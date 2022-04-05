Cosatu slams proposed 3% wage hike for public servants: 'They don’t deserve it'
The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has slammed the 3% salary increase proposed for public office bearers such as ministers, members of Parliament, judges and magistrates.
The inflation rate is 5.7%, according to the latest (February) available data.
The union is calling for salary cuts for politicians and judges.
“Magistrates yes, they might be facing feeling the pain of inflation, but join the club,” said the unsympathetic Cosatu spokesperson Matthew Parks.
“Public servants who earn a fraction of what they earn are much worse off.”
Africa Melane interviewed Bheki Ntshalintshali, Cosatu general secretary about Independent Commission for Remuneration of Public Office Bearers' proposed salary hike.
These publicly elected officials are the same people who kept quiet, in fact, rejoiced when hardworking state employees were not given an increase…Bheki Ntshalintshali, General Secretary - Cosatu
They need to understand what the country is going through… Most of them earn above R1 million. They don’t deserve even the 3%. They have huge perks, they’re provided food, they have perks of travelling and they don’t know the cost of petrol; they’re provided by the state!Bheki Ntshalintshali, General Secretary - Cosatu
Source : Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Business
Does Twitter need an 'edit' button, asks its new shareholder Elon Musk
Soon after he became Twitter’s largest shareholder, Elon Musk tweeted to his 80.4 million followers: “Do you want an edit button?”Read More
South Africa, for the moment, dodges petrol price hike bullet
Mandy Wiener interviews Layton Beard of the Automobile Association to find out more.Read More
Numsa defends new demand of 10% as unions threaten nationwide bus sector strike
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola and SABOA executive manager Bazil Govender.Read More
Child maintenance: Courts may now attach assets to force payment
Lester Kiewit interviews Felicity Guest, founder of Child Maintenance Difficulties in South Africa.Read More
'Demand for Easter Weekend flights has been fantastic' - Travelstart
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Travelstart country manager, John Friel, about how bookings are going for South Africa's local carriers.Read More
3 tips to guard against QR code fraud
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the CEO of mobile payments platform Zapper, Brett White, who makes extensive use of QR codes.Read More
Greyhound bus service gets back on the road under new ownership from 13 April
Greyhound spokesperson Leslie Matthews chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto.Read More
SA DJ-by-night-data-scientist-by-day creates platform ensuring musos get paid
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Stent, cocreator of the Music Audit Usage System (MAUS), which he recently launched.Read More
Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time
Ian Mann reviews "Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results" by Josh Linkner.Read More
More from Opinion
Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time
Ian Mann reviews "Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results" by Josh Linkner.Read More
Policy certainty in South Africa improves ever so slightly - NWU Business School
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Raymond Parsons, an economist at NWU Business School.Read More
Is Woolworths selling the ailing David Jones, bought in 2014 for R21.4 billion?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Paul Theron, MD at Vestact Asset Management.Read More
Rules of comedy: When is a joke not funny?
Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King speaks to comedienne Noko Moswete.Read More
Will the fuel price ever come down again?
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Business Day and Daily Maverick columnist, Ismail Lagardien.Read More
Debt counsellors NOT mandated to contact consumers on behalf of credit regulator
Debt review companies are using the National Credit Regulator as a calling card to ensnare you - Wendy Knowler on The Money ShowRead More
Putin’s ratings are going up and up and up - Prof Irina Filatova (Moscow)
Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Irina Filatova of the Higher School of Economics in Moscow.Read More
'President Cyril Ramaphosa is unable to move in the ANC'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Democratic Alliance (DA) spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube.Read More
[WATCH] Savanna's spicy collab with Nando's - the perfect combo?
Savanna Cider's co-branding exercise with Nando's is brave and innovative says advertising expert Andy Rice - on The Money ShowRead More
More from Politics
Murder-accused Msibi steps aside as ANC faces 'defiance' of its resolution
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to political analyst Ralph Mathekga and Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia.Read More
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa ends Covid-19 National State of Disaster
Watch a recording of the President’s address, right here.Read More
Sugar tax hike delay saves thousands of jobs - SA Canegrowers Association
Thomas Funke, CEO of the SA Canegrowers Association, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the delayed sugar tax.Read More
W Cape housing subsidy applications opened 1 April - here's how it works
Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the opening of the housing subsidy process in the Western Cape.Read More
'ANC should not be investing in someone with a cloud hanging over his head'
Political analyst Ralph Mathekga talks to Africa Melane about election of murder-accused Mandla Msibi as Mpumalanga African National Congress treasurer.Read More
Kalk Bay community claims 'illegal land usage' by the Brass Bell Restaurant
Community members are being called to attend a meeting on Saturday 2 April at 1.30 pm to address the issue.Read More
July unrest: Government failed, and I failed – President Cyril Ramaphosa
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News KZN correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso.Read More
'It's an insult to motorists' - PAPPI slams govt's move to lower fuel levy
Presenter Wasanga Mehana chats to Visvin Reddy from the organisation People Against Petrol and Paraffin Price Increases (PAPPI).Read More
Here are 3 key priority areas for SA's new top cop Fannie Masemola
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to policing expert Ziyanda Stuurman.Read More