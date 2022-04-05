Murder-accused Msibi steps aside as ANC faces 'defiance' of its resolution
- Mandla Msibi has agreed to step aside
- Msibi was elected as the treasurer of the ANC in Mpumalanga at the province’s conference over the weekend
- He was asked to step aside from the position due to the murder charges he’s facing
Newly elected ANC Mpumalanga treasurer Mandla Msibi has agreed to the party's order for him to step aside.
Msibi was nominated and elected as the provincial treasurer at the Mpumalanga ANC's elective conference over the weekend.
He's facing charges of murder and attempted murder in connection to a deadly ANC branch meeting last year.
Due to the criminal charges against him, he was asked to step aside from his duties shortly after his appointment to the provincial executive committee.
RELATED: 'ANC should not be investing in someone with a cloud hanging over his head'
Political analyst Ralph Mathekga says the ANC should have made it clear that Msibi was ineligible for nomination in the first place.
He says it is very worrying that the broader ANC membership allowed him to be nominated and elected.
"There is no clear criteria within the party about the eligibility of members to stand for positions," Mathekga argues.
He says ANC members would have effectively overturned the step aside rule if this situation repeats itself at other regional conferences.
This is just an indication of how the ANC is unable to deal with this. The question of Mandla Msibi shows that the ANC allowed the problem to get bigger so that they can solve it. Why would they allow him to gain such a prominent position, making the problem even more complex?Ralph Mathekga, political analyst
I'm worried about the voice that is coming out from the broader membership of the party... I'm not worried about Mr. Msisbi himself but it is about those who know his situation and went ahead and... nominated and elected him as a leader.Ralph Mathekga, political analyst
The resolution states that any party members facing criminal charges must voluntarily step aside from their positions.
Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia says Msibi's appointment has been seen as a direct defiance of the party's resolution and party president Cyril Ramaphosa, who champions it.
In October last year, Msibi was fired from his position as the MEC for Agriculture in Mpumalanga following the charges against him.
RELATED: Murder accused Mandla Msibi fired as MEC, asked to step aside by Mpumalanga ANC
Mandla has stepped aside. He was always willing to not be a top official while waiting to clear his issue... but I think there is a scramble now in Mpumalanga for what to do with that position of treasurer. Who do they appoint in the interim to assist? That's something the ANC will leave to the province to make up its mind.Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News
There's already politics around the step-aside rule... It's defiance. It is a rejection by the branches and the ANC in the provinces of this particular resolution.Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News
More from Politics
Cosatu slams proposed 3% wage hike for public servants: 'They don’t deserve it'
Africa Melane interviews Bheki Ntshalintshali, Cosatu general secretary about the Independent Commission for Remuneration of Public Office Bearers' proposed salary hike.Read More
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa ends Covid-19 National State of Disaster
Watch a recording of the President’s address, right here.Read More
Sugar tax hike delay saves thousands of jobs - SA Canegrowers Association
Thomas Funke, CEO of the SA Canegrowers Association, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the delayed sugar tax.Read More
W Cape housing subsidy applications opened 1 April - here's how it works
Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the opening of the housing subsidy process in the Western Cape.Read More
'ANC should not be investing in someone with a cloud hanging over his head'
Political analyst Ralph Mathekga talks to Africa Melane about election of murder-accused Mandla Msibi as Mpumalanga African National Congress treasurer.Read More
Kalk Bay community claims 'illegal land usage' by the Brass Bell Restaurant
Community members are being called to attend a meeting on Saturday 2 April at 1.30 pm to address the issue.Read More
July unrest: Government failed, and I failed – President Cyril Ramaphosa
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News KZN correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso.Read More
'It's an insult to motorists' - PAPPI slams govt's move to lower fuel levy
Presenter Wasanga Mehana chats to Visvin Reddy from the organisation People Against Petrol and Paraffin Price Increases (PAPPI).Read More
Here are 3 key priority areas for SA's new top cop Fannie Masemola
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to policing expert Ziyanda Stuurman.Read More