South Africa, for the moment, dodges petrol price hike bullet
At midnight, the price of 93 octane petrol increases by 28 cents a litre while 95 octane petrol goes up by 36 cents per litre.
The increase is vastly lower than forecasts, owing to the temporary R1.50 reduction in fuel levies and a strong rand.
Without the respite, petrol and diesel prices would have risen by close to R2 and R3, respectively.
"The intervention to cut the GFL is significant as it shows the government is taking the issue of rising fuel costs seriously, which is to be welcomed,” said Layton Beard of the Automobile Association (AA).
“It has also indicated that it is looking at several proposals to deal with rising fuel costs into the future.
"These should be fast-tracked as the trend of increasing fuel prices is likely to continue in the short- to medium-term, especially as the situation in Ukraine remains unresolved which is adding pressure to the national petroleum product price and, in turn, to local prices.”
Mandy Wiener interviewed Beard (scroll up to listen).
It absolutely could have been a lot worse… It’s cushioning a blow, but it’s not taking away the pain…Layton Beard, spokesperson - Automobile Association
The rise… is 100% attributable to international oil being expensive… Had the rand not been as strong, the increase would have been worse…Layton Beard, spokesperson - Automobile Association
