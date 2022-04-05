Child maintenance: Courts may now attach assets to force payment
-
The court may now attach the assets of a parent in lieu of outstanding child maintenance.
-
The Popi Act enables maintenance courts to access information from credit bureaus, NaTIS, property registration, etc.
-
If a parent cannot afford maintenance, but they have trusts or assets, it’s compulsory for them to liquidate these to meet the child’s right to maintenance.
The noose is tightening around South Africa’s many maintenance dodgers and attempts to hide money are getting more difficult.
Last week, the Gauteng High Court ordered a father to pay outstanding maintenance totalling almost R200,000 before he could obtain funds legally owed to him.
The judge ruled that the father could not access proceeds from the sale of his house until he had paid his outstanding child maintenance.
Until he has paid up in full, the money must be kept in trust by attorneys acting for the man’s former wife.
The judge also ordered the maintenance dodging father to pay the costs of the application.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Felicity Guest, founder of Child Maintenance Difficulties in South Africa (scroll up to listen).
It’s very heartening that the judiciary understands the impact of children not getting proper child support… Any asset can be attached… in lieu of maintenance… It’s the child’s rights that are being protected…Felicity Guest, founder - Child Maintenance Difficulties in South Africa
The courts have access to credit bureau information, NaTIS, property registration… The impact of the Popi Act has been cleared… It gives agency to maintenance courts to still access information…Felicity Guest, founder - Child Maintenance Difficulties in South Africa
Criminal action is the absolute last resort… If someone is unemployed, they’re not going to send him to jail… If someone has trusts and assets, it’s incumbent on them to liquidate them in order to meet the child’s needs…Felicity Guest, founder - Child Maintenance Difficulties in South Africa
The Act treats every biological child as equal…Felicity Guest, founder - Child Maintenance Difficulties in South Africa
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_64575667_paper-family-with-child-support-letters-and-money.html?vti=ljwn9gqjmczdgtd3da-1-7
More from Local
'Every picture has a history' - Photographer Rashid Lombard takes archive to UWC
Acclaimed photojournalist and activist Rashid Lombard joins CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson in studio for her #OnTheCouch segment.Read More
[WATCH] Man in trolley hitches ride behind fuel tanker on N1 in pouring rain
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
'Legal battle over Tafelberg site proof of empty promises on affordable housing'
Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre attorney Jonty Cogger chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto.Read More
'Demand for Easter Weekend flights has been fantastic' - Travelstart
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Travelstart country manager, John Friel, about how bookings are going for South Africa's local carriers.Read More
Greyhound bus service gets back on the road under new ownership from 13 April
Greyhound spokesperson Leslie Matthews chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto.Read More
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa ends Covid-19 National State of Disaster
Watch a recording of the President’s address, right here.Read More
'My refugee passport had expired by the time it was ready for collection'
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to a young refugee living in Cape Town and Sally Gandar from UCT's Refugee Rights Clinic.Read More
5 Cape Town eateries that offer dedicated menus for your doggos
Eat Out and Food24's head of content Tessa Purdon chats with CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson on the weekly food feature.Read More
KZN cops search for armed robbers following hostage drama in Sundumbili
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to KZN police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker about the Sundumbili hostage situation.Read More
More from Business
Does Twitter need an 'edit' button, asks its new shareholder Elon Musk
Soon after he became Twitter’s largest shareholder, Elon Musk tweeted to his 80.4 million followers: “Do you want an edit button?”Read More
Cosatu slams proposed 3% wage hike for public servants: 'They don’t deserve it'
Africa Melane interviews Bheki Ntshalintshali, Cosatu general secretary about the Independent Commission for Remuneration of Public Office Bearers' proposed salary hike.Read More
South Africa, for the moment, dodges petrol price hike bullet
Mandy Wiener interviews Layton Beard of the Automobile Association to find out more.Read More
Numsa defends new demand of 10% as unions threaten nationwide bus sector strike
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola and SABOA executive manager Bazil Govender.Read More
'Demand for Easter Weekend flights has been fantastic' - Travelstart
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Travelstart country manager, John Friel, about how bookings are going for South Africa's local carriers.Read More
3 tips to guard against QR code fraud
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the CEO of mobile payments platform Zapper, Brett White, who makes extensive use of QR codes.Read More
Greyhound bus service gets back on the road under new ownership from 13 April
Greyhound spokesperson Leslie Matthews chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto.Read More
SA DJ-by-night-data-scientist-by-day creates platform ensuring musos get paid
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Stent, cocreator of the Music Audit Usage System (MAUS), which he recently launched.Read More
Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time
Ian Mann reviews "Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results" by Josh Linkner.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Does Twitter need an 'edit' button, asks its new shareholder Elon Musk
Soon after he became Twitter’s largest shareholder, Elon Musk tweeted to his 80.4 million followers: “Do you want an edit button?”Read More
'Demand for Easter Weekend flights has been fantastic' - Travelstart
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Travelstart country manager, John Friel, about how bookings are going for South Africa's local carriers.Read More
3 tips to guard against QR code fraud
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the CEO of mobile payments platform Zapper, Brett White, who makes extensive use of QR codes.Read More
Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time
Ian Mann reviews "Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results" by Josh Linkner.Read More
FNB buys 'SLOW Lounge' from BA/Kulula-owner Comair
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Moolman, CEO at eBucks FNB.Read More
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa ends Covid-19 National State of Disaster
Watch a recording of the President’s address, right here.Read More
Who took home the Grammys? Top 5 winners from the awards ceremony
Black Coffee, Kanye West, Silk Sonic and Doja Cat, SZA claimed top awards at the 64th Grammy Awards.Read More
5 Cape Town eateries that offer dedicated menus for your doggos
Eat Out and Food24's head of content Tessa Purdon chats with CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson on the weekly food feature.Read More
'Thank you for flying flag': Ramaphosa congratulates Black Coffee on Grammy win
Nathi Maphumulo took home the award for the best dance/electronic album for his 12-track album 'Subconsciously' at the show on Monday morning, making him the first South African producer to be nominated for the award and win it.Read More