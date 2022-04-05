Child maintenance: Courts may now attach assets to force payment





The court may now attach the assets of a parent in lieu of outstanding child maintenance.

The Popi Act enables maintenance courts to access information from credit bureaus, NaTIS, property registration, etc.

If a parent cannot afford maintenance, but they have trusts or assets, it’s compulsory for them to liquidate these to meet the child’s right to maintenance.

© zimmytws/123rf.com

The noose is tightening around South Africa’s many maintenance dodgers and attempts to hide money are getting more difficult.

Last week, the Gauteng High Court ordered a father to pay outstanding maintenance totalling almost R200,000 before he could obtain funds legally owed to him.

The judge ruled that the father could not access proceeds from the sale of his house until he had paid his outstanding child maintenance.

Until he has paid up in full, the money must be kept in trust by attorneys acting for the man’s former wife.

The judge also ordered the maintenance dodging father to pay the costs of the application.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Felicity Guest, founder of Child Maintenance Difficulties in South Africa (scroll up to listen).

It’s very heartening that the judiciary understands the impact of children not getting proper child support… Any asset can be attached… in lieu of maintenance… It’s the child’s rights that are being protected… Felicity Guest, founder - Child Maintenance Difficulties in South Africa

The courts have access to credit bureau information, NaTIS, property registration… The impact of the Popi Act has been cleared… It gives agency to maintenance courts to still access information… Felicity Guest, founder - Child Maintenance Difficulties in South Africa

Criminal action is the absolute last resort… If someone is unemployed, they’re not going to send him to jail… If someone has trusts and assets, it’s incumbent on them to liquidate them in order to meet the child’s needs… Felicity Guest, founder - Child Maintenance Difficulties in South Africa