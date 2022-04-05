Streaming issues? Report here
Cosatu slams proposed 3% wage hike for public servants: 'They don’t deserve it'

5 April 2022 3:40 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Cosatu
Bheki Ntshalintshali
Matthew Parks
Africa Melane
public servant salaries
Early breakfast

Africa Melane interviews Bheki Ntshalintshali, Cosatu general secretary about the Independent Commission for Remuneration of Public Office Bearers' proposed salary hike.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has slammed the 3% salary increase proposed for public office bearers such as ministers, members of Parliament, judges and magistrates.

The inflation rate is 5.7%, according to the latest (February) available data.

The union is calling for salary cuts for politicians and judges.

“Magistrates yes, they might be facing feeling the pain of inflation, but join the club,” said the unsympathetic Cosatu spokesperson Matthew Parks.

“Public servants who earn a fraction of what they earn are much worse off.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Africa Melane interviewed Bheki Ntshalintshali, Cosatu general secretary about Independent Commission for Remuneration of Public Office Bearers' proposed salary hike.

These publicly elected officials are the same people who kept quiet, in fact, rejoiced when hardworking state employees were not given an increase…

Bheki Ntshalintshali, General Secretary - Cosatu

They need to understand what the country is going through… Most of them earn above R1 million. They don’t deserve even the 3%. They have huge perks, they’re provided food, they have perks of travelling and they don’t know the cost of petrol; they’re provided by the state!

Bheki Ntshalintshali, General Secretary - Cosatu



