the board, arguing that it's time to give back to the bus workers who carried the industry over the past two years.

The lowest-paid worker in the bus sector earns R7,800. A 10% increase would be approximately R780 increase. When you put in all of the increases that ordinary workers and their families have to contend with, the fact that the average food basket costs now more than R4,500, the fact that these very same workers... must pay for medical costs out of pocket... all of these things are part of the reason why workers are making the demands that they are making.

Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, National Spokesperson - Numsa

We must never forget that the people who actually suffer the most are workers and their families. They can list all of the difficulties that they are having as an industry [but] that doesn't compare at all to ordinary workers in the bus sector.

Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, National Spokesperson - Numsa

If the deadlock is not resolved, workers could stage a nationwide bus strike ahead of the Easter weekend next week.

Hlubi-Majola says employers have been unwilling to compromise, forcing workers to consider strike action.

We have been forced into a position where we have no choice but to consider strike action because the engagements that we've had with employers up until now have frankly been unsatisfactory.

Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, National Spokesperson - Numsa

They have not changed, they have not shifted, they have not adjusted, and they have not compromised. There is still time, if they care at all about passengers or their profits, for them to come back to the table and sit down with us to try and find a middle ground.

Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, National Spokesperson - Numsa

Meanwhile, the Southern African Bus Operators Association (SABOA) has warned that the strike could be "highly disruptive" and have national implications.

SABOA executive manager Bazil Govender says the strike will likely affect all areas of the bus industry, from commuter bus transport and private bus services to municipal services, long-distance buses, and charters.

"The likelihood is that it will stretch across all sub-sectors," Govender tells CapeTalk.

Potential for disruption nationally? Yes, absolutely. But it's delicately balanced because the strike is not confirmed. It's dependent on the subsequent days of last-minute discussions.

Bazil Govender, Executive Manager - Southern African Bus Operators Association

There's a cooling-off period that ends on the 13th of April from which the unions can then take a view if the deadlock is not resolved to ensure 48-hour notice therefrom.

Bazil Govender, Executive Manager - Southern African Bus Operators Association



5 April 2022 1:19 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
NUMSA
SATAWU
Bus strike
Wage negotiations
Tawusa
bus wage talks
bus sector

More from Business

Does Twitter need an 'edit' button, asks its new shareholder Elon Musk

5 April 2022 5:06 PM

Soon after he became Twitter’s largest shareholder, Elon Musk tweeted to his 80.4 million followers: “Do you want an edit button?”

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cosatu slams proposed 3% wage hike for public servants: 'They don’t deserve it'

5 April 2022 3:40 PM

Africa Melane interviews Bheki Ntshalintshali, Cosatu general secretary about the Independent Commission for Remuneration of Public Office Bearers' proposed salary hike.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa, for the moment, dodges petrol price hike bullet

5 April 2022 1:33 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Layton Beard of the Automobile Association to find out more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Child maintenance: Courts may now attach assets to force payment

5 April 2022 12:32 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Felicity Guest, founder of Child Maintenance Difficulties in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Demand for Easter Weekend flights has been fantastic' - Travelstart

5 April 2022 10:12 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Travelstart country manager, John Friel, about how bookings are going for South Africa's local carriers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

3 tips to guard against QR code fraud

5 April 2022 8:43 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the CEO of mobile payments platform Zapper, Brett White, who makes extensive use of QR codes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Greyhound bus service gets back on the road under new ownership from 13 April

5 April 2022 8:12 AM

Greyhound spokesperson Leslie Matthews chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA DJ-by-night-data-scientist-by-day creates platform ensuring musos get paid

4 April 2022 7:53 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Stent, cocreator of the Music Audit Usage System (MAUS), which he recently launched.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time

4 April 2022 7:40 PM

Ian Mann reviews "Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results" by Josh Linkner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FNB buys 'SLOW Lounge' from BA/Kulula-owner Comair

4 April 2022 7:29 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Moolman, CEO at eBucks FNB.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cosatu slams proposed 3% wage hike for public servants: 'They don’t deserve it'

Business Opinion Politics

Murder-accused Msibi steps aside as ANC faces 'defiance' of its resolution

Politics

'Legal battle over Tafelberg site proof of empty promises on affordable housing'

Local

EWN Highlights

Kinder recalls chocolate eggs after salmonella cases

5 April 2022 4:22 PM

AA says fuel levy holiday hasn't taken the sting out of petrol price hike

5 April 2022 4:01 PM

Phaahla 'processing comments' for amendments to National Health Act

5 April 2022 3:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA