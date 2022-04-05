Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:20
Judith February at the helm at Freedom Under Law
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Judith February
Today at 17:45
Charles Darwin Notebooks Cambridge University
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Mark Purcell
Murder-accused Msibi steps aside as ANC faces 'defiance' of its resolution

5 April 2022 2:40 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Mpumalanga ANC
ANC step aside resolution
Mandla Msibi
ANC Mpumalanga conference

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to political analyst Ralph Mathekga and Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia.
  • Mandla Msibi has agreed to step aside
  • Msibi was elected as the treasurer of the ANC in Mpumalanga at the province’s conference over the weekend
  • He was asked to step aside from the position due to the murder charges he’s facing
FILE: An ANC flag. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News.

Newly elected ANC Mpumalanga treasurer Mandla Msibi has agreed to the party's order for him to step aside.

Msibi was nominated and elected as the provincial treasurer at the Mpumalanga ANC's elective conference over the weekend.

He's facing charges of murder and attempted murder in connection to a deadly ANC branch meeting last year.

Due to the criminal charges against him, he was asked to step aside from his duties shortly after his appointment to the provincial executive committee.

RELATED: 'ANC should not be investing in someone with a cloud hanging over his head'

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga says the ANC should have made it clear that Msibi was ineligible for nomination in the first place.

He says it is very worrying that the broader ANC membership allowed him to be nominated and elected.

"There is no clear criteria within the party about the eligibility of members to stand for positions," Mathekga argues.

He says ANC members would have effectively overturned the step aside rule if this situation repeats itself at other regional conferences.

This is just an indication of how the ANC is unable to deal with this. The question of Mandla Msibi shows that the ANC allowed the problem to get bigger so that they can solve it. Why would they allow him to gain such a prominent position, making the problem even more complex?

Ralph Mathekga, political analyst

I'm worried about the voice that is coming out from the broader membership of the party... I'm not worried about Mr. Msisbi himself but it is about those who know his situation and went ahead and... nominated and elected him as a leader.

Ralph Mathekga, political analyst

The resolution states that any party members facing criminal charges must voluntarily step aside from their positions.

Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia says Msibi's appointment has been seen as a direct defiance of the party's resolution and party president Cyril Ramaphosa, who champions it.

In October last year, Msibi was fired from his position as the MEC for Agriculture in Mpumalanga following the charges against him.

RELATED: Murder accused Mandla Msibi fired as MEC, asked to step aside by Mpumalanga ANC

Mandla has stepped aside. He was always willing to not be a top official while waiting to clear his issue... but I think there is a scramble now in Mpumalanga for what to do with that position of treasurer. Who do they appoint in the interim to assist? That's something the ANC will leave to the province to make up its mind.

Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News

There's already politics around the step-aside rule... It's defiance. It is a rejection by the branches and the ANC in the provinces of this particular resolution.

Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News



