'Demand for Easter Weekend flights has been fantastic' - Travelstart

Travelstart's John Friel says prices are in line with most airlines ahead of a peak demand period such as Easter.

Friel says the demand 'has been fantastic' and it is very good for the local industry.

Travel behaviour seems back to normal, he notes.

There has been some criticism that flight prices for the Easter period have skyrocketed. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Travelstart's John Friel to find out if there is any truth to this claim.

In this peak period we are coming into now, demand has been fantastic which is great for the local economy. There are going to be a lot of people moving around. John Friel, Country Manager - Travelstart

He acknowledges that the industry took a reputational hit recently, with airline prices skyrocketing but notes that they keep a close eye on that.

The pricing for travel this Easter is in line with typically how airlines would price their flights during peak periods of demand, like Easter coming up. John Friel, Country Manager - Travelstart

He says travel behaviour is back to normal.

Domestically we are really almost back to normal holiday traffic. John Friel, Country Manager - Travelstart

Travels from Gauteng to Cape Town are very popular, as well as destinations such as George and East London, he adds.

What will be the impact of the oil price hike on airline tariffs?

He says that the large oil price increase will impact airline prices in the future.

To a large extent that is still to come. The spike in the oil price is a big topic of conversation with airline partners. John Friel, Country Manager - Travelstart

He says airlines will attempt as much as possible to hold the fare increases back.

Typically, [fuel] counts for about 40% of airline costs... so at some point, it will have to be passed on to the consumer. John Friel, Country Manager - Travelstart

Airlines typically hedge fuel but will not be able to hold off on price increases for more than a few months, he adds.

