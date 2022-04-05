'Demand for Easter Weekend flights has been fantastic' - Travelstart
Listen to the interview below:
- Travelstart's John Friel says prices are in line with most airlines ahead of a peak demand period such as Easter.
- Friel says the demand 'has been fantastic' and it is very good for the local industry.
- Travel behaviour seems back to normal, he notes.
There has been some criticism that flight prices for the Easter period have skyrocketed. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Travelstart's John Friel to find out if there is any truth to this claim.
In this peak period we are coming into now, demand has been fantastic which is great for the local economy. There are going to be a lot of people moving around.John Friel, Country Manager - Travelstart
He acknowledges that the industry took a reputational hit recently, with airline prices skyrocketing but notes that they keep a close eye on that.
The pricing for travel this Easter is in line with typically how airlines would price their flights during peak periods of demand, like Easter coming up.John Friel, Country Manager - Travelstart
He says travel behaviour is back to normal.
Domestically we are really almost back to normal holiday traffic.John Friel, Country Manager - Travelstart
Travels from Gauteng to Cape Town are very popular, as well as destinations such as George and East London, he adds.
What will be the impact of the oil price hike on airline tariffs?
He says that the large oil price increase will impact airline prices in the future.
To a large extent that is still to come. The spike in the oil price is a big topic of conversation with airline partners.John Friel, Country Manager - Travelstart
He says airlines will attempt as much as possible to hold the fare increases back.
Typically, [fuel] counts for about 40% of airline costs... so at some point, it will have to be passed on to the consumer.John Friel, Country Manager - Travelstart
Airlines typically hedge fuel but will not be able to hold off on price increases for more than a few months, he adds.
Scroll up to hear the full interview:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_40397021_view-of-beautiful-cloud-and-wing-of-airplane-from-window.html
More from Local
'Every picture has a history' - Photographer Rashid Lombard takes archive to UWC
Acclaimed photojournalist and activist Rashid Lombard joins CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson in studio for her #OnTheCouch segment.Read More
Child maintenance: Courts may now attach assets to force payment
Lester Kiewit interviews Felicity Guest, founder of Child Maintenance Difficulties in South Africa.Read More
[WATCH] Man in trolley hitches ride behind fuel tanker on N1 in pouring rain
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
'Legal battle over Tafelberg site proof of empty promises on affordable housing'
Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre attorney Jonty Cogger chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto.Read More
Greyhound bus service gets back on the road under new ownership from 13 April
Greyhound spokesperson Leslie Matthews chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto.Read More
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa ends Covid-19 National State of Disaster
Watch a recording of the President’s address, right here.Read More
'My refugee passport had expired by the time it was ready for collection'
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to a young refugee living in Cape Town and Sally Gandar from UCT's Refugee Rights Clinic.Read More
5 Cape Town eateries that offer dedicated menus for your doggos
Eat Out and Food24's head of content Tessa Purdon chats with CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson on the weekly food feature.Read More
KZN cops search for armed robbers following hostage drama in Sundumbili
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to KZN police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker about the Sundumbili hostage situation.Read More
More from Business
Does Twitter need an 'edit' button, asks its new shareholder Elon Musk
Soon after he became Twitter’s largest shareholder, Elon Musk tweeted to his 80.4 million followers: “Do you want an edit button?”Read More
Cosatu slams proposed 3% wage hike for public servants: 'They don’t deserve it'
Africa Melane interviews Bheki Ntshalintshali, Cosatu general secretary about the Independent Commission for Remuneration of Public Office Bearers' proposed salary hike.Read More
South Africa, for the moment, dodges petrol price hike bullet
Mandy Wiener interviews Layton Beard of the Automobile Association to find out more.Read More
Numsa defends new demand of 10% as unions threaten nationwide bus sector strike
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola and SABOA executive manager Bazil Govender.Read More
Child maintenance: Courts may now attach assets to force payment
Lester Kiewit interviews Felicity Guest, founder of Child Maintenance Difficulties in South Africa.Read More
3 tips to guard against QR code fraud
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the CEO of mobile payments platform Zapper, Brett White, who makes extensive use of QR codes.Read More
Greyhound bus service gets back on the road under new ownership from 13 April
Greyhound spokesperson Leslie Matthews chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto.Read More
SA DJ-by-night-data-scientist-by-day creates platform ensuring musos get paid
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Stent, cocreator of the Music Audit Usage System (MAUS), which he recently launched.Read More
Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time
Ian Mann reviews "Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results" by Josh Linkner.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Does Twitter need an 'edit' button, asks its new shareholder Elon Musk
Soon after he became Twitter’s largest shareholder, Elon Musk tweeted to his 80.4 million followers: “Do you want an edit button?”Read More
Child maintenance: Courts may now attach assets to force payment
Lester Kiewit interviews Felicity Guest, founder of Child Maintenance Difficulties in South Africa.Read More
3 tips to guard against QR code fraud
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the CEO of mobile payments platform Zapper, Brett White, who makes extensive use of QR codes.Read More
Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time
Ian Mann reviews "Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results" by Josh Linkner.Read More
FNB buys 'SLOW Lounge' from BA/Kulula-owner Comair
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Moolman, CEO at eBucks FNB.Read More
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa ends Covid-19 National State of Disaster
Watch a recording of the President’s address, right here.Read More
Who took home the Grammys? Top 5 winners from the awards ceremony
Black Coffee, Kanye West, Silk Sonic and Doja Cat, SZA claimed top awards at the 64th Grammy Awards.Read More
5 Cape Town eateries that offer dedicated menus for your doggos
Eat Out and Food24's head of content Tessa Purdon chats with CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson on the weekly food feature.Read More
'Thank you for flying flag': Ramaphosa congratulates Black Coffee on Grammy win
Nathi Maphumulo took home the award for the best dance/electronic album for his 12-track album 'Subconsciously' at the show on Monday morning, making him the first South African producer to be nominated for the award and win it.Read More